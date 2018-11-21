Register
23:35 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    UK 'Has a Brexit Deal' With Which It Cannot Leave EU - Political Campaigner

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The British Prime Minister Theresa May is heading to Brussels to finalize the draft agreement with the EU before a European summit this weekend.

    There are still some stumbling blocks over the UK having access to the single market, European fishing access to British waters and Gibraltar as Spain has warned it will reject the draft Brexit withdrawal deal without a clarification of the text on future talks on the status of the peninsula. The PM is under pressure from her own MPs not to give any further ground during the talks with the EU.

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with political campaigner Mandy Boylett.

    Sputnik: What have you made of the draft agreement?

    Mandy Boylett: I’ve been very disappointed with the withdrawal agreement; the Brexit process was about taking back control of our laws, taking back control from the European court and making trade deals with the rest of the world. 

    This deal doesn’t do any of that, not for the foreseeable future and maybe not forever. We have a deal from which we can no longer exit without the permission of the European Union, we have lost control to them, and it effectively makes the UK a vassal state.

    A motorist crosses over the border from the Irish Republic into Northern Ireland near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    EU Should Not Use Irish Border to 'Blackmail' UK in Brexit Talks - Irish MP
    Sputnik: Are you worried that the Prime Minister might make further concessions to the EU before this weekend’s summit?

    Mandy Boylett: Yes I mean one of my big worries is our fishing. I think the elite down in London don’t realise how important the fishing communities were in the past and could be in the future to much of the coastal regions in the UK especially Scotland.

    Theresa May doesn’t care about that, they are a bargaining chip and the fisheries were the main test of Brexit really to see if was a success, but I think the Dutch will want their big ships fishing there and nobody cares about the British fisherman and Theresa May will use them as a bargaining tool.

    I also have concerns about Gibraltar as well. It seems to me that the EU is trying to split Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom and one of the ministers of Spain said they would allow Scotland into the EU if it separated from the UK. They are being incredibly disingenuous trying to break up the UK and it’s not on. How dare they.

    Thousands of demonstrators carry Saltire flags, the national flag of Scotland, as they march in support of Scottish independence through the streets of Glasgow, on May 5, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ANDY BUCHANAN
    Neglect of Scotland in Brexit Talks Opens Door to 2nd Referendum - Solidarity Party
    Sputnik: Do you think there will be a vote of no confidence in Theresa May?

    Mandy Boylett: I am hopeful for one, I am disappointed one didn’t happen, and the best interpretation is the Tory MP’s who are thinking about writing to the 1922 committee perhaps are waiting to see if the deal gets turned down in Parliament and then it’s more likely that she will be voted out as a Prime Minister and leader of the Tory party.

    The danger always is they have the vote of no confidence in her, she wins the vote, and then she stays for another year.

    Maybe they are playing it a bit clever or maybe the worst interpretation is they are wanting their place in the House of Lords and that’s more important to them than trying to get rid of this dreadful Prime Minister.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Mandy Boylett and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Should Not Use Irish Border to 'Blackmail' UK in Brexit Talks - Irish MP
    Neglect of Scotland in Brexit Talks Opens Door to 2nd Referendum - Solidarity
    May's Resignation Would Have Helped Strike Better Brexit Deal – UK-Based Analyst
    We Know Spain Has Gibraltar Issues But We Will Uphold Brexit Deal - Merkel
    PM May Says UK 'Steadfast in Support' to Gibraltar Despite Brexit
    Tags:
    deal, Brexit, Mandy Boylett, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse