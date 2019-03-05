Register
23:17 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, left, attend the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday April 19, 2018.

    If May Doesn't Have Tories' Respect, Where Do You Go From There? - Commentator

    © AP Photo / Jonathan Brady
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Senior Conservative ministers will meet with EU officials in Brussels today, as they strive to amend Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Can they convince Juncker, Tusk and others to change their stance?

    Sputnik spoke with communications expert Oran Young about Theresa May's handling of Brexit and her deal.

    Sputnik: Will the prime minister's deal be able to get through Parliament on the 12th of March?

    Oran Young: I believe it will, because if it isn't approved, where do we go from there? Will everybody be happy with the deal? Absolutely not, it isn't a deal that everybody wants, but I genuinely believe that it will go through because people are so tired and just want some sort of progress to be made.

    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Brexit: 'At This Stage it Looks Like an Extension Might be on the Cards' - Prof
    However, I believe that we should depart under WTO terms, but we seem to want to have our cake and eat it, so I think that there will be a compromise made somewhere along the line, but where that will remain to be seen, though.

    READ MORE: UK Doesn't Know Who Runs EU and How to 'Kick Those Bastards Out' — Johnson

    Sputnik: Would we be in this situation with a different prime minister?

    Oran Young: "If you're going through hell; keep on going". It was Winston Churchill who said that — a man who was able to unite and inspire a nation.

    Theresa May couldn't inspire an asthmatic ant carrying a large bag of shopping; do you genuinely think that if we had a leader of Churchill's standing that this farce would be allowed to continue?

    If the leader of your own country doesn't have the respect of her own party, where do you go from there?

    READ MORE: People Who Want to Delay Brexit Seek to Overturn Referendum Result — UKIP Member

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    respect, Brexit, UK Conservative Party, Winston Churchill, Theresa May
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse