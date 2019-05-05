Register
05 May 2019
    Prof Explains What Consequences Can Be for NYT Over Anti-Semitic Cartoon Scandal

    Sputnik spoke about the anti-Semitic cartoon, published by the New York Times, with Professor of Jewish Studies faculty at San Francisco State University. Author of "Black Power, Jewish Politics - reinventing the alliance in the 1960s" and "American Jewish History".

    Sputnik: The Democrats have been vocal critics of President Donald Trump, especially his current support for Israeli PM Netanyahu. In your view, how do the statements made by members of the Democratic party impact the American Jewish society?

    Professor Marc Dollinger: The American Jewish society is segmented, which means most American Jews are opposed to Trump and I think most are also opposed to Netanyahu. Then we have factions within the Jewish community that are supportive of Trump, actually Jews from the former Soviet Union tend to be supportive of Trump, the Jewish republicans of course has a higher tendency and Israeli Americans also tend to be more supportive of Trump. So what's happening is the split in the American Jewish community and everybody feels passionate about their position no matter which side they're on.

    Sputnik: The New York Times has been condemned for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon that includes the US President and the Israeli PM. How do measures like these by mainstream media influence the current attitude in the country towards Israel?

    Trump Slams New York Times for Failing to Apologise to Him for Anti-Semitic Cartoon
    Professor Marc Dollinger: I think it's terrible — the NYT cartoon was anti-Semitic and horrendous. And I think the NYT has issued two apologies already and it's […] that it could possibly have ended up there and that it took two apologies in order to get a full apology. It comes very very deep across all political groups among American Jews.

    Sputnik: Follow up: what consequences can they have?

    Professor Marc Dollinger: I think the NYT will lose readers, sure and most of all they become the object of a lot of criticism and conversation among American Jews that they can't believe that a paper as prominent as NYT can possibly publish an anti-Semitic cartoon.

    Sputnik: Can we say that some part of the Jewish community will support republicans, not the democrats now? Can we say that there will be a shift somehow?

    Professor Marc Dollinger: About 20 percent of American Jews are supporting republicans now, it rises sometimes to 25 per cent depending on a republican, Trump will be a smaller group of American Jews than other republicans. Reagan did very well — I think Reagan was about 30 per cent of Americans.

    Sputnik: And will this number increase in the near future or it will be the same?

    Professor Marc Dollinger: I don't think so that there will be an increase in the number for Trump — I think the Jews who support him do — I think they pretty much decided — one way or the other.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

