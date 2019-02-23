Register
17:27 GMT +323 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman wearing a hijab

    All States Are Obliged to Cooperate, Inform & Re-accept Their Citizens – Scholar

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has responded to US President Donald Trump's call to repatriate hundreds of Daesh* fighters to Europe. He said that German citizens could return to Germany only if it's ensured that they can be taken into custody immediately.

    Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said that while the government has always intended to bring back children under the age of 10, others would be dealt with on a "case by case" basis. French Justice Minister Nicole Belloublet said that France would not respond to President Trump's demands.

    Jack Letts dubbed 'Jihadi Jack'
    © Photo : Amaze with our planet / YouTube
    Daesh ‘Jihadi Jack’ Claims He Wants to Go Back to UK to See His Mum
    Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that dozens of adult Norwegian militants in Syria are free to return home and face trial, adding that the country would not bring anyone from the Arab Republic proactively. Sweden said that it is prepared to reintegrate the fighters into the society, which would include setting up a psychological helpline. 150 militants have already returned to Sweden. Denmark's Michael Aastrup Jensen, foreign policy spokesman for the governing Venstre party, said that those are some of the most dangerous people on Earth and that they were not going to have them back. In the past years, some 150 Danish citizens have gone to fight in Syria.

    Radio Sputnik has discussed the possibility of Europe taking back Daesh fighters from Syria with Andrea De Guttry, professor of public international law and director of the International Research Laboratory on Conflict, Development and Global Politics at Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, Italy.

    Sputnik: Now what is the best way for the authorities in Europe to handle the returning fighters, in your opinion? What is Italy's take on this?

    Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a US military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017.
    Turkish Ministry: US, Turkish Defence Chiefs Discuss US Support for Syrian Kurds
    Andrea De Guttry: Well, let me just make a few introductory statements, very briefly, to better understand the issue. We are speaking of about 800 foreign fighters. Most of them, or almost all of them, are European citizens but there are [as] well 2,000 other persons related to them, mainly females and children. Secondly, it is important to highlight that currently, they are detained by the Kurdish forces, so not by another government.

    READ MORE: US Should Be Careful in Making Clear What Its Purpose in Syria Is — Scholar

    Now, the general obligation of all states is to prevent and prosecute any kind of activities carried out by foreign terrorist fighters. Now, in the moment, President Trump requests these persons to be taken back by the European countries. That is a legitimate request, but we should not forget that first of all, the obligation of all states [is] to cooperate and to inform. This is one of the requests of the Germans, that they should have more information about what kind of crime, what kind of illegal activities they have performed to allow the Germans to take care of them in a proper manner.

    Surveillance
    © Photo : Pixabay
    German Justice Minister Says Returning Ex-Daesh Fighters Must Be Under Permanent Surveillance
    Secondly, as far as Italy is concerned, I would like to highlight that the position of Italy is to say that obviously, in principle, we are ready to respect our international obligations, which imply that we have to take back Italian citizens, provided that we get additional information which allows our judiciary to deal with them in a proper manner.

    Sputnik: Well, in many ways you have answered a lot of the questions. Maybe I will just ask you this one about the interesting case with regard to 19-year-old Daesh* bride Shamima Begum, because Britain's decision to withdraw her citizenship has obviously a raised a lot of debate in the United Kingdom. I am sure there are similar cases potentially in Italy. What is Italy's and your stance on Britain's decision with this young lady?

    Andrea De Guttry: Yes, we have. There might be a certain number of similar cases in Italy of persons having dual citizenship. Now, there is one general rule which is not to be forgotten, that is to say that states are not allowed to revoke citizenship unless the persons have committed serious crimes and this revoking of the citizenship is done according to national and international law.

    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London
    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    Jihadi Come Home? Shamima Begum to Legally Fight for UK Return - Report
    One of the reasons for this is that states are in principle obliged to re-accept their citizens who left their countries. So, if one country allows British citizens to come into the country, they do this on the assumption that at a certain moment they could send them back to the UK and therefore if the UK revokes the citizenship this would not work. There are other problems related to this issue of revoking citizenship, because this might be considered as well as a violation of human rights.

    READ MORE: Jihadi Bride Out, White Helmets In

    Now, the only way to overcome this is to consider if the person has another citizenship, because there are rules which prohibit a state to leave a person without any citizenship. This was the case of the UK, because they took away British citizenship from a person who had another citizenship, but the question is still controversial. So far in Italy, we have not had an identical case.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Daesh ‘Jihadi Jack’ Claims He Wants to Go Back to UK to See His Mum
    Navy Vet Sues US Gov to Allow Daesh Bride to Return from Syria
    Mass Grave of 3,500 People Found Outside Former Daesh Capital is Largest Yet
    Returning Ex-Daesh Fighters Must Be Under Surveillance - German Justice Minister
    Tags:
    repatriation, Daesh, Germany, Belgium, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse