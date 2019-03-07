Register
06:38 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian flag

    Prof on US-India Trading Relations: There's Major Concern in India

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump said in a letter to Congress that the US would terminate India’s duty-free status after it had failed to provide the United States with access to its markets. Sputnik has discussed this with Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor in Chinese studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India.

    Sputnik: According to reports, India's commerce industry has indicated that India accepted the move. Why is that, from your point of view?

    In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, file photo a worker at a currency exchange shop exhibits Turkish lira banknotes bearing pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Istanbul.(file photo)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    US Withdrawal of Turkey's Duty Free Status May Affect Its Businesses - Ankara
    Srikanth Kondapalli: As you know, most of the countries that have risen in the region, China, Japan, Korea, the ASEAN countries, have traded extensively with the United States. Because the 'flying geese' model of economic development has emphasised exports, export profits in zones where many of the multinational companies have established joint-venture companies and then started re-exporting. Now it's the turn of India to export to the United States. A former US secretary of state mentioned that India's trade with the US should rise to about $500 billion from the current level of over a hundred billion dollars. That is quite natural if India is exporting any manufactured goods, consumer durables or even raw materials.

    To that extent, I think there is the solution that India and the US need to do more trading, the current levels are pretty low as compared to the other trading partners. But the bilateral trade increase has been one of the major trust areas, in order to have economic interdependence, much like the Japanese, the Koreans, the Chinese, the ASEAN countries or the European countries have had in trade with the United States. India is maintaining over seven percent growth rate and this is quite natural, I think.

    Since we are starting from almost scratch, that is about $250 billion of overall exports and imports, which is not really much in the GDP figure; and the US, obviously, wants to have more of this share. The US understands that India needs to import more from the US. So, one of the things that has happened in the region is the shale gas resolution in the US, so LND exports are one of the items that the US is suggesting to India, and this is to bridge the trade deficit. [This is also] the alternative solution to not import more from Iran, where there is the nuclear deal that has now been questioned by the Trump administration.

    Russia's S-400 air defense system. File photo
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Turkey May Let Russia’s S-400 Destroy US’ F-35 Project ‘From Within’ – Report
    Sputnik: He has got a pattern of behaviour, Donald Trump, in terms of trying to realign exports and imports to affect, obviously positively, the GDP and the quality of life issues within America. Do you think he is being fair with India? Do you think he has got a specific point? What's your particular point of view?

    Srikanth Kondapalli: One of the crucial differences is the trade deficit. Unlike China, Japan, Korea, ASEAN, or the trans-Atlantic [partners], we don't have much of a trade deficit with the US — it's around $20-25 billion, which means we gain from trading with the US compared to over $300 billion from the Chinese or some other figures from Japan, Korea and ASEAN put together. So, we don't have much surpluses, although the $200-odd billion surplus is still being subjected for a pure business kind of relationship. So, that is a concern.

    READ MORE: India Doesn't Have Same Bargaining Power With US as China — Indian Economist

    Sputnik: The US President has been pushing a rather hard rhetoric against China and India; we understand this strategy. In your view, is this going to lead to closer cooperation between the two Asian giants?

    Srikanth Kondapalli: Indeed, there is concern both in China and in India, they both have made a common plan in the G20, in the BRICS meetings, in the RNC [Russia-India-China triangle] as well as in the WTO negotiations. So, there is a concern and China and India are getting together in terms of countering what they see as trade protectionist trends and, secondly, restrictions in terms of investments. The World Bank Chief has suggested that global investors are sitting on something like $4 trillion and they are not investing in the emerging nations like the BRICS. There is also a concern not just about trade, that is, the tariff increases, but also the investment profile. Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping addressed the Davos meeting, and the common theme in their speeches was to counter trade protectionist trends.

    An S-400 air defense missile system
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Turkey’s Purchase of Russian S-400 to Result in Reassessing F-35 Program - US State Dept
    READ MORE: Expert on US Terminating Duty-Free Status: Tool to Keep Ankara Under Pressure

    Sputnik: The US is India's top export destination. What impact can this have on India's economy now and what measures can India take, if any, to reduce the damage this can cause?

    Srikanth Kondapalli: This is still not clear, how things will unfold between the US and India, but there is, obviously, a major concern in India about the trading relations. Although we aren't on the very high scale of differences with the US, because the US has bigger trading partners like the European Union, China, Japan and Korea, so, we are not high on the radar screen of the US in terms of the trade tariffs and so on.

    Having said that, it does hit the Indian economy, if you have a lot of trade protectionist trends. So, there is the Indian Prime Minister's suggestion that the US should be much more open to the Indian products, especially as we are speaking of the growth rates. The US is walking away from the TPP [Trans-Pacific Partnership] and the expectation is that a de-globalisation, in fact, is happening, which is bad news for India or other countries which are just emerging based on exports and imports.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India to Give US Proof Pakistan Used F-16 Jets in Kashmir Air Battle - Reports
    India Has Right to Fight Terrorists in Pakistan Just Like US Does - Minister
    Pakistan's Envoy Blames US for 'Emboldening' India Amid Kashmir Escalation
    India Hikes Venezuelan Oil Purchases Amid US Warning
    India Becomes Biggest Buyer of Venezuelan Oil After US Sanctions – Reports
    Tags:
    GDP, trading, ASEAN, BRICS, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse