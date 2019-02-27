British MPs Vote on Brexit Amendments as Article 50 Deadline Approaches (VIDEO)

The House of Commons is debating and voting on a raft of Brexit-related amendments, with just over a month until the current Article 50 deadline expires.

The list of amendments to be debated and voted on by lawmakers, as selected by House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, include Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's proposals, such as the creation of a post-Brexit customs union with the bloc and close ties with the EU single market, and, as tabled by Tory MP Alberto Costa, a push to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK and Brits in member states in the event of a no deal scenario.

The SNP's motion to prevent Britain from leaving the bloc without a deal, in addition MP Yvette Cooper's efforts to hold Prime Minister Theresa May accountable to her commitments, made on Tuesday, regarding holding a vote by 14 March to extend the Article 50 deadline, among other Brexit-related votes, will also be debated in the Commons on Wednesday.

Moreover, Conservative MP Caroline Spelman and Labour MP Jack Dromey will "seek assurances from ministers" to "secure confirmation" of the PM's commitment of giving lawmakers a legally binding vote to delay Brexit, and a relevant motion may be voted on.

