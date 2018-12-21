Register
19:15 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Annual big press conference of the Russian President V. Putin

    'British Deep State Obsessed With Creating Anti-Russian Propaganda' - Expert

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday. The event was the first since the beginning of President Putin’s new presidential term, which began in May. A record number of journalists, over 1,700 had been accredited for the press conference, according to the Kremlin.

    Sputnik has discussed this with British political commentator — Marcus Godwyn.

    Sputnik: What are the biggest impressions you took away from Vladimir Putin's press conference this time around?

    Marcus Godwyn: As usual this was a sterling performance. This time we had an audience. Vladimir Putin himself, his style hasn't really changed very much over the years. He remains consistent, but the way they stage his annual event it's often very different. Last year they decided to have no audience in the studio whatsoever. In earlier days there used to be groups of people gathered around in various regional towns and villages etc.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (then Prime Minister) plays the piano at a charity concert for children stricken with cancer and eye diseases held at St. Petersburg's Ice Palace, December 10, 2010.
    © Sputnik / Alexei Nikolskiy
    Putin Reveals Musical Preferences in Interview to 17-Year-Old Girl
    Today (Thursday) was a very high energy, a lot of adrenaline in the actual TV studio where it was taking place; more journalists gathered together there than ever before and all major issues were covered. One or two personal questions and so on, but all the major issues facing the world now: from nuclear war to the schism in the church with the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox Church, everything important was covered. The domestic economic matters and, of course, the extremely unpopular pension reforms, everything was mentioned.

    Sputnik: Putin had said that the different approach to the poisoning of the Skripals and the murder of Khashoggi reflects the desire to constrain Russia, do you agree? How would you assess that statement?

    Marcus Godwyn: Obviously, we know that Khashoggi was killed or at least we think we do. Saudi Arabia is an ally of the United States and the Western world in general. In fact, Saudi Arabia and Israel were born in some ways out of the British Empire by the Balfour Declaration in 1917.

    READ MORE: 'They Should Not Squeal': Kremlin Explains Putin's Remark on US INF Withdrawal

    The Skripal affair, whatever actually happened to those two individuals, was created in order to give the British government a very strong anti-Russian propaganda tool. So, of course, the way the Western world, especially the British and American, treat this is going to be totally different; night and day, black and white.

    Sputnik: But the reaction though, I believe that Putin pointed out that Khashoggi is dead and the Skripals are not dead it would appear…

    Marcus Godwyn: He did seem to say that he thinks that Skripal is alive. So I guess he has some important information. That is news to some of us actually.

    Sputnik: In the case of Khashoggi there haven't been any embassies recalling diplomatic personnel, there hasn't been the reaction and that was a killing, there was tapes of that. It was then admitted that they did kill him, they said it was accidental, but why was the reaction of Western and other governments why was it so different between these two cases?

    Vladimir Putin at annual year-end presser
    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    Most Eye-Catching Moments From Putin's Big Press Conference
    Marcus Godwyn: Because the Western world in general, specifically the current British administration and those behind them in the British deep state are obsessed with creating more and more anti-Russian propaganda. The Skripal affair was actually when it broke very strong. I was in Moscow at the time and I was in Moscow at the time of the presidential elections and it definitely made a very big difference to the way people voted. People in Russia saw this is a preparation for some kind of war.

    To accuse a foreign state of poisoning with nerve gas two of its citizens, or at least one of its citizens because Skripal himself was, of course, a British spy by this time, you cannot get much more serious other than actually firing rockets or guns at somebody.

    The whole point of it is to create anti-Russian propaganda. Therefore, obviously, the Western word in general, specifically the Anglo-Saxon world, is going to go along with that and use that as an excuse to harm Russia in any way they possibly can. They do not really want to harm Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is doing their bidding and is an ally of them.

    READ MORE: Putin REVEALS Whether He Will Ever Tie the Knot Again

    I have read analysis, which I think is correct, the reason there has been some reaction by the United States and other Western governments to Khashoggi and none about the genocide that Saudi Arabia has been conducting in Yemen for the last three years is because the King of Saudi Arabia is a little bit too independent for the Americans liking.

    Annual big press conference of the Russian President V. Putin
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    From Kerch Strait and Anti-Russian Sanctions to US Withdrawal From Syria and Meeting With Trump: Highlights of Putin's Year-End Presser
    Therefore it doesn't matter what his human rights record is, if he shows too much independence they might prefer to try to get rid of him and set somebody else up, but, obviously, we cannot expect. We've seen it since the Litvinenko affair back in 2006 this anti-Russian propaganda especially coming from Great Britain. It is never ending and they have to keep reinventing it because the British government can't go back.

    Putin said relations with Great Britain are in an absolute stalemate. It's like a cul-de-sac with no through road. The British government have backed themselves into the position. I don't see that they can back down from this position and stay in power.

    Sputnik: Out of the various outcomes what would be the most conducive to restoring good relationship between UK and Russia?

    In this photo provided by German government U.S. President Donald Trump, center, talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, before the first working session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany.
    © AP Photo / Steffen Kugler
    Putin Says Ready for Possible Meeting With Trump
    Marcus Godwyn: That's absolutely clear, a general election, and if Jeremy Corbyn could win, this is the only possibility. I see nobody in the current Conservative Party who will take any different line to Theresa May whatsoever. Theresa May may go but if Conservatives remain in power, even with a minority government as they have now, I don't see anything is going to change.    

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Marcus Godwyn and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'They Should Not Squeal': Kremlin Explains Putin's Remark on US INF Withdrawal
    Putin Reveals Musical Preferences in Interview to 17-Year-Old Girl
    Most Eye-Catching Moments From Putin's Big Press Conference
    Putin Says Ready for Possible Meeting With Trump
    Tags:
    anti-Russian propaganda, press conference, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse