Register
03:41 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli army Heron unmanned drone aircraft

    German MoD to Request Approval for Armed Combat Drone Program

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit, File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Germany may soon join the growing list of countries operating armed drones after years of striving to stay out of the global military limelight.

    According to Defense News, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen is preparing to ask German lawmakers to authorize a €1 billion ($1.22 billion) program to lease a handful of armed Heron-TP drones from Israel. The minister will likely make the request "within days or weeks," the news outlet reported Wednesday.

    Soldiers of the Air Defence Missile Squadron 2 walk past Patriot missile launchers in the background in Bad Suelze, northern Germany on December 4, 2012
    © AFP 2018/ BERND WUSTNECK / DPA
    Germany Puts Air Defense Unit Under Foreign Control in 'New Era' for EU Military

    The report states that Berlin would not actually take delivery of the aircraft, but instead would deploy the drones in Israel and bring Airbus into the fold to manage the program. While the drones would start by providing deployed German forces with surveillance capabilities, the program would evolve to include a precision strike capability as well.

    "[German Social Democratic] Party operatives now say that an affirmative vote in the Bundestag is all but assured, barring any surprises from the defense ministry," wrote Sebastian Sprenger, a Defense News correspondent in Cologne.

    The policy measure is expected to receive support from legislators as long as there is a strong emphasis that the drones won't be used for extra-territorial strikes, which have been made infamous by the United States. Focusing the program on protecting German forces can essentially sidestep the ethical debate around combat drones, Defense News noted.

    Approximately 1,200 German forces are stationed in the Middle East in support of NATO's fight against Daesh.

    Supporters of the Salafist group House of the Quran (Haus vom Karan) give out Korans at Potsdamer Plarz in Berlin on April 14, 2012. The banner reads: Read! in the name of your Lord
    © AP Photo/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Number of Salafists Doubles in Germany in Five Years – Report

    The weaponized drone club has grown substantially in recent years as accessible and cost-effective Chinese models have poured into the global market and countries such as Israel and Iran have pioneered new designs.

    The United States, United Kingdom, China, Israel, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia and South Africa all possess armed unmanned aerial vehicles, according to a report from the New America Foundation released in 2015. In this context, "commercial-unmanned-aircraft-strapped-with-grenades-or-IEDs" are not considered weaponized drones, since they more or less function as guided missiles.

    Put simply, a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone with a 1,150 mile range and armament of four Hellfire missiles, two 500-pound Joint Direct Attack Munitions or two laser-guided Paveway bombs is a much different beast than a recreational UAV rigged up as a makeshift remotely guided missile.

    Related:

    Pig in the Middle: Danes Divided Over Huge 'Anti-Swine' Fence Against Germany
    Germany Plans to Deny Family Reunion For Refugees Dependent “on Social Payments"
    UK Denies Entry to Leader of Germany's PEGIDA Anti-Islamization Movement
    Germany's AfD Slams Merkel's Move to Expel Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
    Germany, France Reject UK-Proposed Russia Sanctions Over Skripal Case – Source
    Tags:
    drone policy, Airbus, NATO, Ursula von der Leyen, Germany, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse