Register
07:13 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chemical weapons lab in Douma

    This Could Bring Down BBC: Journo on Syria False-Flag Chemical Attacks Reports

    © Sputnik / Nour Molhem
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Trump administration intends to provide $5 million to the White Helmets and the United Nations investigating mechanism in Syria, State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a statement last week. Sputnik talked about the reports of false-flag chemical attacks in Syria with Anna Brees, a UK-based investigative journalist.

    Sputnik: Mr Stuart is unconvinced about the authenticity of this footage, pointing out its staged character. What is your personal view on this?

    Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, prepares to describe the mass internment of ethnic minority Muslims in the country’s far west as a system of training centers that saves Muslims from religious extremism by teaching them to speak Mandarin and accept modern science
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    BBC Claims it Was Censored in China After Report on Ethnic Uyghurs
    Anna Brees: I am actually a former BBC employee, I worked for them for a couple of years back in 2011-2012. But just to answer your first question, I was alerted to all of this on Twitter from the tweets that Riam Dalati published which have been captured and they've been shared. It was the first time that I had heard of a BBC employee actually coming forward with information like this, and I basically did some further investigation and had a look at a talk on YouTube called Media on Trial, where Robert Stuart went into quite a lot of detail about this 2013 Panorama documentary. So, I was in shock, I'll be honest with you, this really kicked off for me mid-February, when I saw those tweets.

    I just didn't think it was possible for BBC Panorama. I mean, when you think of the reputation they have here, in the UK, and around the world, they are a global brand, they are trusted, I just didn't think it could be possible. I think there is something that is called cognitive dissonance when it comes to this kind of awareness that you could be lied to. In the last eight months, I've been helping a former Scotland Yard detective called Jonathan Wedger, who was trying to expose an establishment cover-up of child abuse. I've been working with him, interviewing victims of abuse, other police officers who've come forward and said that the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse has been going on in London in the last few weeks, and there've been other very senior police officers saying that they were told to keep quiet should they find any kind of VIP paedophile. So, Panorama did a programme about that in 2015.

    Panorama also did a programme, or they were working on a programme on Tommy Robinson, which also makes interesting viewing. I watched some of the documentary yesterday. Their agenda basically is not journalism, there is an agenda, they have an objective. I don't think the BBC or BBC employees are like that by any stretch of imagination, but there are very serious concerns here and they are not being addressed. I've been aware of false flag events and I've looked at certain things before, but I wasn't convinced, I don't believe there necessarily have been any other than the one that I've seen and the way Robert Stuart presents his evidence is overwhelming and when he has approached BBC executives, the response has just been silence. He hasn't been called a conspiracy theorist or they haven't really even responded in an adequate way. I think that if this gets out — I mean, certainly the interview I did with Robert Stuart has got something like a hundred thousand views on Twitter and Facebook — this could bring down the BBC.

    BBC HQ Broadcasting House, London
    © Sputnik / Alex Maknoton
    'We Want to Wake People Up to Reality of BBC Propaganda' – Protester
    READ MORE: 'BAME Only': BBC Slammed for Journo Training That Excludes White Candidates

    Sputnik: You think it's that big?

    Anna Brees: If it gets out, yes I do. I was so proud to get a job for the BBC, I have to say, my last full-time staff position was at BBC Southampton, South Today, where I got a job as a presenter, and I beat 200 people to get that position. I know some people who didn't get the job and went on to work for ITN and I know somebody who is the ITN news editor for the ten o'clock news. It was something to be so proud of, I remember being so excited when I got that job for the BBC. I'm 42, we've grown up with that organisation and [we] trusted them. Obviously, there was the whole Jimmy Savile thing that they kept quiet about, and now this. And I'm not a fan of Tommy Robinson at all, he holds some views that I find abhorrent, but he did do an undercover footage of one of their reporters and presenters, John Sweeney, and I really do recommend people have a look at that documentary on YouTube, it's got 1.5 million views as of yesterday. And whether you support Tommy Robinson or not, it's really important viewing I think to see what they are up to. Have you seen it?

    Sputnik: I've not seen it, but we did speak to various people at the demonstrations in Manchester just outside the BBC building. I think it was about two or three weeks ago. There were various observations with regard to that particular protest, and there was a counter-protest.

    Anna Brees: They were trying to pay a woman 5,000 pounds to say that Tommy Robinson had assaulted her.

    READ MORE: Tommy Robinson Shows Documentary to 'Expose Corrupt Media' Amid Anti-BBC Rally

    BBC HQ Broadcasting House, London
    © Sputnik / Alex Maknoton
    ‘We Are Actually F**ked’: F-Bomb Dropped on BBC on Air Amid Labour Party Split
    Sputnik: To be fair, we are not surprised, because there has been a pattern of behaviour from the BBC and this is leading onto my next question. Where do you think this sort of strategy has come from, for the BBC to go in this direction? I'm a British journalist based in Russia and a lot of the news coverage that we hear and we are involved with from the British, it's an information war. Why have things turned around so drastically? I suppose it's a difficult question to answer, but where is it coming from in terms of the divisive nature?

    Anna Brees: I think you've got to ask a question how long it has been going on for.

    Sputnik: It's never been as bad as this. For the last two years, we've been scratching our heads as to where this has come from. There has always been a little bit, but it hasn't been as ferocious as it is now, if you understand me. The whole Skripal case and the BBC agenda…

    Anna Brees: I don't know about that. I think what's happened is that we've now got the means to communicate, I teach mobile journalism and how to boost on Facebook. You can reach 600,000 people for a thousand dollars in 24 hours. I don't believe necessarily that it's been accelerated, that the BBC have been more involved in propaganda than maybe they were in the past, I couldn't say that. I think what's changing for me, is that BBC employees — as I've said I've been contacted by a couple of people since I did my report with Robert Stuart — but I think there is more confidence now in mainstream media journalists to come forward and potentially raise their concerns because of the way communication and social media are now. I don't really like the word social media, and I don't really like the word mainstream media either. We make it a talking point, we talk about the BBC all the time because so many people do still trust them, but that's changing. It's 2019, my children don't watch the BBC.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    West Dumps Terrorists in Syria
    US Trying to Hide Positive Trends in Restoration of Peace in Syria - Official
    Damascus Accuses US and Its Allies of War Crimes in Syria
    US Media Allege DoD Mull Keeping 1,000 Troops in Syria, Pentagon Denies Reports
    Tags:
    paedophilia, false flag, victim, mainstream media, abuse, BBC, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse