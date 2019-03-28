Register
03:41 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's President Maduro holds a replica of Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar's sword as Head of Rosneft Igor Sechin and Venezuela's Oil Minister and President of PDVSA Eulogio del Pino look on in Caracas

    ‘None of the US’ Business’: Venezuela is Sovereign, Can Make Deals As It Wishes

    © REUTERS/ Russia Picture Service
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (406)
    0 0 0

    Washington is up in arms about the arrival of Russian officials in Venezuela, but the reality is that Venezuela is a sovereign nation that can make deals with other countries as it pleases. “It’s none of the United States’ business,” an activist told Sputnik Wednesday.

    "Russia has to get out," US President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday during a White House meeting with Juan Guaidó's wife, Fabiana Rosales. "All options are open."

    President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Promises Juan Guaido’s Wife He’ll ‘Fix’ Crisis in Venezuela

    There is "nothing mysterious" about the two Russian Air Force planes that landed in Venezuela earlier this week, which a diplomatic source in Caracas told Sputnik Monday was about "contracts that had been concluded long before the crisis in Venezuela."

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro subsequently announced on Russia's Channel One television station that a "high-level working session on intergovernmental cooperation" would be held next month between the two governments, during which they "will sign more than 20 documents on cooperation in the field of economy, trade, energy and education."

    "It's very dangerous," Chuck Kaufman, the national co-coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice, told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Wednesday. "Miscalculations could result in a nuclear holocaust. Somebody has to stand up to the bully that is the United States, and I'm grateful to Russia that they're doing it."

    ​Kaufmann noted to hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker that, contrary to being a check on Trump's confrontational attitude toward Russia, the Democrats repeatedly oppose Trump whenever he seeks reconciliation. "When Trump does takes steps toward peace, like with North Korea, they're the war party."

    The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    Moscow Urges US to Fulfil Pledges on Leaving Syria Before Offering Advice on Venezuela

    The language White House National Security Adviser John Bolton used to describe Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba — the "troika of tyranny" — recalls then-US President George W. Bush's "axis of evil," which he used to refer to Iraq, Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 2002. Becker noted that while Bush expected to "roll through" Iraq and begin a domino effect, the stiff resistance put up by Iraqis to the US occupation brought a quick halt to those plans.

    That resistance happened with little respect for what Iraqis had thought of their government before the US invasion, and similarly, Venezuelans have shown, as Sputnik has reported, a unity against US imperialism that goes beyond their personal feelings about Maduro's government.

    Given Washington's reaction, it feels necessary to point out the very banal, quotidian nature of the Russian visit to Caracas.

    "Venezuela is a sovereign nation; it has the right to have normal relations with any country in the world that it wants to have relationships with, including defense relationships," Kaufmann told Sputnik. "It's none of the United States' business."

    Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido delivers a speech during a meeting with local leaders in Caracas, on March 14, 2019. Venezuelans resumed work Thursday after a weeklong hiatus forced by an unprecedented nationwide blackout
    © AFP 2019 / Yuri Cortez
    WATCH People Attack Car of Venezuela's Self-Proclaimed President Guaido

    However, that's not to say there hasn't been a real gesture of solidarity and friendship between Moscow and Caracas since long before the crisis began. Russia stands with roughly three-quarters of the world's nations in refusing to recognize the January 23 claim made by Guaidó that he is the interim president of Venezuela and that Maduro's government is politically illegitimate. Guaidó's claim is recognized by the US and roughly 50 other nations, mostly European powers and Latin American governments close to the Washington that form the "Lima Group" that is dedicated to regime change in Venezuela.

    However, most Venezuelans had never even heard of Guaidó when he made that claim, and few have gone over to his side.

    Since Guaidó can't find friends at home, he seems to have resorted to buying them abroad. Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez presented extensive evidence on Saturday that Guaidó and his associates have been organizing the hiring and smuggling into the country of mercenary soldiers from Colombia and Central America to carry out sabotage and targeted killings in Venezuela. Guaidó's chief-of-staff, Roberto Marrero, was arrested on Thursday, and key evidence of the conspiracy was obtained from his apartment, Sputnik reported.

    Russia, Cuba and China have been major supporters of Maduro through this crisis, providing 933 tons of humanitarian aid, much of it medicine, to offset the catastrophic effects of the US-directed economic and political sanctions that make obtaining such goods on the international market difficult.

    Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Maduro Says Russia to Supply Several Tonnes of Medicines to Venezuela Next Week

    Beijing has also provided Caracas with over $50 billion in oil-for-loan agreements over the past decade, according to Reuters.

    When asked Tuesday about Beijing's position on the Russian visit to Caracas, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters that "countries in the Western Hemisphere, including Latin American countries, are all sovereign states… they have the right to determine their own foreign policy and their way to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation with countries of their own choosing."

    "Latin American affairs are not a certain country's exclusive business, nor is Latin America a certain country's backyard," he added. China continues to adhere to a policy of non-interference, but Beijing backs Maduro and has said it "would like to work with the international community to help Venezuela restore stability at an early date," as Geng put it. "Meanwhile, we will continue to advance friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with Latin American countries."

    Accordingly, at the beginning of the month, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced that state oil company PDVSA's office in Lisbon, Portugal, would be moved to Moscow, because Europe had shown it was no longer able to guarantee the safety of Venezuela's assets following the Bank of England's confiscation of $1.56 billion in Venezuelan state gold after Guaidó inquired about halting its repatriation.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, February 8, 2019
    © REUTERS / Andres Martinez Casares
    Maduro Says Trump Stole $5Bln Allotted for Venezuela's Medicine Manufacturing

    The vice president said the move corresponded with plans to increase cooperation with Russian oil companies Rosneft and Gazprom. Oil is Venezuela's primary export and the foundation of its economy, and the country sits on what are believed to be the world's largest reserves.

    "We are going to make industrial investments to produce everything we need in our country with the Russian Federation's help," said Rodriguez. "We are strategic partners."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during the same presser that Russia has supplied Venezuela with 64,100 tons of wheat so far in the 2018-19 marketing season, according to data from Russia's SovEcon agriculture consultancy.

    Oil production
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pete Markham / Huntington Beach Trip - Aug 2014 - Sunset over the oil rig.
    Sanctions Against Iran and Venezuela Made US Leader in Oil Production – Energy Security Expert

    Kaufmann said that if the US were successful in overthrowing the democratically elected government of Venezuela, it would create "more chaos and more pressure" on other nations in the hemisphere that stand against US foreign policy, such as Nicaragua and Cuba.

    "We would see a triumphalism from the Trump administration that would just make you want to puke," Kaufmann said. "They really believe they can impose their own dystopic vision on the world, including Latin America. So we have to put aside our differences with each other and oppose and expose US efforts to overthrow other governments."

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (406)

    Related:

    Moscow Urges US to Fulfil Pledges on Syria Before Offering Advice on Venezuela
    Trump Promises Juan Guaido’s Wife He’ll ‘Fix’ Crisis in Venezuela
    Russian Lawmaker Calls Out US' Colonial Approach to Russia-Venezuela Relations
    US to Impose Venezuela-Like Sanctions on Nicaragua if Necessary - Pompeo
    Tags:
    crisis, international, diplomacy, bilateral aid, sovereignty, Loud and Clear, Gazprom, Rosneft, PDVSA, Juan Guaido, Delcy Rodriguez, Nicolás Maduro, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse