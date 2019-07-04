'The Best Way for Brexit to Happen is to Get Boris Johnson as Prime Minister' - Commentator

Prime Ministerial candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have revealed further details of the policies they would pursue, should they win the upcoming postal vote. But just who will come out on top?

Media personality and political commentator Katie Hopkins believes that Boris Johnson is the best bet that the UK has if it wants to make Brexit happen.

Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson win the Conservative Party leadership race?

Katie Hopkins: I think we’ve reached a critical point, interestingly away from the kind of headlines in the offices, studios and dry bits of paperwork, if you’re out and about on the pavement outside of London, there’s a real excitement because there is a growing sense, like a little ripple of excitement that Brexit might actually happen, so that’s a real change in a sort of feeling in this country.

I think the best bet that we have of making Brexit happen, is to get Boris Johnson. I believe Boris Johnson will win, I believe he will take the position of Prime Minister, and I’m very hopeful that he will because I don’t trust that Jeremy Hunt would make Brexit happen.

Jeremy Hunt is the choice of the BBC, and I think anybody who is the choice of the BBC is not the man we need to deliver Brexit.

Sputnik: Would more police on the streets; as Boris Johnson has promised, be enough to tackle the rampant knife crime in the UK?

Katie Hopkins: I think knife crime in London is not something that’s going to be tackled just by increasing numbers, but at least Boris Johnson is trying to do, is put a focus on the fact that under Sadiq Khan; we have been crippled by ever-increasing rates of knife crime, and I think we had twenty-five murders in June alone, and two hundred and sixty knife attacks in 2019, so I think Boris Johnson is trying to flag his record, whereas London Mayor, London was a great deal safer place than it is now under Sadiq Khan.

I think what Boris is also trying to do is stay on the front of the news cycle. One of the things we are noticing is that it’s very much a competition for news headlines between Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, and Boris Johnson is keen I think to move the conversation away from his private life, which has dominated to date, and into a more political field.

Sputnik: Should Boris Johnson become Prime Minister; would he win the next general election?

Katie Hopkins: There’s a suggestion that what the European Parliament is trying to do is make us have a no deal Brexit, in order that the British government would collapse, in order to force a general election, at which point they’d like to see Corbyn in or at least a second referendum.

The fear is that if we get a Boris Johnson government; that isn’t allowed to succeed or doesn’t have the support of the government and therefore parliament, and goes to a general election. The real risk now in the UK is that you have Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, you have Boris Johnson let’s say as the leader of the Conservative Party, that vote will split, and what you’ll end up with is Jeremy Corbyn in at Number Ten, that would be a Labour government in the UK, which would be horrific news, particularly for the Jewish community, but I think horrific news for the UK, so that’s the real risk.

These are really difficult times for the UK, and I think we can all agree none of us really know what’s going to happen, but I think there is a sense on the ground, that we feel Brexit is going to happen, so that is an exciting thing.

