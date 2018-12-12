Register
04:54 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Google CEO Sundar Pinchai testifies before the U.S. Congress December 11, 2018.

    House Democrats Fail to Press Google CEO, Get ‘Evasive’ Answers on Privacy, Bias

    © CSPAN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Tuesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made his much-anticipated appearance before the House Judiciary Committee concerning the political bias of his company’s algorithms and privacy practices. However, lawmakers failed to press him on any key issue and when he did answer, he gave evasive, misleading statements.

    The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain, November 1, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Google to Speed up Shutdown of Google+ After Data Breach
    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear spoke with Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, about Pichai's appearance and what did — and didn't — come out in his testimony.

    Epstein said he was disappointed by Pichai's showing in Congress, noting the executive was "simply repeating things his mentor said over and over for years — that's Eric Schmidt. He also seemed to borrow a few lines from Mark Zuckerberg: he just kept saying over and over again, ‘We'll look into that.' Then he said, ‘This is our policy' in answer to a lot of questions. You know, he basically didn't tell too many outright lies — he told a couple of them — but not too many outright lies. He just gave very misleading answers."

    ​For example, while he claimed that Google doesn't sell user data, "there's not much difference between monetizing the data, using it as leverage so that advertisers will pay you money to connect with customers, and selling the data. There's really not much difference, and as someone in marketing explained to me, once you hook up an advertiser with one of Google's users, well that advertiser now has direct contact with the user. They get all kinds of information about the user. So, Google has in fact acted as a middleman and has sold the information about the user to the advertiser. So again, lots of misleading statements."

    Facebook hand
    CC0
    Consumers Concerned Over Data Collection, Power of Facebook, Google - Watchdog

    Epstein noted that "very simple facts" were glossed over in favor of political attacks between parties. For example, that "95 percent of contributions from Google employees go to Democrats" and that leaked footage of Google's leaders — including Pichai — and leaked emails shows dismay at Trump's election victory and plans to plot against him.

    Google employees and executives contributed $1.6 million to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics, Sputnik reported.

    However, Epstein predicted that after the new year, Congress wouldn't be attacking Google any more once the Democrats take control over the House. "Google is moving towards safer ground," he said.

    Google Walkout
    © REUTERS/ Jeenah Moon
    Google Workers Protest Women’s Treatment Worldwide (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    The researcher noted that his election watching from 2016 was repeated in the 2018 midterms, and that "there is absolutely no question that Google's algorithms helped to swing a number of races toward the Democrats. So again, absolutely absurd that Pichai would deny that Google has strong political bias — and he was even asked if he thought that Google could influence an election. He said, ‘Oh no, people get their information from lots of places.' Well, of course they get their information from a lot of places, but all those places where people get information are in competition with each other. No one's in competition with Google, and people trust Google far more than they trust any other media source. They think — falsely — that an algorithm gives them objective and impartial information, and of course that is absolutely ludicrous."

    Epstein noted that that the algorithms are written by Google employees who are making "more than 600 changes per year" to them.

    Sputnik reported in September on Epstein's findings that big tech companies like Google have the power to "shift upwards of 12 million votes with no one knowing they're doing so."

    In 2015 Epstein wrote a groundbreaking paper about the search engine manipulation effect, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

    Google
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Esther Vargas / Google
    ‘Nature of Google's Algorithm Will Affect Nature of the Demand’ – Scholar

    "Google's search algorithm can easily shift the voting preferences of undecided voters by 20 percent or more — up to 80 percent in some demographic groups — with virtually no one knowing they are being manipulated," Epstein wrote in Politico at the time.

    That kind of a margin could tilt an election, he noted. Indeed, Epstein's research shows that Google manipulated search results to display pro-Hillary Clinton results higher on the page than others.

    Epstein told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that over 2.5 billion people use Google, with that number expected to swell to 4 billion in the next three years. "So we're talking about influence beyond anything anyone has ever imagined. Talk about world domination."

    Becker noted that "Monopoly man," a protester who dresses as the titular character from the popular board game, was present at Pichai's hearing to protest the company's monopoly power, although the host noted that even the classic monopolies from the days of oil barons, like John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil, never enjoyed the penetrating power that Google enjoys into the daily lives of its customers.

    ​Epstein noted the incredible power Google has "to shift opinions and votes with no one aware that they're being manipulated."

    The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US Senator Grassley Accuses Google of Misleading Congress on Data Breach, Demands Answers

    Confronted with this, the Judiciary Committee "didn't ask any of the tough questions, and even on some very simple questions they just let Pichai get away with a very, very misleading answer. For example, at one point he was asked: ‘If you, the user, delete your data from Google, do you really delete it, or is it just hidden?' And Pichai says, ‘It takes time for the deletion to propagate through our system, but yes, it's really deleted.' If you read Google's terms of service carefully, it says it might take up to six months to delete your data, number one; and number two, it also says, ‘And we have a right to preserve your data indefinitely if it serves the company.' That's what it says. So it's just nonsense, it's evasiveness, it's misleading answers, and we need to do better."

    "These companies serve the Democrats," Epstein said of Google and Twitter, "and so the Democrats like these companies quite a bit."

    Related:

    ‘Monopoly’ Man Protester Trolls Google CEO at US Congressional Testimony
    Russian Communications Watchdog Fines Google $7,520
    Australian Regulator Calls for Laws Limiting Google, Facebook Activities
    Google to Speed up Shutdown of Google+ After Data Breach
    Tags:
    evasive, campaign donations, privacy, data, Loud and Clear, House Judiciary Committee, Google, Robert Epstein, Sundar Pichai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse