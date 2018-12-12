Register
15:40 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit supporters talk as they protest opposite the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018

    Brexit: 'Most Probable Outcome May Well be Another Referendum' - Prof

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The British Parliament will vote on whether to approve Theresa May's Brexit deal before January 21st. Radio Sputnik has discussed the latest developments with Professor Alex de Ruyter, Director of the Centre for Brexit Studies at Birmingham City University.

    Sputnik: What’s your take on the political connotations that's left within Parliament in the forthcoming weeks, because it’s just a complete stalemate, isn’t it?

    Alex de Ruyter: The deal the EU said clearly that the withdrawal agreement is final and that any further changes would only be technical, if anything. I think one area that might be easy to change, if they were so inclined, might be the political statement on the future partnership which, of course, might be amended to something more palatable to the so-called Brexiteer Conservative MPs, but that document, of course, is not legally binding. So probably it wouldn't be sufficient to placate would-be parliamentary rebels.

    READ MORE: Just 19% of Brits Think PM May's Brexit Deal Honours 2016 Referendum – Poll

    Sputnik: Why has the prime minister retreated at this crucial point and gone to Brussels to discuss the deal? How much is her deal responding to the Brexit people that they voted for, what’s your particular take on this? Because, obviously, from her Lancaster gate strategic presentation then the Chequers presentation, to the actual Brexit deal that she's negotiated it’s very much a watered down Brexit negotiated agreement. It’s not a soft Brexit, it’s a super light one, isn't it?

    Alex de Ruyter: Yes, it’s very interesting as you say to go back to that Lancaster House speech where Theresa May's red lines were no jurisdiction for the Court of Justice of the European Union, no membership in the single market, no customs union, control of our borders, control of migration and, indeed, I think if you look at the process of Brexit over the last two years in terms of negotiations, the negotiations clearly haven't been so much with the EU as they have been with her own party. And if one were to credit her with some kind of strategic intent it may well be that she envisaged this whole process as dragging them into the direction of a so-called soft Brexit, but on the other hand, I'd probably just refer to it as just being an exercise in party management without necessarily inferring that.

    An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London
    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    UK Real Earnings on the Rise, Employment Rate at Record High Despite Brexit Shambles
    In terms of where we are now, of course, and the withdrawal agreement going forward and trying to perhaps seek amendments to the wording of the agreement, the big issue for her and for her party clearly is the status on the Northern Ireland backstop in order to prevent regulatory divergence between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK that the agreement then in effect keeps the UK in a customs union with the EU. And, of course, in terms of the backstop arrangements, the most contentious bit is the fact that that backstop can only annulled only if both parties agree. And this is the bit that is seen particularly by Brexiteers to be a backdoor trap to keep the UK tied to the EU.

    Sputnik: Do you think we’re going to have a second referendum? Is that really going to happen to stop Brexit?

    Alex de Ruyter: I think what is clear is, that there doesn’t appear to be a majority in the UK parliament for any kind a deal that Theresa May could negotiate. Equally so, there’s clearly no majority in parliament for a no deal. So we're left for what kind of scenarios one can possibly pursue as an alternative to what she has on the table. There's been some talk of a Norway plus option which would keep the UK in effect in the European economic area, in the customs union, it would then have to abide by freedom of movement, it would have to maintain close regulatory alignment with the EU, that sort of setup could be Brexit in name only. How feasible that is, of course, is open to question, whether European economic area members or EFTA would agree to it. The fact that it would still come with a withdrawal agreement to be negotiated and the continued operation of the Northern Ireland backstop, all those things remain contentious which makes that a bit problematic. 

    Britain's ex-Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, December 9, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jeff Overs/BBC
    'Prime Ministerial Crop': Tory Leadership Contest Rumours Grow as Boris Johnson Flashes New Haircut
    So, turning to the notion then of another referendum in the sense that we have parliamentary gridlock one could certainly see the rationale for returning it to the people, so to speak. To say that you voted to leave the EU in 2016, is this what you want? I hear the comments around other countries re-voting on issues which have been contentious in terms of ratifying the Lisbon Treaty or the Nice Treaty, but in the case of Brexit there really does not appear to be a parliamentary mechanism to get the UK off the hook, so to speak. So, I can certainly see a clear logic for having another vote. Would it be decisive? The polls at this stage still suggest that people‘s opinions haven’t changed that much. If you had a marginal remain vote you would still have the underlying issues bubbling away, but in a sense it would be a fix to get the UK off the hook. If it could happen, and here is a point, of course, it certainly would not be able to happen within the current Article 50 timeline of leaving the EU on March the 29th. So that would require some kind of extension or otherwise which would require the approval of the other EU 27 members, which I think they would give, but they’ve made it fairly clear that in such circumstances as another election or another referendum that they would be prepared to grant this, but we, of course run into problems because elections for the European Parliament are due in May. So one could well envisage any extension of Article 50 only being for a matter of months.

    Sputnik: You're the Director of the Centre for Brexit Studies at Birmingham City University, I’m supposing you've never been so busy in all your life in terms of all the different elements, the aspects, the connotations to this, it must be a fascinating job and role to be doing at the moment. So within your role as the Director of this Centre for Brexit Studies what’s the outcome that you foresee as the most probable now within this Brexit saga or don't you have a view? Are you going to take the Fifth Amendment?

    Alex de Ruyter: What do I see as the most probable? Well, obviously, it’s only a possibility; I think the most probable outcome may well be another referendum now. Theresa May’s said she’s dead set against that, the crux, of course, comes in to what extent the Parliament propose alternatives to May's deal, now there’s where we run into a bit of a problem. It’s one thing for the parliament to propose amendments, but the government has to act on them, and without any extension to the Article 50 period in the offing then time is clearly running out. So whilst another vote maybe probable I wouldn’t rule out no deal.

     

    The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.


    Related:

    There's No Room for Talks, There's Room for Clarifications on Brexit - Juncker
    'This is Not Governing': Key Brexiteer MP Says Prime Minister May Must Resign
    Scholar on May Calling Off Brexit Vote: She's Really Just Putting Off Inevitable
    Tags:
    Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse