06:36 GMT +331 May 2019
    a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London

    UK Liberal Democrats Lead Voting Intention Poll, Conservatives on 3rd Place

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost a quarter of UK nationals said they would vote for the Liberal Democrats at the general election, while outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party would be on the third place, supported by 19 percent of voters and potentially lagging behind the Brexit party, a fresh YouGov poll for The Times showed on Friday.

    "After an impressive performance in last week’s European Parliament elections, our latest polling for The Times has the Liberal Democrats in first place on 24%, marginally ahead of the second-placed Brexit Party on 22% (whose ranking at any other time would have been a story in itself). Meanwhile the Conservatives and Labour are in joint third on 19%," the pollster said in a press release.

    According to the YouGov data, 8 percent of UK voters said they would cast their ballot for the Green Party. The UK Independence Party (UKIP) and the Change UK – The Independent Group party both garnered 1 percent of the voters’ support.

    Boris Johnson at the podium during a Vote Leave event during the 2016 Brexit referendum
    © AFP 2019 /
    Legal View: Will UK Courts Rule Boris Johnson Has 'Right to Tell Outright Lies'?
    The pollster noted that Liberal Democrats were leading the polls for the second time in 19 years that it has been conducting voting intention surveys, with the first occasion happening in 2010.

    The poll was conducted among 1.763 UK adults on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Earlier in May, the Tories’ rating hit nearly 20-year low amid uncertainty over Brexit. The instability around the Conservatives was also exacerbated by May's decision to resign on June 7.

    Tags:
    liberal democrats, conservatives, election, Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
