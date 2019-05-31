UK Liberal Democrats Lead Voting Intention Poll, Conservatives on 3rd Place

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost a quarter of UK nationals said they would vote for the Liberal Democrats at the general election, while outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party would be on the third place, supported by 19 percent of voters and potentially lagging behind the Brexit party, a fresh YouGov poll for The Times showed on Friday.

"After an impressive performance in last week’s European Parliament elections, our latest polling for The Times has the Liberal Democrats in first place on 24%, marginally ahead of the second-placed Brexit Party on 22% (whose ranking at any other time would have been a story in itself). Meanwhile the Conservatives and Labour are in joint third on 19%," the pollster said in a press release.

According to the YouGov data, 8 percent of UK voters said they would cast their ballot for the Green Party. The UK Independence Party (UKIP) and the Change UK – The Independent Group party both garnered 1 percent of the voters’ support.

The pollster noted that Liberal Democrats were leading the polls for the second time in 19 years that it has been conducting voting intention surveys, with the first occasion happening in 2010.

READ MORE: UK Will 'Still Be in Deadlock' With New Prime Minister — Brexit Party Organiser

The poll was conducted among 1.763 UK adults on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier in May, the Tories’ rating hit nearly 20-year low amid uncertainty over Brexit. The instability around the Conservatives was also exacerbated by May's decision to resign on June 7.