Register
09:26 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission to Ukraine watches a drone take off during a test flight

    Prague in EU Drone Project More ‘Hypothetical’ At Present – Czech Politician

    © AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Czech Republic has joined a project to establish a MALE class European military drone. The drone will follow the enemy at a medium altitude, but can also be armed with missiles. Why does the Czech Republic need such a project?

    The development of the European MALE type (Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance) unmanned combat aircraft began in 2009 as the Talarion project, which later transformed into the MALE RPAS programme (Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System). A trio of companies from Spain, Germany, France, and Italy are working on this joint project, and as of late from the Czech Republic as well.

    Afghanistan Unrest Military Czech Nato
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Czech Ex-FM Under Fire for Slamming NATO Mission in Afghanistan - Politician
    What tasks have been set for the drone? To detect targets and conduct reconnaissance will be a primary task, thus it will have a greater flight range. Although in peacetime its main duty will be to patrol the borders of the European Union, it can also be equipped with a variety of airborne weapons.

    Sputnik has discussed the EuroDrone project and the role of the Czech Republic in it with Stanislav Mackovík, former KSČM Member and Member of the Committee on Defence in the Czech Republic´s Chamber of Deputies.

    Sputnik: The Czech Republic has become a participant in the European unmanned aerial vehicle EuroDrone project. Is this participation profitable for the Czech defence industry?

    Stanislav Mackovík: So far the Czech Republic's participation in this project has been rather declarative. And here I have to quote word-for-word the press release by the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of the Czech Republic, which states the following: "Negotiations on the European MALE RPAS project (Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Air Systems) are underway, which is led by Germany, and which has been joined by France, Italy, Spain, and the Czech Republic. Belgium, Finland, Hungary, Holland, Poland, and Portugal are observers.

    It is expected that its financing will be carried out within the framework of the European Defence Fund (EOF)".

    The headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium
    © REUTERS / Yves Logghe
    Czech MEP Calls EU ‘Blocked Organisation’
    Based on the available data, the Czech Republic is expected to participate in the exchange of information, experience and the involvement of experts. We are talking about air traffic control employees, specialists in legislation, project management, and certification. Experts in information security and aviation engineering should also be involved. For now, the direct participation of any Czech company in the project is unknown.

    Media sources were just noting that the company Aero Vodochody has not yet received an official proposal to take part in the project. Evidently, nothing is known about the participation of our arms companies. Most likely, we are talking about the preparation of a legislative and logistical base for the deployment of drones. But in the future, we cannot exclude, for example, the mounting of our reconnaissance and navigation tools on the drones.

    READ MORE: Nazi Past, NSA Uproar: Activist Sheds Light on Germany's Opposition to Drones

    For now, however, everything is primarily aimed at ensuring these drones can fly in our airspace. Our Ministry of Defence is not even financially participating in the project and the government did not assume any obligations to buy drones for its own needs.

    The involvement of our industry in the entire project is only hypothetical in nature and it is impossible to speak of any benefits to the Czech Republic at the present time.

    Sputnik: What is your view on the EuroDrone project itself?

    Stanislav Mackovík: The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for military and civilian needs is logical. Technology allows you to fly high, far, and for a long time. The data obtained is of high quality and can be used in real time.

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Czech President: Arms Race to Start if Deals Like INF Abandoned
    The European MALE RPAS project itself is to launch the first flight of the prototype in 2023. Within the framework of this project, two-year studies are to be carried out, during which the tactical-technical characteristics of the device must be determined.

    The UAV is to be equipped with two engines and its layout was presented in April of this year at the Berlin Air Show. This means that it is more of an intention than of reality.

    The EU wants to get this technology within 7 years, something that countries in NATO already have. It would seem that we are talking about competition with American manufacturers. But the United States occupies a dominant position both in NATO and in influencing decision-making in the EU, especially where defence policy is concerned. The EuroDrone project will exist as long as it is in the interests of the United States: so poor is the policy within the EU.

    Sputnik: Has the Czech Republic taken part in the project with the intention of further acquiring a drone at a discount?

    Stanislav Mackovík: A joint development agreement should be signed in 2019. Representatives from the Czech Republic will also be present. For us, the designed drone is quite large.

    READ MORE: German MoD to Request Approval for Armed Combat Drone Program

    According to the information available, the purchase of drones of this size for our army is not planned. Such a large apparatus for strategic intelligence will not be cheap either, and therefore, I believe, our country will serve only as a territory for its deployment.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    50 Years Since Prague Spring: We Shouldn't Equate Russia to USSR – Czech Writer
    Deadly Potassium Cyanide Leakage Injures Сhemist at Prague Lab
    Prague, Budapest, Warsaw Have 30 Days to Explain Refusal to Accept Migrants
    Tags:
    defence, drone, weapons, UAV, NATO, Czech Defense Ministry, Prague, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse