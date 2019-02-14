Register
01:20 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2013, photo, a group of asylum seekers hold up their identity after landing in Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The United States has agreed to resettle an unspecified number of refugees languishing in Pacific island camps in a deal that is expected to inspire more asylum seekers to attempt to reach Australia by boat, officials said on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.

    'Total Rethink': Australia Needs New Approach Toward Asylum Seekers - Pundits

    © AP Photo / Eoin Blackwell/AAP Image
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Immigration has always been a hot topic for Australia. But this week the row on the issue took a new turn, following the passing of a new law that allows sick refugees held offshore to be treated in the country. What happened?

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Elizabeth Elliott, Professor of Paediatrics & Child Health at the University of Sydney and former consultant of the Australian Human Rights Commission; And with Gillian Triggs, former President of the Australian Human Rights Commission.

    Sputnik: The new law gives doctors instead of bureaucrats the right to decide which of the asylum seekers held in camps on Pacific island nations can fly to Australia for hospitalisation. It sounds like a logical approach to the issue, right?

    Elizabeth Elliott: When people are sick and require a transfer for appropriate investigations or treatment it's far more appropriate that these decisions are being made by a doctor than a bureaucrat, who doesn't understand the health implications for that particular person.

    So I'm really very much in favour of doctors being involved in that decision-making process. And I believe that it will perhaps prevent some of the unnecessary delays that have really resulted in worsening illness in people who need medical treatment.

    In this photo taken on May 20, 2015 shows Rohingya migrants resting on a boat off the coast near Kuala Simpang Tiga in Indonesia's East Aceh district of Aceh province before being rescued. Indonesia's foreign minister demanded answers from Canberra about claims Australian officials paid thousands of dollars to turn a boat back to Indonesia after Prime Minister Tony Abbott refused to deny the allegations
    © AFP 2018 / JANUAR
    Australia Rules Out Signing Global Migration Compact in Current Form - Minister
    Sputnik: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the legislation a “foolish law,” as it would trigger a new wave of migrant arrivals to Australia. What do you think of the PM’s words?

    Gillian Triggs: This law allows a medical judgment to be made that is not overturned ultimately by the [Prime] Minister on national security grounds. It enables these people to get to Australia for proper medical care, and the situation has been so fraught for so long that, in a way, this law is a relief, and at least offers the opportunity for some kind of humane and proper medical treatment for these people.

    Australia has an armada of ships and border force authorities that stop asylum seeker boats; a relatively few who are currently attempting to get through are stopped, they're turned around, and sent back into predominantly Indonesian waters.

    So even if the prospect of medical care were available to those on Manus [Island] and Nauru, a delivery of those medical services in Australia, I cannot see how they could possibly lead to any successful arrivals for asylum seekers within Australian jurisdiction.

    So it's a ridiculous argument that suggests that providing medical care will lead to an influx of new asylum seekers.

    Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop
    © AP Photo / Tertius Pickard
    Australia to Support US in Migration, Border Protection Policy
    Sputnik: Amnesty International has decried the Christmas Island camp, and its Refugee Coordinator Graham Thom told US network ABC the facility had “a prison regime and a very prison type feel.” Even the UN joined the debate and criticised Australia's detention policies, calling them "inhumane.” Since you have visited Christmas Island, how bad are the living conditions in the camp?

    Elizabeth Elliott: I was certainly shocked by the conditions that we saw there: first of all, it's in a very remote location — closer to Jakarta than any Australian major city. It is hot. It is wet.

    There's a film of phosphate dust everywhere, because it was originally a phosphate mine. And the camp itself has very high fences, strict security. It's a very unpalatable place.

    There were very limited opportunities for vocational activities, educational activities, and people began to disappear after many years of what is really arbitrary detention in these centres. One of my major concerns is that there is really very limited access to specialist healthcare in that location.

    Sputnik: So will living conditions in the Christmas Island detention camp be different this second time around?

    Elizabeth Elliott: The quality of life could be improved by living in a better climate in closer proximity to healthcare and other facilities.

    FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2013, photo, a group of asylum seekers hold up their identity after landing in Manus Island, Papua New Guinea.
    © AP Photo / Eoin Blackwell/AAP Image
    Refugees Threatened, Forced to Leave Australia's Closing Manus Detention Center
    So I think really what we should be doing with the passing legislation is having a total rethink on how we approach the issue of detention of people seeking asylum in this country, and make sure that, above all, we prioritise the fact that we are giving them the healthcare that any Australian deserves, and that we are appropriately acknowledging their human rights.

    Sputnik: Supporters of the detention camps say the importance of the Christmas Island camp is to send a strong message to economic migrants that there is no easy way into Australia. But could the reopening of the centre be a deterrent for such individuals?

    Gillian Triggs: I don't think opening Christmas Island is going to make the slightest bit of difference.

    I don't think that most desperate, genuine asylum seekers have any concept of what's likely to face them when they come to Australia. Although I imagine that people smugglers probably do.

    But perhaps I should point out, though, as distinct from Europe, the Mediterranean, those asylum seekers that come in through Asia, through to Indonesia and ultimately into the Indian Ocean and Australian jurisdiction, 80% of them are or do meet the definition of refugee.

    So when you talk about those who are essentially economic migrants, of course, some are, but they are always vulnerable to being returned to their country of nationality, if they're judged not to be asylum seekers and meeting the legal definition for refugee.

    So we're actually talking about quite a small number of people; overwhelmingly, those who do come into the Asian region are genuine refugees.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Second Group of Refugees Leaves Manus Under Australia-US Resettlement Deal
    Refugees Threatened, Forced to Leave Australia's Closing Manus Detention Center
    Leaked Documents Reveal Australia's Plan to Force Refugees Out of Manus Center
    US Contractors to Question Refugees at Australia's Camp Before Resettlement
    US to Resettle Refugees From Australia’s Island Camps
    Tags:
    legislation, asylum, policy, refugees, Elizabeth Elliott, Gillian Triggs, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse