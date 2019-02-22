Jihadi Bride Out, White Helmets In

Talk about getting your in-laws and outlaws mixed up. This week, the British government banned a British-born jihadi wife returning from Syria. Meanwhile in the same week it emerges that British authorities have taken in over 100 so-called White Helmet members from Syria.

The case of 19-year-old Shamima Begum and her newborn child stranded in a refugee camp in Syria has sparked controversy and soul-searching. Some say she should be left to the wilderness of Syria as retribution for consorting with terrorists when she eloped from her London home four years ago. Others say she should be brought back to her native Britain to face possible prosecution for taking up with a member of the ISIS terror group.

This week the British government stripped Begum of her citizenship and is refusing to take her back. The fate of her newborn baby, who has British citizenship, remains unclear. There will be immense legal wrangling to resolve the case, and Begum's family in London are appealing for her return to face justice. They condemn her involvement with Daesh*, but nevertheless want her to be dealt with as a British citizen.

However, compare the harsh treatment of the "jihadi girl bride" with the generous welcome British authorities are giving to Syrian nationals who belong to a group affiliated with known terror organizations.

The British-born teenage mother is being ostracized over alleged association with Daesh instead of being allowed to come home and face justice. By contrast, over 100 non-British Syrian members of a shady terror propaganda outfit are being settled in Britain along with their families, with all expenses footed by British taxpayers.

The White Helmets have been exposed by several investigative journalists as affiliates of jihadist terror groups, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Nusra Front), an offshoot of Daesh.

In the Western corporate media, the White Helmets are valorized as a "rescue group" of Syrian volunteers who "bravely" run to the scenes of alleged air strikes to pull civilians from underneath rubble and administer first aid. Interestingly, the alleged air strikes are always carried out supposedly by Syrian government forces and allied Russian warplanes.

The White Helmets are a slickly created propaganda operation, funded by Britain and other NATO members. Their true identify and function has been exposed by respected independent journalists like Venessa Beeley, Patrick Henningsen and Eva Bartlett.

One of the most infamous propaganda stunts pulled off by the White Helmets and their terrorist partners was the one involving a five-year-old boy Omran Daqneesh who was photographed shellshocked in an ambulance. The image of the traumatized child was broadcast with saturated coverage by Western news media. Omran was apparently rescued by the White Helmets in the aftermath of an air strike by Syrian or Russian warplanes in Aleppo in August 2016. A CNN newscaster broke down in tears over the image.

A follow-up investigation by Eva Bartlett found a totally different story from the one initially put out around the world to demonize Syria and Russia. The father of Omran told how his son was grabbed by the White Helmets and their jihadist cohorts and used for propaganda. It also turns out the building they were living in was not bombed by warplanes. The implication being that the explosion was a carried out by the jihadists as a false-flag provocation.

It also turns out that the "award-winning" White Helmet photographer, Mahmoud Raslan, was later identified associating with jihadist killer gangs.

That one incident alone involving little Omran illustrates the fraud of the White Helmets and how Western media have collaborated — perhaps unwittingly sometimes — to disseminate their propaganda. The propaganda being aimed at serving the political interests of Britain and other Western governments in their covert war for regime change in Syria.

Vanessa Beeley has reported countless other macabre provocations staged by the so-called rescue group. She has uncovered footage of White Helmet "volunteers" burying children under rubble only to be filmed rushing to the scene of an alleged air strike to pinpoint the exact spot where they buried the child and then filmed resuscitating the "victim". Other footage shows jihadists executing prisoners and White Helmets promptly arriving to dispose of the bodies.

Beeley interviewed numerous Syrian parents who heartrendingly told how their children were kidnapped, killed or used as "victims" in videos purporting to show chemical weapons (CW) attacks by the Syrian army.

One such CW stunt was carried out in April last year in Douma, near the capital Damascus. Video footage supplied by White Helmets was again broadcast unquestioningly by Western news media as "evidence" of Syrian government crimes. A week later, the US, Britain and France launched 100 air strikes on Syria as "retaliation" for crimes committed by the "Assad regime" against civilians.

Again, the incident was later exposed by investigative American, Russian and Syrian journalists as a propaganda stunt. Even a BBC producer recently admitted that the scene of the purported chemical weapon atrocity in Douma was a fabrication.

The cases of "jihadi bride" Shamima Begum and the free passage into Britain for over 100 White Helmets exposes the rank hypocrisy of the British government. Britain's supposed self-righteous repudiation of Begum is cynical political grandstanding. Making the young mother stateless and abandoning her in a refugee camp in Syria is heartless and cowardly. She should be allowed to return to Britain and face justice. There is no moral or legal principle in what the British government is doing in its callous attitude. For this same government is rolling out the welcome mat for jihadists whose so-called White Helmets' activity is implicated in heinous terrorism.

Furthermore, one suspects that the real motive for the British authorities to give ratlines to certain jihadists from Syria is to cover up the complicity of Britain's government and military intelligence in Syria's covert war. A hapless jihadi girl can be discarded in the desert, giving the British authorities the appearance of righteousness towards terrorism. But actual terrorist players must be brought into Britain and cosseted for keeping their silence on British dirty tricks in Syria.

