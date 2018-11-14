Register
03:53 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A motorists on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

    Dry Climate, Urban Planning Miscues to Blame for California Fires

    © AP Photo/ Noah Berger
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Wildfires in northern and southern California continued to spread over the holiday weekend, resulting in 44 deaths and becoming the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state’s history.

    Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Tuesday to discuss California's wildfires.

    ​"There have been dry conditions in California for close to five years, with one year it being pretty wet but not enough to undo all of the dry conditions. It is pretty dry at this time of the year, which is when the rain normally comes," Magdoff told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "The rains haven't been very plentiful, and the summers were exceptionally hot. It was a hot summer around the world. It has been dry, and you put those two together, you have a potential for catastrophe combined with another factor, that is the building of urban or suburban areas next to wild lands, forests, scrub land, bushes and things like that. Once you have that interface where you are very close, you are set up for catastrophe," Magdoff noted, also adding that climate change has most definitely played a role.

    On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the wildfire-ravaged state of California, Sputnik previously reported.

    The declaration was requested by California Governor Jerry Brown as the natural disaster continues to grow in the western state. Trump declared a state of emergency in California on Saturday.

    "I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

    However, on Saturday, Trump also tweeted that the state's wildfires are caused by poor forest management.

    "There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor," Trump tweeted. "Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"

    ​"It's ridiculous, like most of the things he tweets," Magdoff told Sputnik. "It has no basis in reality. It's a silly thing to tweet, especially so in the midst of the fires. The insensitivity of it is an understatement. The gross misuse of communications by the person that holds the highest office in the country. It's unbelievable," he added.

    Trump's tweets also angered firefighters' organizations, who accused the president of politicizing an environment disaster.

    "I personally find that statement very hurtful to all first responders, who are putting their lives on the line to protect lives and property," Daryl Osby, the Los Angeles County fire chief, said during a Monday press conference, Bloomberg reported. "We're in extreme climate change now. We can't control the climate." 

    Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly Hire Firefighters as California Fires Rage

    Scott Austin, president of the Pasadena Firefighters Association, also replied to Trump's tweet, writing, "Mr. President, with all due respect, you are wrong. The fires in So. Cal are urban interface fires and have NOTHING to do with forest management. Come to SoCal and learn the facts & help the victims."

    Three major fires are currently raging in California, with the Camp Fire hitting its north, and the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire hitting its south. The disaster, which started on Thursday and quickly spread across the state, has already destroyed about 7,000 buildings and devastated more than 42,000 hectares of the state's territory.

    Related:

    India Test Fires Tactical Ballistic Missile Akin to American MGM-140
    'Par for the Course:' Trump Jr. Fires Back at CNN's Host for 'Lying About Him'
    Melania's Spokeswoman Fires Back as TV 'Ladies' Mock Mrs. Trump’s Accent
    NYPD Fires Officer Who Shot Man in Love Triangle, Planted Knife Near Victim
    FBI Fires Special Agent Peter Strzok
    Tags:
    California Fires, Donald Trump, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse