IDF Declassifies Intelligence on Its 'Enemy' via Twitter (VIDEO)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cleared Wednesday for the publication previously classified intelligence information about the senior Hezbollah operative Ali Musa Daqduq.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF made an announcement about the upcoming declassification of intelligence about what it called "our enemy".

In 1 hour we will declassify intelligence about our enemy, right here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/WhHoQQUPr5 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 13 марта 2019 г.

An hour later, the IDF in a video Twitter post revealed that Ali Musa Daqduq has been allegedly operating a new terror cell in Syria.

Previously classified intelligence now cleared for publication: Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior operative in the Lebanon-based terrorist organization Hezbollah, has been operating a new terror cell in… Syria.@LTCJonathan pic.twitter.com/peErasDPOa — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 13 марта 2019 г.

According to the IDF, "a Hezbollah terror network on the Syrian Golan Heights aimed at striking Israel". The IDF claimed in a statement that the terror cell is comprised of "a few operatives" of Syrian origin, however, "it is led by Lebanese and masterminded by Hezbollah", adding that the alleged chief of this terror cell is Ali Musa Daqduq.

The IDF said Wednesday Daqduq "was responsible for the abduction and execution" of 5 US servicemen in Iraq back in 2007, adding that the senior Hezbollah operative "even served time in prison in Iraq. However, according to the IDF, after the prison swap, he returned to Lebanon and Syria.

In addition, IDF claimed Wednesday that Daqduq's alleged terror cell uses "the local civilian infrastructure as observations points and collecting intelligence against Israeli targets".

According to Reuters, fate of Daqduq became a source of tension between Baghdad and Washington in 2011 as the US military reportedly prepared to withdraw from Iraq. Daqduq was reportedly captured in March 2007. Daqduq reportedly joined Hezbollah in 1983.

Israel traditionally views the Hezbollah Shia movement as terrorist organization and is concerned of its alleged presence in neighboring Syria. Hezbollah has been supporting the Syrian government in its fight against terrorist groups since 2012 upon Damascus' request.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has repeatedly said that Hezbollah troops were ready to leave Syria immediately after the Syrian government asked them to do so.