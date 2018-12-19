Register
05:42 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2015 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Kabul Enters Taliban Peace Talks From Position of Weakness - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Tuesday, the first face-to-face meeting between representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government happened in the United Arab Emirates. However, it’s a very long road from sitting down to actually hammering out an agreement to end the 17-year-long war that all sides can live with.

    An Afghan delegation joined talks in Abu Dhabi Tuesday, where the US, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were already engaged with representatives from the Taliban, a Sunni Muslim insurgent group that once ruled Afghanistan before the US and its allies drove them from power in late 2001.

    Taliban Hunting for Young Afghan Messi and His Family
    © Sputnik /
    Taliban Hunting for Young Afghan Messi and His Family (VIDEO)

    "There is no plan to meet the Kabul administration," Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, told reporters on Monday. "There is no possibility of the presence of the Kabul administration in the meeting."

    The Taliban see the Afghan government in Kabul as a US puppet, and the administration holds little sway outside the capital.

    The country has been in a state of war since October 2001, when the US led a massive air campaign and invasion against the Taliban, which it blamed for sponsoring the terrorist network al-Qaeda, responsible for the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed over 3,000 Americans. Although the Taliban were quickly driven from power, they and other militia groups have continually evaded defeat, resulting in a prolonged guerilla conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

    Afghan Air Force A-29 Super Tucano
    CC0
    Afghanistan’s Air Force Just Conducted Its First Nighttime Airstrike on the Taliban

    As a consequence, the Taliban have so far refused to engage in peace talks with Kabul, only wanting to speak with US representatives in their quest to make the 14,000 US troops and their auxiliaries leave their country, Vox reports. By contrast, the US position sees the Taliban joining the Afghan government in a power-sharing agreement with other groups.

    Zalmay Khalilzad, America's envoy for the Afghanistan talks, has said he hopes for a deal to be reached before scheduled elections in April.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear spoke with Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, the scholar-in-residence and director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, about the process behind any hypothetical deal.

    ​The talks were supposed to last one day, but they've stretched into a second, raising hopes of substantive advances.

    Afghanistan and NATO soldiers hold their flags before the start of the change of command ceremony at Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018
    © AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini
    Afghan Settlement Could Take Years to Implement Once Reached - Security Adviser

    Still, Weinbaum said "the Taliban remained pretty adamant that they had no intention of talking to the representatives from Kabul." If it happened, "it would represent a major break in what has been their position, that the Kabul government is illegitimate."

    Weinbaum said that, until proven otherwise, the Taliban's goal is the withdrawal of foreign forces, "because that would be tantamount to a surrender," and a quick US withdrawal would lead to the even quicker collapse of Afghan Security Forces.

    However, Weinbaum cautioned that there is "a gulf, an enormous space, between sitting down and reaching an agreement. The trouble is that too many people are conflating these, thinking, ‘Well, if they agree to talk, we're finally going to have a peace.' No, it doesn't mean that at all. All it means is that's the beginning of a process of trying to reach an agreement and… we have to realize that… the foremost obstacle is that, until proven otherwise, the Taliban have a different vision for what they believe an Afghanistan government and society should look like. And that, ultimately, is I think irreconcilable with what the Kabul government and what the international community have in mind."

    Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. A Taliban assault on Ghazni, a key city linking areas of Taliban influence barely 75 miles from Kabul, has killed about 100 Afghan policemen and soldiers since Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said
    © AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    Progress in Afghan Peace Process to Boost Trade With Pakistan - Senior Official

    Weinbaum said that successful talks would be "where they sit down and they really hammer out a compromise. You know, I've got a feeling if that's what the Taliban wanted, if it wanted to get the best deal — I should mention it enters such talks from what has to be viewed as a relative position of strength — that's where you want to be. You don't want to be where I think the Kabul government is: in a position, at this point, of weakness."

    "They would demand, I think, in those talks, they proceed with that vision that they have — which is of, ultimately, the restoration of an Islamic emirate — that the talks really be on their terms, on how the international community and the Afghan government and its supporters can agree to accept such an Islamic emirate. To which the Taliban would say, ‘We will give you certain concessions,' rather than the other way around, which is what it's been, where the government and international community says, ‘Well, join our political system, and we'll give you elections, and you'll run as a political party, and you'll get a governorship here; maybe you'll be able to control some of the provinces.' Well, the Taliban have always been pretty clear in saying that that's not what they want," Weinbaum explained.

    "Could they change their mind? Perhaps, but why should they when they think they're winning?"

    Related:

    US Media Claims Talks With Taliban Marred by Prospects of New 9/11
    Taliban Hunting for Young Afghan Messi and His Family (VIDEO)
    Afghan Air Force Hits Taliban With First Nighttime Airstrikes
    8 Dead, 10 Captured After Taliban Attacks Military Base in Afghanistan - Reports
    Kabul Ready to Discuss Constitution Changes With Taliban - High Peace Council
    Tags:
    first, peace talks, taliban, Loud and Clear, Marvin Weinbaum, Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse