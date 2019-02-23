All States Are Obliged to Cooperate, Inform & Re-accept Their Citizens – Scholar

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said that while the government has always intended to bring back children under the age of 10, others would be dealt with on a "case by case" basis. French Justice Minister Nicole Belloublet said that France would not respond to President Trump's demands.
Radio Sputnik has discussed the possibility of Europe taking back Daesh fighters from Syria with Andrea De Guttry, professor of public international law and director of the International Research Laboratory on Conflict, Development and Global Politics at Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, Italy.
Sputnik: Now what is the best way for the authorities in Europe to handle the returning fighters, in your opinion? What is Italy's take on this?
Now, the general obligation of all states is to prevent and prosecute any kind of activities carried out by foreign terrorist fighters. Now, in the moment, President Trump requests these persons to be taken back by the European countries. That is a legitimate request, but we should not forget that first of all, the obligation of all states [is] to cooperate and to inform. This is one of the requests of the Germans, that they should have more information about what kind of crime, what kind of illegal activities they have performed to allow the Germans to take care of them in a proper manner.
Sputnik: Well, in many ways you have answered a lot of the questions. Maybe I will just ask you this one about the interesting case with regard to 19-year-old Daesh* bride Shamima Begum, because Britain's decision to withdraw her citizenship has obviously a raised a lot of debate in the United Kingdom. I am sure there are similar cases potentially in Italy. What is Italy's and your stance on Britain's decision with this young lady?
Andrea De Guttry: Yes, we have. There might be a certain number of similar cases in Italy of persons having dual citizenship. Now, there is one general rule which is not to be forgotten, that is to say that states are not allowed to revoke citizenship unless the persons have committed serious crimes and this revoking of the citizenship is done according to national and international law.
Now, the only way to overcome this is to consider if the person has another citizenship, because there are rules which prohibit a state to leave a person without any citizenship. This was the case of the UK, because they took away British citizenship from a person who had another citizenship, but the question is still controversial. So far in Italy, we have not had an identical case.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
