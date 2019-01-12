Register
    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    Commentator: 'I'd Say that the Majority of People Are in Favour of a WTO Brexit'

    With only 5 days before Parliament is expected to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, Britain’s Home Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has warned that the UK faces the possibility of ‘no Brexit’ if the Prime Minister’s deal is voted down. Looking at these most recent developments, Sputnik spoke to the Political Commentator Graham Eardley.

    Sputnik: Britain's Foreign Secretary has warned that the UK faces the possibility of ‘no Brexit' if the Prime Minister's deal is voted down. Is there any chance of Theresa May's deal being approved next week?

    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    UK House of Commons Debates on PM Theresa May's Brexit Deal: Day 3 (VIDEO)
    Graham Eardley: I think there is very little chance of that. I know from media reports that Theresa May has been in negotiations with trade union leaders and various Labour MPs in an effort to try and get it through but it doesn't seem like she's making much headway at all.

    Sputnik: Two of the biggest donors to the Brexit campaign say they now believe the project they championed will eventually be abandoned by the government and that the United Kingdom will stay in the European Union. Has public opinion changed on Brexit, are these views reflective of the British public?

    Graham Eardley: I don't think so at all. Where I live in the West Midlands, it's a very strong leave area and it still is. I'd say that the majority of people are in favour of a WTO Brexit.

    READ MORE: Wither Brexit? Hunt Says UK Could Remain in EU if MPs Vote Against May's Deal

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London, Britain December 12, 2018.
    © Reuters / Eddie Keogh
    Brexit: May’s Vote Likely to be Defeated, Alternatives Look Doomed - Politician
    Sputnik: With a no deal off pretty much off the table, what are the most likely steps the British government will taking?

    Graham Eardley: The default position following the European Bill that was passed is that we will leave with a no deal if an alternative cannot be agreed. The clock is ticking to March 29th when the UK will leave the European Union, so I am hopeful that the default position of a no deal WTO Brexit will come into force.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

