Commentator: 'I'd Say that the Majority of People Are in Favour of a WTO Brexit'

With only 5 days before Parliament is expected to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, Britain’s Home Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has warned that the UK faces the possibility of ‘no Brexit’ if the Prime Minister’s deal is voted down. Looking at these most recent developments, Sputnik spoke to the Political Commentator Graham Eardley.

Sputnik: Britain's Foreign Secretary has warned that the UK faces the possibility of ‘no Brexit' if the Prime Minister's deal is voted down. Is there any chance of Theresa May's deal being approved next week?

I think there is very little chance of that. I know from media reports that Theresa May has been in negotiations with trade union leaders and various Labour MPs in an effort to try and get it through but it doesn't seem like she's making much headway at all.

Sputnik: Two of the biggest donors to the Brexit campaign say they now believe the project they championed will eventually be abandoned by the government and that the United Kingdom will stay in the European Union. Has public opinion changed on Brexit, are these views reflective of the British public?

Graham Eardley: I don't think so at all. Where I live in the West Midlands, it's a very strong leave area and it still is. I'd say that the majority of people are in favour of a WTO Brexit.

Graham Eardley: The default position following the European Bill that was passed is that we will leave with a no deal if an alternative cannot be agreed. The clock is ticking to March 29th when the UK will leave the European Union, so I am hopeful that the default position of a no deal WTO Brexit will come into force.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.