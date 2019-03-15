Register
07:53 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 10, 2019

    Western Weapons, Gulf Money Prolonged Syrian War – Ex-UK Ambassador to Damascus

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Provision of weapons by the West and money by the Gulf states to groups fighting against the Syrian government prolonged the war in the Middle Eastern country, ex-UK Ambassador to Damascus, Peter Ford, told Sputnik, adding that even when the violence was over, the West's war on Syria would continue by other means.

    March 15 marks the anniversary of the beginning of anti-government protests in Syria in 2011, which subsequently turned into violent clashes between various opposition groups and the security forces. The conflict was further aggravated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (ISIS, terror group banned in Russia) on the Syrian territory. According to the UN estimates, around 500,000 people have been killed since the violence broke out.

    "Without a shadow of a doubt, if the West and the Gulf countries had not given such massive support to what were, in effect, proxy jihadi armies, the [Syrian President Bashar] Assad government could have contained the conflict, just as the 1980 conflict with the Muslim Brothers was contained… The provision of weapons by the West and money by the Gulf prevented that happening and prolonged the agony… The military conflict, meaning essentially Idlib, may be over within two years but the Western war on Syria will simply continue by other means, notably economic war, information warfare and law-fare," Ford said on Thursday.

    If the West and the Arab Gulf states had stayed outside the conflict, it would have ended "inside a year," saving hundreds of thousands of lives, Ford pointed out.

    The administration of ex-US President Barack Obama and its allies behaved with extraordinary irresponsibility in funneling huge amounts of weapons and other resources to what were clearly ultra-violent Islamist extremist terrorist groups, Ford recalled.

    "It was criminally negligent for the US to supply weapons and training to often bloodthirsty jihadis. The US simply prioritized removing Assad over all other considerations, including the fight against al-Qaeda [terror group banned in Russia] and ISIS," Ford argued.

    The administration of US President Donald Trump, who succeeded Obama, had finally decided to stop the US "train and equip" program in Syria because the officials saw it was feeding Islamist extremists, not discouraging them, Ford explained.

    "I think they probably realized belatedly that not only was the program not working in terms of defeating Assad but it was also backfiring in terms of encouraging extremism.

    Ford foresaw that the current military conflict was likely to finally end within the next year or two. However, he also cautioned that the United States and its allies would continue their efforts to try and destabilize and topple the Damascus government by other means.

    Ford was the UK’s ambassador in Syria and Bahrain before joining the United Nations to work on refugee issues. He is the co-chairman of the British Syrian Society.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Daesh Presence in Syria is 'Manna to US' - Veteran War Journalist
    'US Provocations in Syria Could Lead to War' - Political Scientist
    Militants Who Planned New Terror Attacks Arrested in Syria – Manbij War Council
    Analysts: Many Actors Not Interested in Ending Syria War With Russia-Turkey Deal
    Tags:
    opinion, conflict, war, Peter Ford, United States, United Kingdom, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse