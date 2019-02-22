Register
16:21 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016

    Jihadi Bride Out, White Helmets In

    © AFP 2018 / AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    111

    Talk about getting your in-laws and outlaws mixed up. This week, the British government banned a British-born jihadi wife returning from Syria. Meanwhile in the same week it emerges that British authorities have taken in over 100 so-called White Helmet members from Syria.

    The case of 19-year-old Shamima Begum and her newborn child stranded in a refugee camp in Syria has sparked controversy and soul-searching. Some say she should be left to the wilderness of Syria as retribution for consorting with terrorists when she eloped from her London home four years ago. Others say she should be brought back to her native Britain to face possible prosecution for taking up with a member of the ISIS terror group.

    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London
    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    Daesh Teen Bride Says She Is ‘Willing to Change’ to Stay in UK
    This week the British government stripped Begum of her citizenship and is refusing to take her back. The fate of her newborn baby, who has British citizenship, remains unclear. There will be immense legal wrangling to resolve the case, and Begum's family in London are appealing for her return to face justice. They condemn her involvement with Daesh*, but nevertheless want her to be dealt with as a British citizen.

    However, compare the harsh treatment of the "jihadi girl bride" with the generous welcome British authorities are giving to Syrian nationals who belong to a group affiliated with known terror organizations.

    The British-born teenage mother is being ostracized over alleged association with Daesh instead of being allowed to come home and face justice. By contrast, over 100 non-British Syrian members of a shady terror propaganda outfit are being settled in Britain along with their families, with all expenses footed by British taxpayers.

    READ MORE: Journo on White Helmets Resettlement to UK: We Allow 100 Shamima Begums In and They're Not Even British Citizens

    The White Helmets have been exposed by several investigative journalists as affiliates of jihadist terror groups, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Nusra Front), an offshoot of Daesh.

    In the Western corporate media, the White Helmets are valorized as a "rescue group" of Syrian volunteers who "bravely" run to the scenes of alleged air strikes to pull civilians from underneath rubble and administer first aid. Interestingly, the alleged air strikes are always carried out supposedly by Syrian government forces and allied Russian warplanes.

    The White Helmets are a slickly created propaganda operation, funded by Britain and other NATO members. Their true identify and function has been exposed by respected independent journalists like Venessa Beeley, Patrick Henningsen and Eva Bartlett.

    This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group helping a wounded man after airstrikes hit Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog
    One of the most infamous propaganda stunts pulled off by the White Helmets and their terrorist partners was the one involving a five-year-old boy Omran Daqneesh who was photographed shellshocked in an ambulance. The image of the traumatized child was broadcast with saturated coverage by Western news media. Omran was apparently rescued by the White Helmets in the aftermath of an air strike by Syrian or Russian warplanes in Aleppo in August 2016. A CNN newscaster broke down in tears over the image.

    A follow-up investigation by Eva Bartlett found a totally different story from the one initially put out around the world to demonize Syria and Russia. The father of Omran told how his son was grabbed by the White Helmets and their jihadist cohorts and used for propaganda. It also turns out the building they were living in was not bombed by warplanes. The implication being that the explosion was a carried out by the jihadists as a false-flag provocation.

    It also turns out that the "award-winning" White Helmet photographer, Mahmoud Raslan, was later identified associating with jihadist killer gangs.

    READ MORE: Daesh Bride ‘Made Her Bed', Shouldn't Be Allowed Back — Manchester Attack Victim

    Syria: Boy in White Helmets FAKE Chemical Attack Video Reveals Truth
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Bogus Claims to Real Bombs: Three Times Children Were Used to Fuel War in Syria
    That one incident alone involving little Omran illustrates the fraud of the White Helmets and how Western media have collaborated — perhaps unwittingly sometimes — to disseminate their propaganda. The propaganda being aimed at serving the political interests of Britain and other Western governments in their covert war for regime change in Syria.

    Vanessa Beeley has reported countless other macabre provocations staged by the so-called rescue group. She has uncovered footage of White Helmet "volunteers" burying children under rubble only to be filmed rushing to the scene of an alleged air strike to pinpoint the exact spot where they buried the child and then filmed resuscitating the "victim". Other footage shows jihadists executing prisoners and White Helmets promptly arriving to dispose of the bodies.

    Beeley interviewed numerous Syrian parents who heartrendingly told how their children were kidnapped, killed or used as "victims" in videos purporting to show chemical weapons (CW) attacks by the Syrian army.

    One such CW stunt was carried out in April last year in Douma, near the capital Damascus. Video footage supplied by White Helmets was again broadcast unquestioningly by Western news media as "evidence" of Syrian government crimes. A week later, the US, Britain and France launched 100 air strikes on Syria as "retaliation" for crimes committed by the "Assad regime" against civilians.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Preparing to Film Staged Chem Attacks in Idlib Hospitals — Moscow

    Again, the incident was later exposed by investigative American, Russian and Syrian journalists as a propaganda stunt. Even a BBC producer recently admitted that the scene of the purported chemical weapon atrocity in Douma was a fabrication.

    The cases of "jihadi bride" Shamima Begum and the free passage into Britain for over 100 White Helmets exposes the rank hypocrisy of the British government. Britain's supposed self-righteous repudiation of Begum is cynical political grandstanding. Making the young mother stateless and abandoning her in a refugee camp in Syria is heartless and cowardly. She should be allowed to return to Britain and face justice. There is no moral or legal principle in what the British government is doing in its callous attitude. For this same government is rolling out the welcome mat for jihadists whose so-called White Helmets' activity is implicated in heinous terrorism.

    Furthermore, one suspects that the real motive for the British authorities to give ratlines to certain jihadists from Syria is to cover up the complicity of Britain's government and military intelligence in Syria's covert war. A hapless jihadi girl can be discarded in the desert, giving the British authorities the appearance of righteousness towards terrorism. But actual terrorist players must be brought into Britain and cosseted for keeping their silence on British dirty tricks in Syria.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Daesh Fighters Should Be Put on Trial, Sentenced in Their Countries - Prof.
    Daesh Teen Bride Says She Is ‘Willing to Change’ to Stay in UK
    Daesh Bride ‘Made Her Bed', Shouldn't Be Allowed Back - Manchester Attack Victim
    Tags:
    bride, authorities, Daesh, White Helmets, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse