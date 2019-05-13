Register
01:23 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019

    As Soon As Assange Gets to US, You Won't Ever Hear From Him Again - Journo

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Swedish prosecutors have reopened their investigation into allegations of sexual assault against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Sputnik spoke to journalist journalist John Steppling to find out what does this mean for Assange’s future and when will we see the extradition process begin for him.

    Sputnik: First of all, what is your opinion on Sweden reopening this investigation into the alleged sexual assault was committed by Assange, despite the fact that the statute of limitations has run out on them?

    Steppling: Well, I mean, it's a completely bogus case. And and Sweden tried to drop it all the way back in 2010. And then again in 2015. You know, the Swedish DA wanted nothing to do with it. And Assad has just been stitched up with this from the beginning. It's a case without any merit. So the fact that Sweden wants to open it now is more than likely on the instructions of the United States. It's just a case that has that has no legitimacy at all.

    WikiLeaks Editor Defends Assange in Speech Outside Westminster Magistrates' Court
    © Sputnik /
    WikiLeaks Chief Editor Says Sweden Likely to Extradite Assange to US
    Sputnik: In the UK, here, 70 British MPs have signed a letter in approval of the potential extradition to Sweden. How critically think these proceedings would begin?

    Steppling: How quickly? Yeah, I mean, who knows? I mean, what's interesting, when you look at all of this, the whole the whole saga Assange, is that it's been accompanied by a really massive propaganda campaign. Primarily from the United States, but in the UK too. Just acute, you know, anti-Assange propaganda. When the United States asks the public their opinion about Arrange's arrest, it's like 70% approval. Which is just shocking, given the reality here.

    Now, the wiki organization and Assange, you know, there's a certain factor that is off putting I don't deny that, but it's more, it hasn't anything to do with what was the information that was released. But that notwithstanding, it's such a glaring overreach. How quickly this will start, I mean, as quickly as they can make it happen. They everybody wants, you know, the UK and US want to push this through very quickly.

    Sputnik: And what is the motivation for the US to push this through?

    Steppling: The United States wants to get his hands on Assange and disappear him believe me, as soon as he gets to the US, you won't ever hear from him again. He's he's right now undergoing a chemical interrogation, allegedly. There have been several reports that Gina Haspel okayed that the US interrogators would go in and give him BZ, I think it's called, which has, you know, very long lasting negative effects.

    Soldiers have been, have suffered, you know, very long, long lasting delusions and paranoia and so forth after undergoing this. So, you know, we can call Gina Haspel chemical Gina, and now, I guess, instead of bloody Gina, but but in any event, you know, that's the links to which the state authority is going now and it's grotesque but, you know, the US has since Assange first went on the scene has carried out multiple illegal interventions, interference, they just failed with a coup in Venezuela, although it's, you know, they're still trying. Syria, and now they seem to be targeting Iran with the tanker, no doubt false flag, the other day. Although who knows what really happened, though, that has the fingerprints of Mossad, one must say. In any event, you know, the US doesn't like the kind of criticism symbolic or otherwise that Assange brought with him. And they're going to silence it as a matter of principle and as a warning to, you know, journalists everywhere.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    WikiLeaks Sees Chance to Clear Assange's Name as Rape Case Reopened in Sweden Almost 10 Years Later
    Sputnik: The whole situation seems very grim for Assange, what is the best case scenario for him at this point?

    Steppling: Well, I don't know. I don't know if there is a best case scenario. I mean, it you have to really feel for him. If he's extradited to Sweden. That case probably won't go anywhere because it's so absolutely threadbare. But then Sweden will ship them to the US. It's just a layover for Assange. Eventually he gets to the US. I don't see any way that that's going to be prevented. And as I say, once he's in the US, he faces very, very dire future, I'm afraid.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    WATCH Swedish State Prosecutor Holding Presser on Assange Investigation
    LIVE UPDATES: Sweden Reopens Inquiry Into Rape Allegations Against Assange
    Wikileaks: Assange to Have Chance to Clear Name as Sweden Reopens Rape Inquiry
    Julian Assange Won't Survive Extradition to US, Pamela Anderson Fears (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    extradition, Julian Assange, Sweden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse