'The Liberal Democrats Simply Cannot Be Trusted' - Commentator

A fresh YouGov poll has shown that the Liberal Democrats have become the most popular party in the country. The pro-Remain party has seen its support surge to 24 percent, closely followed by Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party at 22 percent.

Looking at these figures and seeking to find out just how true they are, Sputnik spoke to former mayoral candidate and TV personality Winston Mckenzie, in this interview.

Sputnik: A fresh YouGov poll has shown that the Liberal Democrats have become the most popular party in the country. Is this the case? Do you think the Liberal Democrats are the most popular party in country?

Winston Mckenzie: It's all a spoof. We all remember what the Liberal Democrats are made of. At the present moment, there isn't a politician in the country, other than Nigel Farage, with the conviction or the ambition to get us out of the European Union. We all remember the promises put to us by the Liberal Democrats, Nick Clegg and his school tuition fees — we can't forget those ideologies. They've clearly shown themselves as a party not to be trusted. The polls have been proven to be wrong before, but if they are to be seen as the leading party in the in the country at this present moment, then they are there by default and it just shows you the state of British politics today. Theresa May and the Conservatives have let the country down grossly and the damage done is irreparable. They will not get their voters back in a hurry. It doesn't matter how they try. I'm in the process of persuading Commonwealth people to now go with Brexit and support the likes of Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party into getting us out of the European Union. To suggest that the Liberal Democrats could head up the polls and run this country tomorrow… if you thought Brexit was a disaster, wait till they get in.

Sputnik: After breaking numerous promises when they were a coalition partner with David Cameron's Conservatives, do people still trust the Lib Dems? Could this distrust cause havoc for Britain's largest Remain party?

Winston Mckenzie: The Liberal Democrats have become very lucky indeed because the political climate is so tempestuous at the present moment, every political party, other than this new Brexit Party are up against it. The Liberal Democrats cannot be trusted — they simply cannot be trusted. How long have they been around? Just under half a century and between then and now, they haven't proved themselves worthwhile to be leaders of this country. There's no point in them thinking they will go back to office and prepare for government. They are simply not equipped.

Sputnik: Looking at this poll and Campbell's most recent comments, could the timing of this be seen as a bit suspicious — as an attempt to divert Brexit?

Winston Mckenzie: They're doing all they can to stop Brexit and if we give in to that, no one can actually tell you what would happen to us if we stayed in. No one. What we do know is that if we come out, and Brexiteers have been quite clear about this, if we come out the European Union and are able to trade with other partners around the world, other countries and continue with Europe, but under our own judgment; we do know for certain that this country, Great Britain, will be a better Great Britain. We are certain of that. At the present moment, the case that Robin Tilbrook has in the High Court in London is very important, but everyone seems to be side-stepping that. We've had some very good advice from top barristers in the country who are very confident that this case is going to succeed. So that is really going to set the cat amongst the pigeons, I feel.

