Register
07:18 GMT +310 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-EU rally in Kiev

    Populism is the Flood That Washes Away 'Sins of the Elite' - Professor

    © RIA Novosti . Alexey Furman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Michel Barnier has said there is a Nigel 'Farage in every country' as he warned against the spread of populism in Europe at a conference in Helsinki on Thursday.

    Sputnik spoke to Salvatore Babones, Author of 'The New Authoritarianism: Trump, Populism and the Tyranny of Experts' and Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Sydney.

    Sputnik: European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has called on pro-EU forces to defend the fragile union from populism, saying there is now “a Farage in every country” — is this the case and does it genuinely threaten the EU?

    Salvatore Babones: I think there's really only one Nigel Farage and I'm sure he would agree with me. But seriously, in the European Union every country has its own politics.

    The idea that there's a single European politics or a single European populism simply isn't true. And although there are populists in every country in the European Union they all have different agendas.

    Spanish flag
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Disturbing Phenomenon: Spain Always Had Strange Mix of 'Casual Racism' – Scholar
    Nigel Farage accomplished his role when he got the Brexit vote and he of course resigned his goal when he got the Brexit vote and he of course resigned as head of the UKIP party, he didn't try to take power and put in a particular agenda — he had a single agenda. And populists across Europe have other agendas.

    They may sympathise with Nigel Farage's battle against the European and British elite but they have their own battles to fight — they're not fighting the same battle as he was.

    Sputnik: What do you think are the key reasons are for the spread of populism?

    Salvatore Babones: I don't think populism is a reaction to one particular policy. Populists are very diverse in their politics and the things they want from their government.

    The one thing that all populists share is a resentment and a reaction against the tyranny of the expert class. There are many different populisms but there is only one global expert class.

    Italian border police officers escort sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Mass Migration Planted 'Bomb' Under EU, Borders Should Be Closed – Belgian Politician
    And the populists in every country have different reactions against that expert class even though they themselves might not be sympathetic to each other. I mean a Polish populist may have nothing in common with an Italian populist and they may hate a Russian populist but nonetheless they all have something in common — this revolt against unelected expertise.

    Sputnik: How do you think populism is going to change the face of European democracy?

    Salvatore Babones:  My hope is that it will make it more democratic.

    Populism is the flood that washes away the sins of the elite. Populism is simply ordinary people crying out demanding to be heard. If that leads to them being heard that strengthens democracy. I think we've just seen that in the US mid-term elections.

    Election 2018 Ohio
    © AP Photo / Tony Dejak
    Europe 'Remains Realistic' Over US Midterm Vote Results
    The US mid-term elections have had record turnout for a mid-term election, people are very committed and very informed, they know what they are voting about and they are very passionate about it. Most commentators think that is bad for America and it is tearing the country apart.

    I think, as an American, it is fantastic for America — people are voting and caring about politics. And that is the result of populism. That's the result of populism sweeping away an elite consensus and bringing people's genuine political disagreements into the political arena. And I think that's good for democracy, not bad.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Salvatore Babones and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Netizens at Odds Over Pope Francis' Fresh Remarks on Populism, Hitler
    Steve Bannon Talks Populism and Engaging With Hostile Media
    Tags:
    sweep, consensus, democracy, upsurge, populism, Salvatore Babones, United States, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse