Register
14:17 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum

    'Mrs May Will be Wounded in No-Confidence Vote But She Might Easily Win' - Prof

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that ousting her would only risk delaying Brexit, adding that she would meet European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels to specify Brexit conditions. This comes after several members of her cabinet have resigned in protest.

    Sputnik has discussed Theresa May's leadership with Mark Garnett, a politics professor at Lancaster University and author of the book "From Anger to Apathy: The British Experience".

    Sputnik: Theresa May called the draft agreement the right deal in national interests it would be interesting to see what's your take on that?

    Mark Garnett: It would be unusual for a politician to deny that they were acting in the national interest but this really is I guess a big card to play in the present situation.

    A still image from a video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    Hard Sell: Brexit Deal Will Help Young Britons Get Jobs, Training – May
    What she's really doing is appealing over the heads of parliamentarians within her own party and in another parties to the British public and she is able to get her message across, very interestingly, partly because there are at least now two national newspapers which are firmly committed to her support and this changes things from the time of the Brexit referendum when all of the Tory-supporting newspapers were very, very firmly on the side of Leave.

    Well since then two important UK newspapers — The Daily Mail — and to a smaller extent — The Daily Express — their editorial positions have changed and one is under new ownership and the other under a new editor and this means that she actually does have quite strong support in the press. I think this is quite an important advantage for her in what otherwise would look to be a very difficult position.

    READ MORE: UK PM May To Say Intense Week of Brexit Talks Ahead — Reports

    What she's also doing, of course, is implying that the people who oppose her within her own party are not pursuing the national interest and that really is a quite a strong challenge to present to these people. Really in effect, she's saying if you want to replace me I'm going to fight, so you better get your act together, and so far they really don't have their act together.

    So I would say strangely enough Mrs May is like a boxer not just on the ropes, she's really been knocked down once and she's got back to her feet again. She's been knocked about very seriously on many occasions but she's still there in the ring.

    And I think to some extent it's her opponents now who are more seemingly on the attack but really it is their position that's more difficult to defend now. It's up to them now to say why their deal is in the national interest.

    READ MORE: EU Permanent Representatives Committee Finds Draft Brexit Deal Balanced — Source

    Sputnik: Well it's fascinating this when you think about her Lancaster House statement and then Chequers document that was released it really has been watered down so much since the initial statement at Lancaster House. They've stopped mentioning whether it's a hard Brexit or a soft Brexit, this is a super light Brexit, by the sounds of things. What's your prognosis for the next seven days then, are you saying that she's got enough support and power to get this actual deal put through the House of Commons? Because if she does there's going to be a lot of anger in the country though, isn't there?

    Protesters participating in an anti-Brexit demonstration, carry an effigy of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, as they march through central London, Britain October 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Hard Brexit: UK Prepares to Deploy Troops on Streets Amid 'No-Deal' Chaos Fears
    Mark Garnett: Well there is, however, one has to always remember that this is an issue which is toxic within the Conservative party. It's up until recent times when British people were asked what are the key issues that they vote on in elections they choose the economy, the national health service, Europe is a long way down the list.

    So there are lots of people who voted in the election who took positions and took quite firm positions on the question of being inside or outside the European Union, but I would've thought that underneath that there's quite a lot of sentiment which is you'd say persuadable. In other words, Mrs May is saying we will in time be free for the European Union but we have to wait.

    READ MORE: Merkel, Macron Set to Promote European Unity Amid Brexit Fallout

    Then there might even be people on the Leave side who would be prepared to listen to that if it's put to them by somebody who carries some conviction, as somebody who really has tried her best for the country, I suppose really the message of what's happened from Mrs May's point of view, is she's saying to the public that this is the best deal that we can get and, again, underlying this is the idea that the Brexiteers, the people who were very enthusiastic about leaving were wrong because they were saying that it would be a very easy deal, that the EU would have to give in to the British negotiating position.

    What Mrs May's position implies is the British negotiating position was never all that strong and that she fought very strongly for the British interests but in the end, all that we have is a choice between no deal at all, Mrs May's deal or stay in the European Union. And I do think that the politicians hate all that kind of thing, but the British public if they do feel that Mrs May is sincere, and she's certainly won praise from people for being very tough, then they might start to think that this is a compromise that we're going to have to live with.

    READ MORE: Knives Out for UK PM Theresa ‘No Alternative' May as Brexit Wobbles — Report

    Sputnik: A lot of the comments from all sorts of commentators, not just the political commentators in the UK but globally is that Mrs May sold the country down the swanny, she's been treacherous and she's betrayed the country. Your language is more a conciliatory and you're saying that as the days, the hours go by more people, having looked into this are going to be a bit more restrained about it, but the key element is the Northern Ireland problem, the European Union have a veto over anything going forward that basically says that we have control over whether you're going to leave the European Union or not, and that's the key thrust of what people are so upset about…

    Mark Garnett: Well it is. Again, this is where in a way the deal has been so detailed and the backstop arrangement is one which you could say, if you were Mrs May, that it's very unlikely that it will ever have to be put into practice.

    A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speak about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London
    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    ‘I Take That Back’: UK Minister Apologizes for Fabricating Brexit Statistic
    Certainly, if there is some kind of chance of a deal on the lines that Mrs May's sketched out then this issue will not be a problem, but then the problem goes back, at the moment the Northern Ireland politicians are saying that the deal would mean that Northern Ireland was treated differently from the rest of the UK.

    In the end, any kind of Brexit deal that's foreseeable, unless they can get a technological breakthrough, there'll be a border between Ireland, the South of Ireland and Northern Ireland and that will raise the whole issue again.

    So, in the end, I think what any objective observer would conclude, is that when this vote was put to the British people insufficient attention was given to the question of Northern Ireland and it is a riddle which simply cannot at the moment be solved.

    READ MORE: Regulations Decided in Europe and Imposed on N Ireland ‘Breaks the Union' — DUP

    Sputnik: What's your prediction then? Do you believe that Theresa May will still be prime minister come March of next year when Brexit is supposed to be delivered, is that your prediction? If not, who is the other person to take up the reins, and will it happen next week?

    Mark Garnett: All sorts of things are possible. All we can say is that it seems that the boasts of the Brexiteers that there was a large number of MPs that have already submitted letters triggering a vote of no confidence in the leader, those assertions seem to have been disapproved. In other words, unless something very strange has happened they don't have the necessary 48 MPs to trigger a vote of no confidence.

    UK Parliament
    CC0
    May Says Currently Not Enough Letters From UK MPs to Trigger No-Confidence Vote
    Now even if they do get that number, it seems to me that the chances are that Mrs May will certainly be wounded in the contest but she might easily win it and that means there can't be another challenge for a year.

    So I would say if I were forced at gunpoint to put money down I would actually say that Mrs May is definitely going to see in the New Year as prime minister and might even think, perhaps, the beginning of April might be a time to step aside. But in the meantime, there could easily be a general election. Everything is on the table, the improbable is becoming more and more likely.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Mark Garnett and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Draft Brexit Deal 'Fair and Balanced' - EU's Barnier
    Hard Sell: Brexit Deal Will Help Young Britons Get Jobs, Training – May
    Rejecting Brexit Deal Could Mean Potentially Chaotic Exit From EU - Official
    We Don't Have the Votes in Parliament to Stop Brexit - Corbyn
    Tags:
    Brexit, Irish border, Theresa May, Northern Ireland, Ireland, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse