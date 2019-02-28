Register
22:48 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Union flag flies from a pole in front of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliamnet in central London on January 28, 2019

    Prof on May’s Brexit Deal: Little Chance of Getting Her Amended Plan Through

    © AFP 2018 / Tolga AKMEN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With under fire British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan looking unlikely to be approved in parliament, and many sceptical as to whether departing without a deal would be a good alternative, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn could finally outline his position on how the UK should proceed.

    But would holding a second Brexit referendum actually be feasible and what would be the likely outcome? Sputnik spoke with Alistair Jones; Associate Professor of Politics and Law at De Montfort University Leicester for more…

    Sputnik: Will Labour officially endorse a second Brexit referendum?

    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Corbyn Backs Second Referendum After Commons Rejects Labour's Brexit Amendments
    Alistair Jones: The interesting thing is that Corbyn hasn't fully come out and said that he supports it yet, but sources are saying that he is; until he actually does, I think they're going to stay quiet.

    The reason for this is quite simply; if he openly comes out and supports it, when it goes to get debated in parliament, the Conservatives will rise up against him and block it. The votes on any Labour amendment that Corbyn has backed on Brexit have always been defeated, and you can see the Tories and the DUP voting collectively against him, and what he stands for, and they've done the same with the SNP.

    READ MORE: British MPs Vote on Brexit Amendments as Article 50 Deadline Approaches (VIDEO)

    While the noise is that Labour are going to support this proposed second referendum; if it all goes through, there's a whole lot of ifs and buts before then, starting with the next vote on March the 12th, so as it stands at the minute, the likelihood of a second referendum is slightly greater than it was before, but as to whether or not we would get a different result, that's in the lap of the Gods in all honesty, it's just impossible to forecast.

    Sputnik: Will Theresa May's Brexit deal get through parliament?

    Участники акции против Brexit у здания парламента Великобритании в Лондоне
    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    'Not Impossible That a Revised Deal Could Get Through' – Analyst on Brexit Talks
    Alistair Jones: Theresa May has little chance of getting her amended plan through. The amendments are so miniscule and so minor, and the big thing was to be able to renegotiate the Ireland backstop, which is not up for renegotiation. It doesn't matter what platitudes are mouthed by the EU or Theresa May, that is not going to change, she is not going to get her deal through.

    The question then is; what happens? No country on this planet operates solely on WTO rules because they are so punitive and so bad for countries' economies, so the idea that we think we can go into that situation and benefit is somewhat inaccurate.

    Tariffs are going to be put on so many goods and the lack of access that we will have to so many markets because we don't actually have formal access to them; despite WTO rules, is actually going to be a huge impediment to the British economy.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Scottish National Party Tables Brexit Amendment Ruling Out No-Deal Scenario
    UK to Survive No-Deal Brexit, But Economy Disruptions Inevitable - Trade Min.
    Theresa May Faces Questions from British MPs Following Brexit Vote Delay (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse