Register
11:45 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel Monday, July 30, 2018, in New York.

    Trump’s 'Done a Good Job at Not Making This Mud Stick to His Supporters' - Prof

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump's former lawyer - Michael Cohen - has been sentenced to three years in jail for making illegal payoffs to two women who had affairs with Trump and also lying to Congress regarding an alleged 2016 plan by then-candidate Trump to build a Trump Tower building in Russia.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Ric Simmons, a former federal prosecutor and a law professor at Ohio State University.

    Sputnik: In what way is this now going to impact on President Trump's position?

    President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy Football Game
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Trump Privately Calls Cohen a ‘Liar’ While Remaining Silent Publicly - Reports
    Ric Simmons: The president has done a good job, as you see, of not making his mud stick among his supporters. He's got a very strong core base, maybe about 30% of the population; very loyal to him, always going to essentially support whatever he says or does. And so the Cohen allegations and sentencing won't affect them at all. Trump has dismissed this, as you probably know, as a witchhunt.

    As far as other parts of the country, I think they've already made up their minds too, most of them about Donald Trump, and they're not going to really see much of a difference here from the sentencing. It could be more information comes out if Cohen makes more statements, but we're not necessarily expecting that at this point.

    READ MORE: ‘No Checks and Balances' on Prosecutors: Michael Cohen Imprisoned 3 Years

    As far as the talk of impeachment and so on, the Democrats will take over the House of Representatives in January. The leaders have been reluctant to talk about impeachment but, of course, there could always be more information that comes that makes that more likely. There's still the Mueller report to come out, maybe more allegations too. So we have to wait and see what happens there.

    Sputnik: There's been this underlying agenda with regard to conversation and gossip about whether Donald Trump will be impeached and that people would revolt if he were to be impeached, from your point of view then how likely is that? And does he really have that much public support?

    Court of law
    CC0
    US Court Sentences ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen to 36 Month in Prison - Reports
    Ric Simmons: The president is prone to exaggerate sometimes in his interviews, in his tweets so the term revolt is probably a little strong. I'd be very surprised if there's a violent reaction or insurrection of any kind. I do think his core supporters would protest, would not be happy. I don't think it would get to a violent reaction, but before we even get to talk about impeachment we have to think about how practical that would be for the Democrats. The Democrats will control the House. They could impeach him with a vote in the House, but you can't be convicted.

    The impeachment can't actually happen unless you have a two-thirds vote in the Senate, and the Republicans will still control the Senate. So unless there's some huge amount of information that comes out that really damages the president, something really sticks to him and makes those supporters change their mind, I just don't see impeachment as something that's feasible. So, it might not even get started because Democrats know they can't get a conviction in the Senate.

    Sputnik: Most mass media in the US have been reporting that the US president has a very low rating of approval, how are Trump and his reforms actually perceived by the American public?

    Ric Simmons: Actually, he's stayed pretty constant throughout his tenure. His approval support has bounced between 35% and 42% which is very low, but hasn't really changed dramatically. His disapproval rate has also been in the high 50s — 55%, so it hasn't changed much. It's a deeply divided country. The Republicans, most of them, almost all Republicans have stayed by him because they like his economic policies.

    READ MORE: Mueller Asks for No Additional Prison Time for Cohen in Special Counsel Filing

    They like his judicial picks for the judiciary and they're willing to overlook his personal malfeasance, his illegal behaviour, and so on. Whereas Democrats, they very much don't like any of his policies. So they want to exaggerate or at least play up his personal failings and the crimes he might've committed. So, the media I think tends to be very strongly against him, the country is still pretty divided and it's going to be hard to ever see people come to an agreement on this.

    Sputnik: Calls for his impeachment have increased at a time when the US leader is at odds with Democrats, well I suppose he's at odds with Democrats all the way through his presidency, but we've got this particular spike now with regard to border security, the border wall, what's your particular take on this particular subject matter?

    Michael Cohen
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    New York Prosecutors Seek 'Substantial' Jail Term for Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen
    Ric Simmons: Tightening up immigration policies was a very important issue to him and to his base. This is a long-running issue. They weren't able to get a compromise or resolve it in the last two years. So he was trying again with the Democratic leadership in that meeting that you referred to. It looks like they are no closer to agreeing to this. Democrats are not willing to give him the money for the wall unless he gives them something, and it is far as we can tell, he's not offering anything in return.

    So, it looks like at this point there might not be a deal, but Trump also has a habit of making very strong rhetorical statements, insults to people, and then maybe a few days, a week later coming back and saying that something had worked out. So it wouldn't be crazy to see some agreement, but at this point it does look like they're pretty far apart. And again this is an issue that is very important to Trump and his supporters. It would be hard for him to compromise too much on this, but maybe he can give something away in some other area about immigration policy.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Ric Simmons and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Twitter Grills Trump Over His Verbal Attack Against Cohen
    New York Prosecutors Seek 'Substantial' Jail Term for Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen
    Mueller Asks for No Additional Prison Time for Cohen in Special Counsel Filing
    US Court Sentences ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen to 36 Month in Prison - Reports
    Tags:
    court decision, prison, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse