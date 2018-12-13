Activist on Fracking: They Could Damage Infrastructure, Damage Well

Sputnik: What do you make of the latest tremors from fracking by Caudrilla?
Sputnik: How damaging is fracking having on the environment in the area?
Tina Rothery: What concerns us most is deep underground where they are fracking and where the fracking are occurring is around the pipe, so they could damage the infrastructure down there and they could damage the well. Then all of the substances they are using down there could leak into our water supply. We haven't got to that stage yet but these are the things we see that are evident in Canada, Australia and America
Sputnik: Are Caudrilla taking on any of this advice and changing their approach to fracking?
Tina Rothery: They just don't care at all. I've been personally involved in this fight for 7 years, opposing fracking in the UK; I can say there story on day is the same as their story today. They've not taken on board anything. Before 2013 when they arrived there were hardly any reports on this stuff, now the majority of reports are out. There are 1600 peer reviews studies out since 2013 that say, it is inadvisable to frack, it will cause problems. They all have warning signs, our government chooses to turn its head and ignore it.
The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)