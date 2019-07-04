Register
20:39 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Bournemouth, Britain, June 27, 2019

    'The Best Way for Brexit to Happen is to Get Boris Johnson as Prime Minister' - Commentator

    © REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Prime Ministerial candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have revealed further details of the policies they would pursue, should they win the upcoming postal vote. But just who will come out on top?

    Media personality and political commentator Katie Hopkins believes that Boris Johnson is the best bet that the UK has if it wants to make Brexit happen.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson win the Conservative Party leadership race?

    Katie Hopkins: I think we’ve reached a critical point, interestingly away from the kind of headlines in the offices, studios and dry bits of paperwork, if you’re out and about on the pavement outside of London, there’s a real excitement because there is a growing sense, like a little ripple of excitement that Brexit might actually happen, so that’s a real change in a sort of feeling in this country.

    I think the best bet that we have of making Brexit happen, is to get Boris Johnson. I believe Boris Johnson will win, I believe he will take the position of Prime Minister, and I’m very hopeful that he will because I don’t trust that Jeremy Hunt would make Brexit happen.

    Jeremy Hunt is the choice of the BBC, and I think anybody who is the choice of the BBC is not the man we need to deliver Brexit.

    © AFP 2019 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his successor in the post Jeremy Hunt are currently vying for Conservative Party leader following Theresa May's resignation announcement.

    Sputnik: Would more police on the streets; as Boris Johnson has promised, be enough to tackle the rampant knife crime in the UK?

    Katie Hopkins: I think knife crime in London is not something that’s going to be tackled just by increasing numbers, but at least Boris Johnson is trying to do, is put a focus on the fact that under Sadiq Khan; we have been crippled by ever-increasing rates of knife crime, and I think we had twenty-five murders in June alone, and two hundred and sixty knife attacks in 2019, so I think Boris Johnson is trying to flag his record, whereas London Mayor, London was a great deal safer place than it is now under Sadiq Khan.

    I think what Boris is also trying to do is stay on the front of the news cycle. One of the things we are noticing is that it’s very much a competition for news headlines between Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, and Boris Johnson is keen I think to move the conversation away from his private life, which has dominated to date, and into a more political field.

    Sputnik: Should Boris Johnson become Prime Minister; would he win the next general election?

    Katie Hopkins: There’s a suggestion that what the European Parliament is trying to do is make us have a no deal Brexit, in order that the British government would collapse, in order to force a general election, at which point they’d like to see Corbyn in or at least a second referendum.

    The fear is that if we get a Boris Johnson government; that isn’t allowed to succeed or doesn’t have the support of the government and therefore parliament, and goes to a general election. The real risk now in the UK is that you have Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, you have Boris Johnson let’s say as the leader of the Conservative Party, that vote will split, and what you’ll end up with is Jeremy Corbyn in at Number Ten, that would be a Labour government in the UK, which would be horrific news, particularly for the Jewish community, but I think horrific news for the UK, so that’s the real risk.

    These are really difficult times for the UK, and I think we can all agree none of us really know what’s going to happen, but I think there is a sense on the ground, that we feel Brexit is going to happen, so that is an exciting thing.

    The views and opinions expressed by Katie Hopkins are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Brexit ‘Must Be Delivered to Reinstate Credibility to British Political System’ – Politician
    ‘UK Will Be Simply Swapping May for Johnson with No Change in Brexit Stalemate’ – Professor
    Withdrawal Agreement 'Not Contradictory' to Peace in Northern Ireland – UKIP Founder on Brexit
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse