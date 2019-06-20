Register
19:59 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Top from left: Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, and bottom from left: Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart.

    It’s Unclear Who Can Negotiate New Brexit Deal After Theresa May Was Forced Out by Own MPs - Prof

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down on 22 July. Currently, the UK is seeking her replacement and the final two candidates for her post will be decided on later this Thursday.

    Alex de Ruyter, a professor at Birmingham City University's Centre for Brexit Studies, shared his thoughts on the Conservative Party leadership race.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the results of the vote?

    Alex de Ruyter: The final ballot should be known by this evening. We’ve now seen the number of candidates reduced to three – we have Boris Johnson who is the clear frontrunner, then we have Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt; Sajid Javid was the eliminated candidate in this round.

    So, I would expect Boris Johnson will be the next leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore the next prime minister of the UK. I expect that he will win that ballot of members.

    Britain's former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab gives a speech at the Centre for Policy Studies in central London on January 14, 2019. - EU leaders wrote to Theresa May on Monday with clarifications on the Brexit deal as the British prime minister seeks to win over sceptical MPs on the eve of a momentous vote on the text. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
    © AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Conservative Party 'Will be Toast' If UK Doesn't Leave EU - Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab
    I don’t see him not appearing as one of the final two candidates tonight. So, I’m guessing that probably Jeremy Hunt will be the other candidate who will get through, but you never know with these things.

    That will then go to the Conservative Party members – there’re about 160 thousand of them – in the form of a postal ballot, and they will vote for the person to be the next party leader. As I said, I expect that would be Boris Johnson.

    Sputnik: To what degree are Michael Gove or Jeremy Hunt serious contenders? Could they win the vote?

    Alex de Ruyter: I don’t think so. In the Conservative Party membership, the average age is about 60; they are strongly for Boris Johnson as their prospective leader and Prime Minister. I think the poll said about two thirds of them would favour him.

    And, of course, the Conservative Party membership are overwhelmingly pro-Brexit in their sympathy; so that would probably add somebody like Jeremy Hunt; before the 2016 referendum campaigned to remain […] wants to leave the EU.

    But I think for the Conservative Party membership, he will be regarded with suspicion by a lot of them. Michael Gove, on the other hand, in the event that he does get into a contest with Boris Johnson, may be a little bit closer, but I don’t think close enough.

    Gove, of course, unlike Johnson, has been consistently pro-Brexit in his views; Johnson, of course, is notorious for his U-turns. Before the 2016 referendum he notoriously penned an article in favour of Remain as well as Leave. So, there has always been element of doubt about him.

    And that’s one thing for him to say when he announces his leadership that he thinks the UK will leave the EU on 31 October no matter what. It’s another thing entirely now that leadership appears within grasp and he started backpedalling on some of those statements.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, which candidate of the left will be the most successful in breaking the Brexit deadlock?

    Alex de Ruyter: I don’t think it matters who is in that role; I don’t think it makes any difference which, of course, is – I don’t want to say tragedy – fuss would be a better word. Theresa May essentially was forced to resign by her own MPs because she couldn’t deliver Brexit on the terms that they wanted.

    Now it’s unclear to me why they would think that anyone else could negotiate a different withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

    I mean, the European Union has been consistently clear in this regard – they are not going to renegotiate this particular withdrawal agreement. It is unclear to me as to why the Conservative Party MPs would think that Boris Johnson, or Michael Gove, or Jeremy Hunt for that matter would be able to negotiate any better than Theresa May did.

    So, I don’t think it makes any difference in that sense; they won’t break the impasse in the sense that they will not get a different withdrawal agreement or offer. The European Union are not going to compromise on the issue of Northern Ireland backstop; that for the European Union is the insurance policy designed to prevent a hard border returning in Northern Ireland. They are not going to compromise on that.

    British MEP Nigel Farage speaks during the launch of the Brexit Party's European election campaign, Coventry, England, Friday, April 12, 2019.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Brexit Party's Nigel Farage Aims for Pact with Tory PM Hopeful Boris Johnson to Force No-Deal Brexit
    So, it’s difficult to see what any of these gentlemen can do. What could they do any differently than Theresa May? Nothing, very little.

    I think what is probably more likely is that whoever becomes Prime Minister, even if it’s Johnson, would still go back to Brussels and ask for a further extension. I personally think the only way to break the Brexit deadlock is a referendum.

    I’m not sure that the Conservative Party particularly relishes the prospect of another Westminster election given Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is […] obviously, a lot of them think that Johnson is a vote winner but I’m not so sure in that regard.

    I think that anything short of a no-deal Brexit will upset a good quarter of the population and they will all vote for Farage’s Brexit Party which could cause problems. So, to me, it seems that a referendum is a more probable way of breaking this deadlock than an election.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Our Hearts are Remain’: Deputy Labour Leader Watson Defies Corbyn, Calls for 2nd Brexit Referendum
    Tory Donors in Secret Talks With Nigel Farage to Agree Electoral Pact to Save Brexit – Reports
    Brexit Party's Nigel Farage Aims for Pact with Tory PM Hopeful Boris Johnson to Force No-Deal Brexit
    Tags:
    Conservative Party, Michael Gove, Theresa May, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse