Iran-Contra Felon & Ex-Trump Opponent: Top Facts About US' New Venezuela Envoy

#1: A Former Staunch Enemy of Donald Trump
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Elliott Abrams was a member of the so-called #NeverTrump movement, an initiative launched by senior Republican leaders to try to stop Donald Trump from becoming the party's nominee over what was then feared to be non-interventionist attitudes and opposition to nation-building. Abrams wrote several scathing pieces criticising Trump during the campaign, and Trump blocked Rex Tillerson from making Abrams deputy secretary of state in early 2017.
#2: Convicted Felon
Abrams' involvement in the secret Reagan White House plot to fund the contra guerillas in Nicaragua by selling arms to Iran earned him two misdemeanor convictions for withholding information on the affair from Congress. Fortunately for Abrams, the convictions did not land him any jail time, and he was pardoned by President George H.W. Bush, Reagan's successor, in late 1992.
#3: Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations
Abrams is a senior fellow at the CFR, a highly influential US think-tank whose membership includes many senior politicians, academics, businessmen, and senior media figures. Criticised by opponents including former presidential candidate Pat Buchanan as a pro-establishment, pro-globalism institution attempting to preserve the post-Cold War 'New World Order', the think-tank has been said by academics to have played a crucial role in promoting America's shift from isolationism to interventionism and globalism.
#4: 'Practical Experience' in Venezuela
Perfect for the Job?
All-in-all, given his penchant for interventionism (including support for the 2003 invasion of Iraq), and his rich experience in Latin America against leftist governments, Abrams may be the perfect candidate for coordinating US diplomatic efforts to replace President Nicolas Maduro with Juan Guaido, who declared himself president last week with US support.
"I left this building 30 years ago this week – last time I worked here – so it's very nice to be back. This crisis in Venezuela is deep and difficult and dangerous and I can't wait to get to work on it," Abrams said after being introduced to reporters by Pompeo on Friday.
.@SecPompeo announced today that Elliott Abrams will lead @StateDept efforts on #Venezuela to help the Venezuelan people fully restore democracy and prosperity to their country. #EstamosUnidosVE pic.twitter.com/iUFHnRhi8x— Department of State (@StateDept) 25 января 2019 г.
