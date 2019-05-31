UK Liberal Democrats Lead Voting Intention Poll, Conservatives on 3rd Place

"After an impressive performance in last week’s European Parliament elections, our latest polling for The Times has the Liberal Democrats in first place on 24%, marginally ahead of the second-placed Brexit Party on 22% (whose ranking at any other time would have been a story in itself). Meanwhile the Conservatives and Labour are in joint third on 19%," the pollster said in a press release.
According to the YouGov data, 8 percent of UK voters said they would cast their ballot for the Green Party. The UK Independence Party (UKIP) and the Change UK – The Independent Group party both garnered 1 percent of the voters’ support.
The poll was conducted among 1.763 UK adults on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Earlier in May, the Tories’ rating hit nearly 20-year low amid uncertainty over Brexit. The instability around the Conservatives was also exacerbated by May's decision to resign on June 7.
