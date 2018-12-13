Register
19:52 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    American flag flies on top of the U.S. embassy in front of the Reichstag building that houses the German Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany (File)

    CDU Divide Over Migration Policy to Boost AfD's Positions - Spokesman

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - The congress of German CDU in Hamburg on Dec. 7 showed that the party was deeply divided over migration amid the lack of any viable migration policy, a situation that stands to strengthen the Alternative for Germany party, AfD's spokesman in the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Petr Bystron told Sputnik.

    "As the 51 percent election of Kramp-Karrenbauer on Friday showed, the CDU is deeply split over this issue and lacks the strength to formulate an effective migration policy. Conservative members of the CDU have been quitting the party in droves, and this will only strengthen the AfD," Bystron said.

    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference after a special meeting of the European Council to endorse the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement and to approve the draft political declaration on future EU-UK relations on November 25, 2018 in Brussels.
    © AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand
    Germany's CDU Already Has Plan for Merkel's Midterm Resignation – Report
    In turn, Dr. Harald Weyel, the AfD spokesman in the Bundestag Committee on the Affairs of the European Union, told Sputnik that the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union (CSU), would try to deceive conservative voters by imitating a teeming activity that includes deportations of asylum-seekers convicted of crimes, without introducing any real changes in migration policy.

    "The CDU/CSU will attempt to dupe conservative voters concerned about illegal immigration with security theatre. Their planned law regarding secure countries of origin will hardly make a dent in the hundreds of thousands of illegals who have no legitimate reason to be in Germany. The minister of the interior appointed by the CSU, Horst Seehofer, notoriously stages law-and-order measures before elections," Dr. Weyel said.

    The lawmaker stressed that fewer conservative voters would fall for such tricks than ever before.

    READ MORE: New German CDU Leader Intends to Overhaul State's Migration Policy

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was elected to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel as party leader last week, said on Sunday that she intended to review the country's liberal migration policies, adding that the party’s campaign during the 2019 European Parliament elections would be based on these potential changes. Kramp-Karrenbauer received 517 out of 999 votes cast by delegates, while her rival, Friedrich Merz, got 482 votes.

    Real Changes in Germany's Migration Policy Unlikely

    Dr. Anton Friesen, a member of the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs from the AfD, told Sputnik that he did not expect any significant changes in the German migration policy.

    "In my point of view, there will be no profound change with Merkel and AKK [Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer]. Not only in the matter of migration, but in any political field. The upcoming EU election will be a disaster for CDU/CSU and their coalition partner SPD [Social Democratic Party of Germany]. Discussions about migration will only help our party because we are the only real alternative on this issue," Dr. Friesen said.

    A man holds up a sign reading No violence against women as he takes part in a demonstration in front of the cathedral in Cologne, western Germany, on January 9, 2015 where sexual assaults in a crowd of migrants took place on New Year's Eve
    © AFP 2018 / Roberto Pfeil
    'Women Dare Not Walk Streets': AfD Parl't Leader Slams Merkel's Migration Policy
    The lawmaker added that he expected talks between Kramp-Karrenbauer and migration critics in the future but without any significant consequences.

    The same point of view was shared by Dr. Weyel, who claimed that the CDU was unable to make any real changes to the country’s migration policy and was limited to symbolic actions.

    "The CDU is incapable of meaningfully changing German migration policy, and may at most implement a few symbolic measures such as analyzing data from illegal immigrants' smartphones while leaving the borders wide open," Dr. Weyel said.

    READ MORE: Merkel Steps Down as Party Leader: 'CDU Are Playing Democracy' — AfD MP

    Bystron, in turn, shared the opinion expressed by the two other lawmakers, saying that Kramp-Karrenbauer was expected to agree with Merkel’s policies and, given the fact that Merkel will remain Germany’s chancellor until 2022, there would be no decisive changes in Germany’s open border policy.

    Outcomes of 2019 European Parliament Election

    "The European Parliament elections will be a landslide for the new national, conservative parties in Europe, who want responsible politics for their people, not for the internationalist elites," Bystron said.

    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Parliament Committee Mulls Setting Up Post on Countering Hybrid Warfare
    The lawmaker added that the European Union should return to a sensible trade and customs union of sovereign nations, dealing fairly with all the bloc's neighbours, including the United Kingdom and Russia.

    Dr. Weyel told Sputnik that many patriotic parties throughout Europe would achieve their best results in the elections to the European Parliament in 2019.

    "My colleagues from the AfD will join forces with like-minded representatives to pull the emergency brakes on the worst EU measures, which include aiding and abetting human traffickers on Europe's coast," the lawmaker said.

    Dr. Friesen expressed assurances that the AfD would at least double its result in the upcoming elections to the European Parliament in comparison with the 2014 vote, which showed the party won seven seats in European vote as a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists.

    "The success for us will be primarily symbolic. Nevertheless, we get stronger and stronger. The established parties have to recognize this development," the lawmaker said.

    READ MORE: Berlin Needs Mechanism to Track Recipients of Financial Aid Sent to Syria — AfD

    Dr. Friesen highlighted that that the European Union should be reformed to fulfil its core functions, including safe borders and prosperity.

    The European Parliament election is scheduled for May 23-26, 2019.

    Since the "open borders policy" was announced, Germany has accepted more than 1 million migrants from the Middle East and Northern Africa, Merkel's government has been criticized for failing to effectively handle the migrant influx.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Germany's CDU Already Has Plan for Merkel's Midterm Resignation – Report
    New German CDU Leader Intends to Overhaul State's Migration Policy
    German CDU Elects New Secretary General - Reports
    Merkel Steps Down as Party Leader: 'CDU Are Playing Democracy' - AfD MP
    'Women Dare Not Walk Streets': AfD Parl't Leader Slams Merkel's Migration Policy
    Tags:
    Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Alternative for Germany (AfD), European Parliament, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse