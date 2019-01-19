Register
03:16 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Censorship

    West's Demonization of Russia Spawns Global Internet Censorship - Scholar

    CC BY 2.0 / Jennifer Moo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    140

    Social media giant Facebook has been criticized over its decision to remove 289 of its pages and 78 accounts which it has linked to Sputnik news employees.

    The organization had allegedly identified groups and pages which were involved in “coordinated inauthentic behavior" on Facebook and Instagram and represented a network reportedly originating in Russia and operated in the Baltics, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Central and Eastern European countries.

    That Facebook is no longer an impartial actor in today’s age of information warfare, it cannot be denied. The company is on record as having donated 100,000 pounds to the controversial UK government funded Integrity Initiative, allegedly founded to counter so-called ‘Russian disinformation’, but which has come under fire in recent weeks for itself spreading disinformation using social media platforms, amongst other methods, through a network of journalists and academics worldwide.

    According to documents unveiled by the hacker group Anonymous, Facebook contributed to the Integrity Initiative towards ‘research and education activities’. However this has led some to question whether the social media giant should be taking a political stance.

    Sputnik spoke withto Dr Tara McCormack, Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Leicester for more insight on the issue.

    A screen featuring the logo of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio seen at the media center of the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Simonyan Urges Facebook to Explain Crusade Against Sputnik on Social Media
    Sputnik: Is this not concerning given that fact that Facebook has been shown to have donated money to the UK funded disinformation campaign the Integrity Initiative; surely the social media giant should not be taking a political stance here?

    Tara McCormack: Yes, well, I’d say that Integrity Initiative even notwithstanding, which in itself is a big discussion and I think a serious problem within British politics, but the broader question of should Facebook and other social media companies be taking a political position on what’s legitimate political discussion and as we know what constitutes fake news versus opinion versus simply disagreeable or opinion that for example goes against mainstream British opinion when it comes to British foreign policy or American foreign policy.

    I think it’s an extremely serious problem, that Facebook, other social media companies we know are also doing it – Twitter, YouTube, Google as well – I think it’s an extremely worrying prospect for all of us, whatever one thinks about Sputnik, whatever one thinks about any kind of media outlet.

    And of course these companies are not doing it off their own bat, they are doing it in conjunction with, for example, the American government and institutions like the Atlantic Council.

    US Gerek Meinhardt (L) competes against Russia's Artur Akhmatkhuzin during the men’s team foil semi-final bout between Russia and US as part of the fencing event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, on August 12, 2016, at the Carioca Arena 3, in Rio de Janeiro
    © AFP 2018 / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Dangers Grow: 'New Cold War' Acquired an Evident Ideological Component - Scholar
    This is extremely worrying because like it or not, social media functions like a public commons now. So yes, that big corporations essentially in partnership with powerful states are now deciding what is permissible opinion is I think something that should absolutely terrify us.

    Sputnik: How dangerous is this for democracies, if we have this kind of political censorship going on?

    Tara McCormack: I would say extremely dangerous. We’ve had a few years when the internet has functioned in quite an open way but I think we are seeing that that is now changing quite rapidly and the West’s demon of Russia is turning out to be quite handy in this respect, in that under the guise of ‘protecting us from Russian disinformation’ we’re going to see pretty widespread censorship and manipulation of what we are permitted to see.

    Obviously so that it doesn’t turn our tiny brains and we become Bolsheviks perhaps! So it’s very dangerous and it’s happening in a way that’s not hugely known about or understood. In American journalist Yasha Levine has been writing about this for quite a while, but it’s not hugely understood and the reason for that, unfortunately, a lot of our mainstream media support it.

    A television photographer shoots the Like sign outside of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif
    © AP Photo / Paul Sakuma
    Washington State Fines Google, Facebook for Political Ads, Lack of Transparency
    So the people who should actually be saying, ‘hold on, the censorship of the public square now isn’t a good things’ – they will not do that, because they support it. So we’re in a bit of a bind and there are very few people who will actually speak out about it.

    Sputnik: Are there instances when you think Facebook should be deciding what accounts and pages should be allowed to exist?

    Tara McCormack: No, I don’t. I think that we need to allow free speech, freedom of opinion and ultimately if people don’t want to read something or look at something they don’t have to –that’s the great thing about free media – you don’t have to read it if you disagree.

    You don’t have to like it, and equally it gives you the freedom to make a counter…No, I would be for the maximum free speech and freedom of consciousness so that’s no, emphatically.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Tara McCormack and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Mulls Imposing Record Fine on Facebook for User Privacy Violations - Reports
    Facebook Bans Sputnik Pages on Advice of NATO-funded Atlantic Council
    Simonyan Urges Facebook to Explain Crusade Against Sputnik on Social Media
    Sputnik Ban Latest Example of Creeping Neocon Control of Facebook
    Facebook to Invest $300Mln in Local News Programs, Content
    Tags:
    corporations, freedom, foreign policy, censorship, internet, Google, Anonymous, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Dr Tara McCormack, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse