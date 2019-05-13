Register
01:24 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Google

    Expert on Google Bias Reports: News Selection Can Be Easily Controlled

    © AFP 2019 / Philippe Huguen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A recent study published in the Columbia Journalism Review has revealed that Google's algorithm gives most of its Top Stories results to articles from just 20 outlets.

    The study made by researchers from Northwestern University revealed that Democrat-leaning CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post alone accounting for a whopping 23 percent of article impressions in Google. Sputnik spoke to Fong Choong Fook, the CEO of the LGMS Cyber Security firm in Malaysia for more on the story.

    Sputnik: Google has always denied any political bias and insists that its Top Stories are chosen by an algorithm that detects popularity. How true is this?

    In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Does Google 'Top Stories' Have a Liberal Bias? Research Says Yes
    Fong Choong Fook: Even though a recent study has shown that Google's Top Stories section is bias and favour against left-wing news sources, but unless Google voluntarily disclose their aggregation algorithm, this shall always subject to debate or speculation.

    Sputnik: And how likely is it that Google would disclose its aggregation algorithm?

    Fong Choong Fook: It's near to Impossible, even until today, Google is constantly updating their search algorithm. It's their trade secret and I seriously doubt that they will ever disclose, even under the pressure on congress hearing. They won't budge an inch.

    Sputnik: From a technical point of view, how is such selectiveness in Google’s Top Stories feasible? What algorithm should be run for it to work that way?

    Fong Choong Fook: Technically, the selection of news and stories can be easily controlled using algorithm that is written to pick and choose what the publisher (in this case — Google) want. The selection algorithm can be programmed to observe parameters that based on targeted phrases, sentences, keywords, names, or, even the identity of the interviewee.

    Vice President Joe Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Parody Website Outranks Biden’s Official Campaign Page in Google Search
    Sputnik: Is it possible to regulate the work of search services at the legislative level?

    Fong Choong Fook: We are in the middle of information evolutions, we human have no short of news sources, some are even outside of our conventional sources: social media, instant messengers, blogs, online streaming platforms etc. We are now also living in the era of information overflow. It a confusing time for all of us. Fake and controlled news are emerging together with facts. Ultimately it is still up to us to filter through what is real and what is not. My advise to fellow human being is that we shall never depend on single form of new source, instead, we shall be sceptical, be curious and do not blindly believe everything that is fed to our 5 senses. Always validate via multiple sources.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Fong Choong Fook and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Regulators Fine Google Over Dominance in Online Ads
    EU Copyright Law to Come at Price for Google, Facebook, and End Users – Scholars
    As US Government Strangles Iran's Economy, Google ‘Suffocates' Iranian Media
    Google 'Thanos': Netizens Thrilled by Avengers Endgame Easter Egg (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    news, Google, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse