Possible US Recognition of Golan Linked to Assad Remaining Syrian Leader - PhD

Sputnik: So what are your thoughts regarding why at this point in time Mr Graham is calling for the formal recognition of the disputed Golan Heights region?
Abdulaziz Alghashian: I think it’s an interesting time now. It’s coinciding with the end of the Civil War in Syria and I think many in the world are becoming more convinced that Syria now is going to be in the hands of Assad and not another party which was contending to be at the head of Syria. Syria's fate years before and years prior was not known. So not many people could make a very certain policy towards Syria and as a result I think now Lindsey Graham understands very much that it’s going to be Assad who is going to be in power and is going to be the main claimer of the Golan Heights. And Assad is viewed as pro-Iran or equivalent to Iran, which means that this is anti-Israel. So I think that’s what the motivation of Lindsey Graham is. It’s more or less the perception of the leadership of Syria, and that explains the timing now.
READ MORE: Lindsey Graham to Push US to Recognize Golan Heights as Israeli Territory
Sputnik: What do you think are the odds that the Trump administration will indeed move to recognise the region, is this a done deal? Is he going to face any backlash?
READ MORE: Israel Declassifies Intel on "Secret Hezbollah Group" in Syrian Golan Heights
Sputnik: What’s going to be the international response? There’s obviously going to be some repercussions.
Abdulaziz Alghashian: What we can see is that the United Nations in regard to the Arab-Israeli or Palestinian situation, the United Nations is very much not at the mercy but at the whim of the United States; because it’s the one that holds the veto power. And I think it is something important to be mentioned here as well about the United Nations and Israel. The United States have always claimed that the United Nations has been hostile towards Israel, but it was actually the United Nations that legitimised the state of Israel. And I find it very, very ironic that the body that legitimised Israel as a state, that recognised it as a state, is now the body that’s being the most hostile. So it’s very much at the whim of the superpower at the time, and this is characteristic of historical political Zionism.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.
All comments
Show new comments (0)