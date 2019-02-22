Register
15:24 GMT +323 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    North Pole expedition

    'World Getting Locked in "Action-Reaction" Geopolitical-Driven Reality' – Pundit

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, during a visit to a UK Royal Marine base in Bardufoss, Norway announced efforts to increase his country’s military presence in the Arctic. According to the Defence Secretary, London will be deploying over one thousand troops to Norway every year for training over the next ten years.

    Radio Sputnik has talked about the UK's plan to increase its military presence in the Arctic with Robert Huebert, a senior researcher at the Centre for Military, Security and Strategic Studies at the University of Calgary, Canada.

    Sputnik: How important is the Arctic for the United Kingdom? Obviously, from Mr Williamson's statement, it seems as though it is very, very important.

    The nuclear icebreaker Yamal during Arctic exploration in the Kara Sea
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    'Nobody’s Lake': US Admiral Warns of Russia's, China's Activities in Arctic
    Robert Huebert: Well, it has always been important. As a good Canadian, of course, our entire legacy of colonial expansion to a large degree was the British Navy looking for the Northwest Passage. So this has been an interest that the British have had since the 1840s, to be honest. It has gone off and on we saw, of course, the […] regions during the Second World War prior to the German invasion, and the British along with the Americans were the largest contributor to Norway during the Cold War period.

    READ MORE: Russia Wants to Understand What Mandate NATO Seeking in Arctic

    So this is something new in the terms of the Post-Cold War era but in the long-term, it is nothing that the British haven't done before.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the timing of Gavin Williamson's announcement then with regard to his country's efforts to increase military presence in the Arctic, notwithstanding the historical connotations? I mean, to a lot of experts there is obviously some geopolitical strategy with regard to this and obviously, the war of words with Russia continues from the United Kingdom.

    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming.
    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    'Revival of Imperial Ambitions': UK Arctic Buildup Logical Amid Brexit - Analysts
    Robert Huebert: What we are seeing is sort of an "action-reaction" in the make since at least 2007-2010. Once again, it is going to depend a little bit on your perspective what side of the divide you are on about who actually who started it. But we have seen a general process of re-militarisation of the Arctic. Most will sort of point to the 2007 announcement by Putin to resume the long-range bomber patrols.

    And we see increases in terms of some of the responses on the NATO part and then we see the opening up of the old Cold War bases. Of course, you can't exclude the ongoing tensions that occurred after the Ukrainian crisis. And so we have seen the British saying that they were going to be doing something […] but last three years, to a certain degree, this is the continuation of what the Brits started doing roughly about 2011-2012 in terms of giving more commitment to the Norwegians directly.

    Sputnik: How does the UK benefit from this deployment? Is it just this is a continuous strategy with the United States hand-in-hand continuing with the industrial military complex? The only people I see who would benefit are the people who are working in the military and also the people who are working in the arms industry. I don't think anybody else benefits from it, what do you think?

    Royal Navy Sea King Mk4 Helicopter Takes Part in Arctic Flying Training
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / Royal Navy Sea King Mk4 Helicopter Takes Part in Arctic Flying Training
    UK Announces Arctic Military Buildup to Counter Russia's Activities - Reports
    Robert Huebert: Well, the one major aspect that the UK is trying to step into right now is, of course, the growing concern that the American support within NATO is becoming questionable under the Trump administration. And so I think what you are seeing within the efforts of the British to respond in this particular context, is to reassure particularly the European Northern members of NATO and that would also have to be including the Baltic States because this is all interconnected.

    READ MORE: UK Sends Fleet of Apaches to Arctic as Message to 'Whole Range of Adversaries'

    This is very much an effort to try to demonstrate that in fact there is a continuous commitment if not by the Americans then by the British on this particular field. And so once again, you are going to be seeing those types of considerations being brought forward by the decision-makers from London, Moscow, Bergen, Oslo and onward. And that's the one that is always is the most difficult to understand, looking from the outside in.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Robert Huebert and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Canada Eyes UK Frigate Purchase to Counter Russia in Arctic – Report
    Russian Embassy Slams UK Media for Alleging Military Build-Up in Arctic
    UK Must Strengthen Position in Arctic - Defense Committee
    Tags:
    military presence, Gavin Williamson, Arctic, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse