Register
10:29 GMT +304 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Will China and US Succeed in Taking Advantage of the Trade Truce?

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    During the G20 talks, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a consensus not to increase trade tariffs and not to introduce new ones from 1 January 2019. Can they now move from a temporary truce in a trade war to the resumption of normal relations?

    The standstill agreement on the introduction of higher tariffs will last 90 days and this time will be used for bilateral negotiations. China has agreed to buy US agricultural and industrial products 'in very substantial quantities'.

    Exact numbers have not been specified So far, only the overall framework of the arrangements is known — in fact, it was this goal that was set at the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    US-China Trade War May Lead to Global Recession as Early as in 2019 - RDIF Head
    Now negotiators from the economic departments of the two countries joined in and they have to, in a relatively short time, try to come to a more stable and comprehensive consensus that, if successful, will have a positive impact on the global economy.

    The question of the current consensus should not overshadow another more fundamental issue — how much the United States is prepared to accept China's growth, and whether they will continue to rely on containing China, Deputy Director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries of Moscow State University, Andrei Karneev said to Sputnik.

    For the time being, both sides call themselves winners but it is clear that no one intends to seriously concede. 

    'Left out of the context are still the issues of Chinese industrial policy and the claims of the American side about the theft of technologies. Highly likely, this is where it will be the most difficult point to reach a compromise. Meanwhile, there is no certainty about the access of US companies to the Chinese market. Apparently, China will resolve this matter gradually and only in response to the relevant American steps concerning a wide range of issues: from lifting restrictions on the activities of Chinese investors in the US to purely political issues, for example, related to Washington's policy on Taiwan', the expert noted.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Talks with Putin, Xi Can Halt 'Uncontrollable Arms Race'

    One more expert Mei Xinyu, a Chinese expert at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce of China, shared his views on the truce with Sputnik, stressing that it was really a temporary one, an attempt to prevent the emergence of a ‘New Cold War' between the two countries.

    'The signal achievement of the negotiations between President Xi Jinping and President Trump was to contain, at least temporarily, the dangerous tendency of China and the United States to slide into a New Cold War', he said.

    A US 100-dollar banknote with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes with portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in the picture illustration in Beijing, China
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    China Poised to Boost Ties With EU Amid Beijing-Washington Trade War – Analyst
    The expert also stressed that the heads of state have reached a number of results in the political and economic fields. First, both sides are now in a state of truce. Negotiations will take place in the next three months.

    According to Xinyu, China sees its goal in cancelling the already established tariffs, and its further steps can be judged upon the results of the negotiations. Additionally, according to the information released by the parties, the problems regarding the US-China trade imbalance will be solved by increasing American imports to China, and not as a result of restraining Chinese exports, which the United States had previously suggested, the expert said. 

    He went on to note that in the long-term, for a relatively long period, Sino-US relations will develop unevenly, the alternation of struggle, truce, and negotiations will become the norm, however, the Sino-US trade war will be a long war.

    'Since many of the requirements and claims of the United States violate objective economic laws, friction with the Chinese side will inevitably arise. If the United States wants to challenge the objective laws, it is their own business, but China does not have much interest in challenging these laws together with the United States. Nevertheless, a temporary truce between China and the United States is a positive thing for the economies of the two countries, especially for the American stock market', Xinyu stated. 

    The expert also emphasised that US stock markets were at a historically high level before the trade war kicked in, and China's stock market has been low for two years.

    According to the Chinese specialist, the trade war has affected both parties but the impact on the Chinese stock market has been less severe than that of the US stock market.

    'A drop in the stock market to a certain limit could trigger a massive futures dumping, which would cause a collapse in the market and could be an early forerunner of the financial crisis', he pointed out. 

    Considering Trump's desire to get serious concessions from China, what are the limits of compromise on the Chinese side? In which areas will the negotiations with the US be the most difficult? In an interview with Sputnik, Mei Xinyu did not express much optimism about the speedy resolution of controversial issues.

    'For the time being it is difficult to assume in which areas the greatest difficulties may arise during the negotiations. One can only say that relations between China and the United States will continue to be a difficult alternation of confrontation and negotiations, but I don't believe that a consensus will be reached soon. The level of trust in the American administration is very low. There are many examples of unilateral termination of agreements by the Americans. If the United States does not pay the real price, the problem will not be solved. From the point of view of China, the following aspects are fundamental. First of all, China can even out the trade balance by expanding imports but this is not a mandatory guideline', he said.

    READ MORE: Trump Says China Agreed to 'Reduce and Remove' Tariffs on American Cars

    Furthermore, China reserves the right to implement such plans to increase production levels such as the 'Made in China 2025' strategic plan.

    Many analysts have noted that the current respite is beneficial for China because it allows the country to make adjustments to economic policy. The goal is to prepare the economy for any unexpected turns that seem to have become second nature for Trump and his administration.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US-China Trade War May Lead to Global Recession as Early as in 2019 - RDIF Head
    Trump-Xi G20 Meeting to Help Prevent Trade War Escalation - Business Lobby
    Apple's Foxconn Set to Slash Expenses, Jobs Amid US-China Trade War
    Tags:
    tariffs, US-China trade war, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse