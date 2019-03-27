Russian Lawmaker Calls Out US' Colonial Approach to Russia-Venezuela Relations

"[It was] a wild statement in the spirit of colonial approach. Trump can dictate neither to Venezuela, nor to Russia how to build bilateral relations, where, in which industries and on which territory to cooperate", Russian State Parliament (State Duma) International Affairs Committee Chairman Slutsky told reporters.
According to the Russian lawmaker, the threats to use "all options" to force Russia to leave Venezuela are "especially outrageous".
"The United States is again trying to impose its will by using force and by ignoring the law. And I agree with my colleagues: Washington should first show how it is 'to leave' by fulfilling its promises in Syria", he added.
Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since January, when the leader of the country's opposition, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year.
The self-proclaimed interim president immediately received support on the part of the United States, which has also denounced Maduro's re-election, along with some of its allies. China, Cuba, Russia and a number of other countries have endorsed constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.
