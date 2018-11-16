Register
14:51 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French army soldiers patrol as tourists form a queue at the entrance of the Louvre museum in Paris, France as the French capital is under high security during the UEFA 2016 European Championship

    French General Says Macron's 'European Army is a Utopia'

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    As Jean-Vincent Brisset, retired Brigadier General and researcher at International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Sputnik, the European army, if it is created, will compete with NATO, but it’s unlikely that it will emerge in less than ten years.

    "If we want to create a European army that is totally independent of NATO and its forces, it's not possible to have forces that are assigned to Europe and are at the same time assigned to NATO. So, that means there will be some kind of competition," Brisset said.

    READ MORE: Neutral Austria Says No to Participation in EU Army as NATO Rift Deepens

    For General Jean-Bertrand Pinatel, political scientist and honorary President of the Federation of the professionals of competitive intelligence, "Macron's idea is a good one", and it is about a "desirable utopia".

    "The European army is a utopia. As I've already said, the European army is something that cannot happen in less than ten to twenty years," Pinatel told Sputnik.

    According to him, the first step is to create a European alliance against threats that didn't exist when NATO was created.

    "What is important is to create a European alliance against Islamist terrorism because France in particular is engaged in Sahel. NATO is not configured to deal with problems like what is happening in Sahel. We have seen that in Afghanistan where NATO hasn't really managed to stabilize the situation," General Pinatel said.

    Another area is the cyber war where again Europeans can create an alliance outside NATO.
    When asked which states could contribute to the creation of a European army, the two generals mentioned the possibility of participation by the EU's founding countries, but they differ on other members.

    "I think that the countries that are historically the first to have created the European Union would be quite naturally members of this army," Brisset said, before adding that Denmark and some countries of the former Warsaw Pact, like Hungary, the Czech Republic or Slovakia.

    General Pinatel first mentioned France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands while stressing that such an army could be formed in stages after the creation of a European political power which doesn't exist today in a form capable of leading an army. He thinks that the first thing to do should be creating an alliance that would fight against Islamist terrorism and the cyber threat.

    READ MORE: Macron's EU Army Idea Indicates 'Emerging Crack in NATO' — Turkish MP

    And here, the alliance could be much broader and include such states as Albania, Greece and other countries of the Southern Mediterranean and Europe.

    "The countries that could participate in this alliance against Islamist terrorism are Germany and all the countries of the Southern Mediterranean, as well as the European states that have already been in the Ottoman Empire," General Pinatel said.

    Such an alliance would bring Europe and Russia closer in a fight against the common enemy of "radical Islam", even if the United States wants that "Europe and Russia remain separated".

    "There is no question for Americans, as they lead NATO, that there is a rapprochement with Russia," he lamented.

    "We must also build a defense industrial base as there is no strategic autonomy at the moment; we depend on other powers for our equipment," the General said.

    The US and The NATO flag flie in front of two US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircrafts at the Air Base of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Šiauliai, Lithuania, on April 27, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / Petras Malukas
    US State Dept Backs NATO Amid Macron's Proposal to Create EU Army
    The two Generals interviewed by Sputnik consider the European army project a long way to go step by step. It could, according to them, see the day when a single European government is created.

    General Brisset, for his part, believes that currently the EU member states don't have the political will to form a single government which would result in the formation of a European army.

    "I don't believe so much in the formation of a European army and I can't really say what could be done later […]. For the moment, there is absolutely no common will to do that," Brisset concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU 'Defense Identity' Unlikely to Start With 'Real European Army' - Spokesman
    'Real European Army': Macron's Initiative is Taking Shape Step by Step
    Macron’s Dream of European Army Unviable Without Single State - French Officers
    Tags:
    alliance, European army, European Union, NATO, Emmanuel Macron, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse