Register
23:57 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump

    Reagan's Former Assistant: Couple of Things Fairly Similar Between Trump, Reagan

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik spoke with Peggy Grande, former assistant to President Reagan and author of the book The President Will See You Now: My Stories and Lessons from Ronald Reagan's Final Years, to get her views on how Reagan compares to Trump, what she learned from working with Reagan and how he could have perceived current political issues such as Brexit.

    Sputnik: Could you describe what it was like to work for one of the most important figures in modern history?

    Peggy Grande: It was certainly the opportunity of a lifetime to have a front row seat to history and to work for that remarkable man for over a decade of his life. I started working for him right after he left the White House and returned to Los Angeles and worked for him for the next ten years, from 1989 to 1999, and in a lot of ways, those were years when he was a little more outside the eye of the public, and yet I got a front row seat to see what he was really like behind the scenes when the cameras weren't rolling, when he thought that nobody was really watching, to see what the man was like, not just the politician and the President.

    Sputnik: How do you feel President Reagan felt about the lampooning he often received in the media, particularly in the UK, and do you feel that there are any parallels between Reagan and Trump regarding domestic and foreign policy?

    Peggy Grande: The President kind of used that to his advantage; he was willing to make himself the butt of the joke or use self-deprecating humour. He took his role seriously, but didn't take himself too seriously, but there really weren't two Ronald Reagans, the same man that you saw in public was the same man behind the scenes. He was warm and welcoming, happy and gracious and very very funny.

    I think people actually underestimated the work and discipline behind the scenes that he put into everything he did and he certainly played that to his advantage.

    Any two people you can easily compare and contrast. There are a couple of things that I think are fairly similar between Trump and Reagan, as both came from an entertainment background; although I laugh when they dismiss Ronald Reagan as just a cowboy actor. They're skipping over the fact that he was the governor of the state of California for eight years, which is certainly executive experience at a very high level. California; if it was a standalone country would be the fifth or sixth largest economy in the world, so he certainly had executive experience, but they did like to dismiss him as just being a cowboy actor who happened to find his way to become President.

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    'To Hell With Reagan': Twitter in Stitches Over Soviet Jokes Declassified by CIA
    READ MORE: Neocons Pulling Trump's Strings to Axe Reagan's INF Treaty — Ex-US Official

    Very much like Donald Trump; Ronald Reagan was not the party's choice in 1976, he also was not the party's choice in 1980 when he went on to take the nomination. The party loyalists wanted George Bush to be their nominee, so Ronald Reagan really had to make up some ground and we look back and say what a great choice he was, but at the time I think people were very sceptical and nervous.

    Looking at the way Donald Trump communicates to people; you know people criticise his Twitter, but I actually think he should continue tweeting, I just wish he would be a little more disciplined with his tweeting, but that's his way of talking directly to the American people, not above them or through them with media soundbites, but really talking directly to them.

    That was something that was important to Ronald Reagan as well. He gave weekly radio addresses, he would call the cameras into the Oval Office, look into the lenses and come into your living room and tell you what he wanted to tell you, and so there was a desire on his part to connect with people and I believe that Ronald Reagan; if he were alive today, would certainly be on social media, because it would be the best, most direct way to communicate with people.

    There are a couple of things on the global stage where Trump is kind of taking a playbook so to speak from Reagan. He's willing to sit down and have face to face conversations with people that he fervently disagrees with.

    Ronald Reagan believed in face to face diplomacy, he thought there was nothing that two people couldn't accomplish if they sat down across the table from each other and talked to each other, and while it's important to send the foreign service, your envoys or representatives; there is something very special about two leaders sat down talking face to face.

    We see whether it's with North Korea currently; I know that they had a missile launch recently, but since then they really have stopped firing missiles over Japan and come to the table to sit down and talk.

    While there is still much ground to be covered and gains to be made; I think it's a different conversation when you are talking to each other and not about each other, and that's certainly something that was very Reagan-esque.

    Meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Valdimir Putin in Helsinki
    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
    Reagan's Translator 'Outraged' By Calls for Marina Gross to Testify
    READ MORE: Reagan's Son Thinks Trump Supporters Would Elect Putin as President Over Any Dem

    The world continues to be a dangerous place and I don't think Donald Trump is naïve to that, nor was Ronald Reagan, but Ronald Reagan was always very aware of his place in history and knew that the things he did and the decisions he made were not necessarily a blueprint or a template for every decision moving forward. He believed that only the President who's sitting in the Oval Office at the time, who has all the information at their disposal can make the best decision. He was always very careful to not backseat drive even George Bush's presidency, even though that had been his vice president.

    He just realised that there's so much involved that the public doesn't see and that you just have to trust that the President at the time is getting the right information and making the best decisions.

    Sputnik: As President Reagan was often dubbed the political soulmate of then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher; who was a firm Eurosceptic, what do you think his take on Brexit would have been?

    Peggy Grande: As you know; Ronald Reagan was a great patriot, he loved this country and he certainly wanted America to thrive and to be strong and he believed that a strong America on the world stage could make the world a safer place.

    I think he would have been very much in favour of a country's right to control their own destiny, to control their own borders and to not be beholden to other people who have conflicting interests and so; without putting words into his mouth, I have to believe that he would have been in favour of sovereign nations taking their own futures into their own hands.

    Patti Davis, daughter of late U.S. president Ronald Reagan, poses near artist Glenna Goodacre's sculpture of her father at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Nov. 20, 2004
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Reagan Would Be 'Pretty Horrified' at Current State of US, His Daughter Reveals
    READ MORE: Trump Inviting Putin to White House Is 'Very Good Sign' — Reagan's Adviser

    He was a wonderful person, I learned so much from him; just by the way, he lived his life, watching him interact with individuals. Whether it was ordinary patriotic Americans or world leaders, he lived his life and led with such a graciousness and warmth about him.

    In a lot of ways; he changed my idea of what leadership really looks like because you think that somebody who's strong and successful can't also be nice and kind, but he certainly had a gentlemanly aspect to him and I think that there's a longing for that today.

    There's not a lot of stability in the world's politics these days and Ronald Reagan certainly represented a time when there was. I'm always optimistic and I hope we will get back to that someday.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Behind-the-Scenes Diplomacy: Trump's 'Great Deal' With China May Soon Take Shape
    'Senate Under Republican Control': Trump's Foreign Policy Unstoppable - Analyst
    US Midterms Won't Significantly Affect Trump’s Foreign Policy - EU Lawmaker
    Tags:
    party, communication, diplomacy, policy, White House, GOP, Twitter, Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse