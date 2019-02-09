Register
09 February 2019
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

    ‘Bizarre’ for Bezos to Suggest Saudis Linked to Leak of Lurid Texts

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File
    Recent suggestions made by Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos that Saudi Arabia might've had a hand in the release of his private text messages are "just bizarre," Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, told Sputnik.

    "Bezos wants to know who hacked his text messages, and that's a reasonable question, but when he tries to figure out who it is, and he's pointing to the Saudis without any kind of evidence, that's just bizarre," Rall told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday.

    "Saudi Arabia is not considered a major player in signal intelligence. They're not the Israelis, or the French or the Australians even, who are all major players."

    ​The National Enquirer, which is published by American Media Inc., recently revealed a series of lurid text messages between Bezos and former news anchor and helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez, a woman he was having an affair with prior to announcing his divorce from his wife, Mackenzie Bezos.

    Outraged, Bezos later hired an investigator and began to suggest that the publication of his texts was a politically motivated move on account of them being leaked by the National Enquirer. AMI is owned by David Pecker, a long-time friend of US President Donald Trump, and Bezos has justified his claims by citing those ties.

    In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Invision / Evan Agostini
    Bezos Says National Enquirer Tried to Blackmail Him With Intimate Photos

    Although Bezos is attempting to present the case as a struggle between two different forms of the press, a traditional news outlet and a tabloid, he is also trying to argue that AMI is taking a dig at him, under the direction of Saudi Arabia, over the Washington Post's continued investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    This claim has been rejected by Saudi officials. "I doubt it. I doubt it. We don't have any dealings with — as far as I know, flat no," Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told reporters on Friday.

    Rall told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Bezos' allegations don't "make much sense," instead suggesting that his texts could have been leaked to the National Enquirer in the same way that British royals had their phones hacked by reporters in the early 2000s.

    "It could be something that banal… who knows?" Rall said.

