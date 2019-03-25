Register
06:53 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An anti-Brexit pro-remain supporter shouts out during a gathering outside the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

    UK Faces Anti-Brexit Protests, Cabinet Tensions Ahead of Third Deal Vote

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British cabinet officials are plotting to oust Prime Minister Theresa May, reports claim, over her handling of the Brexit process, while hundreds of thousands have joined an anti-Brexit rally in London; meanwhile, May is set to call for a third vote on her proposed Brexit deal.

    Kristian Rouz — UK Prime Minister Theresa May is reportedly planning to roll out her proposed Brexit deal for a vote in Parliament for the third time this coming week. However, observers say the chances of the deal passing in the Commons are bleak, while up to one million joined a Remainer march in London Sunday, and reports claim May is facing a 'cabinet coup' to remove her from office.

    According to the Sunday Times, ministers in the May cabinet are debating a plan to oust the Prime Minister, seeing her efforts to navigate the UK though the Brexit process as inefficient. The report suggested that if May is indeed replaced, Brexit might be in jeopardy, as such a move by the cabinet would make it unclear when and if the UK will leave the EU.

    An anti-Brexit pro-remain supporter shouts out during a gathering outside the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    No Deal Brexit Would be Catastrophic for UK Economy - Philip Hammond
    However, some Tory MPs say the UK could leave without a deal on 29 March, and removing PM May could help the hardliners' cause.

    "The end is nigh. She will be gone in 10 days," an unidentified cabinet official said, as reported by the Sunday Times.

    "Her judgment has started to go haywire. You can't be a member of the cabinet who just puts your head in the sand," a second anonymous minister told the Sunday Times.

    READ MORE: May Calls Emergency Closed-Door Brexit Meeting in UK Country House — Source

    Meanwhile, the Labour Party, Scottish National Party, and other pro-Remain forces led a massive protest against Brexit in London on Sunday. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined the rally, which, organisers claim, gathered up to one million people.

    The rally called for a second Brexit referendum, which, remainers claim, would reverse Brexit, and allow the UK to stay in the EU.

    "But it is not only our voice that has been ignored. The voice of the 48% who voted remain across the UK is being ignored," Sturgeon said. She pointed out that in Scotland, 60 percent of voters said they wanted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum.

    However, these efforts are unlikely to produce an immediate result, even though the anti-Brexit march is putting additional political pressure on May.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Journalist on Brexit : Departing EU on WTO Rules Is 'Extremely Unlikely'
    For her part, May is planning to call for the third vote on her Brexit deal on Thursday, hoping that pro-Brexit MPs and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would either back the deal, or pass the 'soft Brexit' compromise with the EU.

    However, a 'soft Brexit', which could potentially keep the UK in the EU's orbit for an indefinite period of time without a say in European institutions, is seen by hardline Tories as a 'betrayal' of Brexit, which, they say, would be even worse than simply remaining in the EU.

    In this light, calls for a 'no deal' Brexit have become more prominent as well — even though it remains unclear whether the majority of the May cabinet officials share that sentiment.

    Reports claim Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the cabinet's second-in-command David Lidington, and Environment Secretary Michael Gove are seen as May's potential replacements.

    Israeli-British illusionist Uri Geller poses during the 24th MIPCOM (International Film and Programme Market for Tv, Video,Cable and Satellitte) in Cannes, southeastern France, Tuesday, Oct 14, 2008.
    © AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau
    Famous Psychic Uri Geller Threatens UK PM May He'll ‘Stop Brexit Telepathically’
    However, not everyone is convinced.

    "I'm advised (Gove) would also go for Customs Union plus single market with Labour votes," Steve Baker of the European Research Group (ERG) said. "Problems with that… Next."

    READ MORE: 'Ancient Conflicts' Over Gibraltar Ahead of Brexit May Harm Spain — Report

    The ERG is led by prominent hardline MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has repeatedly called for a 'no-deal' Brexit, but recently changed his stance, saying PM May should be allowed to renegotiate the Brexit deal with the EU. However, the EU said the deal could not be substantially changed.

    For their part, Downing Street said previous reports of May's possible departure were incorrect. However, the UK-based betting company Ladbrokes said there is a 20-percent chance May will be out of a job by the end of March.

    If Parliament supports May's proposed deal, the UK will have until 22 May to finalise all preparations for an orderly Brexit. If the vote fails, MPs will have until 12 April to either propose a new divorce plan to the EU — which could be rejected by Brussels — or decide to leave without a deal.

    Related:

    EU to Lose 40bn Annually From No-Deal Brexit, While US & Russia Prosper - Study
    Macron: EU Ready to Protect Its Citizens, Businesses in Case of No-Deal Brexit
    Petition to Revoke Brexit Gets Over 2.7Mln Signatures
    Tags:
    remainers, Brexit 'deal or no deal', tensions, protests, Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse