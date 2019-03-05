If May Doesn't Have Tories' Respect, Where Do You Go From There? - Commentator

Senior Conservative ministers will meet with EU officials in Brussels today, as they strive to amend Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Can they convince Juncker, Tusk and others to change their stance?

Sputnik spoke with communications expert Oran Young about Theresa May's handling of Brexit and her deal.

Sputnik: Will the prime minister's deal be able to get through Parliament on the 12th of March?

Oran Young: I believe it will, because if it isn't approved, where do we go from there? Will everybody be happy with the deal? Absolutely not, it isn't a deal that everybody wants, but I genuinely believe that it will go through because people are so tired and just want some sort of progress to be made.

However, I believe that we should depart under WTO terms, but we seem to want to have our cake and eat it, so I think that there will be a compromise made somewhere along the line, but where that will remain to be seen, though.

Sputnik: Would we be in this situation with a different prime minister?

Oran Young: "If you're going through hell; keep on going". It was Winston Churchill who said that — a man who was able to unite and inspire a nation.

Theresa May couldn't inspire an asthmatic ant carrying a large bag of shopping; do you genuinely think that if we had a leader of Churchill's standing that this farce would be allowed to continue?

If the leader of your own country doesn't have the respect of her own party, where do you go from there?

