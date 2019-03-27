Register
00:38 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    State Duma

    Russian Lawmaker Calls Out US' Colonial Approach to Russia-Venezuela Relations

    © RIA Novosti . Vladimir Fedorenko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (404)
    0 50

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A recent statement by US President Donald Trump, who assumed that all options are open to making Russia leave Venezuela, was made in a spirit of "colonial approach", Leonid Slutsky said on Wednesday, adding that Trump had no right to dictate Moscow and Caracas how to build bilateral relations.

    "[It was] a wild statement in the spirit of colonial approach. Trump can dictate neither to Venezuela, nor to Russia how to build bilateral relations, where, in which industries and on which territory to cooperate", Russian State Parliament (State Duma) International Affairs Committee Chairman Slutsky told reporters.

    READ MORE: Sanctions Against Iran and Venezuela Made US Leader in Oil Production – Expert

    According to the Russian lawmaker, the threats to use "all options" to force Russia to leave Venezuela are "especially outrageous".

    "The United States is again trying to impose its will by using force and by ignoring the law. And I agree with my colleagues: Washington should first show how it is 'to leave' by fulfilling its promises in Syria", he added.

    Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido take part in a march in Caracas, on February 23, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / Cristian HERNANDEZ
    All Options On Table When It Comes to Getting Russia Out of Venezuela - Trump
    Trump said at a meeting in the White House earlier on Wednesday that "Russia has to get out" of Venezuela. When asked how it may be done, he added that "all options are open".

    Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since January, when the leader of the country's opposition, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year.

    The self-proclaimed interim president immediately received support on the part of the United States, which has also denounced Maduro's re-election, along with some of its allies. China, Cuba, Russia and a number of other countries have endorsed constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

    READ MORE: Venezuela-Russian Meeting to Be Held in April, 20 Accords to Be Signed — Maduro

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (404)

    Related:

    All Options On Table When It Comes to Getting Russia Out of Venezuela - Trump
    Moscow: OAS Supports US 'Ambitions' Accusing Russia of Intervention in Venezuela
    US 'Won't Stand Idly By as Russia Exacerbates Tensions in Venezuela' - Pompeo
    Maduro Says Russia to Supply Several Tonnes of Medicines to Venezuela Next Week
    Provocations May Take Place to Disrupt Russia-US Talks on Venezuela - Deputy FM
    Tags:
    approach, colonialism, Leonid Slutsky, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse