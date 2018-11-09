Register
    The US Congress building. (File)

    Mixed US Midterms Results Offer Chance for Peace Agenda With Russia, China

    Opinion
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The mixed results of the US midterm congressional elections resulting in a divided Congress give President Donald Trump the chance to revive the agenda for improving relations with Russia and pull out of foreign wars that he was elected on in 2016, analysts told Sputnik.

    With several results not yet in, the Democrats looked likely to have a majority of around 13 to 15 seats in the House of Representatives while the Republicans extended their Senate majority from 51 out of 100 seats to 54 or 55.

    Trump Faces Post-Election Foreign Policy Opportunity

    Trump now had room for maneuver on his foreign policy agenda, but it remained to be seen whether he would take advantage of it, political commentator and professor John Walsh said.

    "Let us see whether Trump can now return to his original agenda of ‘getting along’ with Russia and China: That is the big question," Walsh said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump points to a questioner while taking questions during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018
    2018 US Midterms: Why Trump Says They Were a 'Tremendous Success'
    During his 2016 presidential election campaign, Trump challenged the foreign policy consensus of US hegemony, Walsh recalled.

    "If you look at his agenda, he wishes to make the United States less the imperial nation and more a normal nation albeit the number one among them. Let us see how this goes," Walsh said.

    Even if Trump was blocked from achieving this goal, he had dramatically changed the issues and terms of debate on US foreign policy in national politics, Walsh pointed out.

    "Whether he succeeds or not, Trump indicates a turn away from empire not out of humility, but out of the recognition of reality. Let us hope he can carry this as far as possible whether or not he succeeds completely… The farther he goes, the farther we are from war and even nuclear Holocaust," Walsh said.

    Whether Trump ultimately succeeds or fails, his success so far signals a recognition — whether profound or dim — that the US unipolar moment is over, Walsh emphasized. "Let us praise the passage of that ugly moment," Walsh said.

    Workers assemble a polling station at Smyrna fire house, a day before the US midterm election in Smyrna, Georgia, U.S. November 5, 2018
    US Midterms Won't Significantly Affect Trump’s Foreign Policy - EU Lawmaker
    The losses suffered by Trump’s Republican Party in the midterm elections were relatively minor and fell within the normal rhythms of US politics, Walsh observed.

    "There was entirely too much drama about the midterms. An incumbent in his first term always suffers a loss in the House of Representatives. That is what we saw. And as predicted long ago, the Republicans held the Senate: Surprise," Walsh said.

    Trump was likely to face more plots to undermine him from the US security and political establishments, Walsh cautioned.

    "Now let us see what the Deep State will do. They can impeach him in the House but not convict him in the Senate should they choose to go that route," he said.

    Trump Likely to Be Stalled on Domestic Front

    On the domestic front, the best Trump could hope for was a deadlocked Congress, California State University Chico Professor Emeritus of Political Science Beau Grosscup said.

    "[In] domestic dynamics, Trump will continue to be Trump but his ‘green light’ and enabling House committee system is no longer there," Grosscup said. "Expect Trump to play the victim (aided by the House Republican Party) when Democrats even mention investigation or impeachment."

    Election 2018 Ohio
    Europe 'Remains Realistic' Over US Midterm Vote Results
    On the legislative front, Republican efforts to cut social security in the name of debt that had been generated due to previous enormous concessions to Wall Street would be stalled, Grosscup predicted.

    Trump would also carry reduced political influence or coattails to help candidates supporting him into the 2020 presidential elections, Grosscup said.

    foreign policy, peace, sanctions, 2018 midterm elections, Beau Grosscup, John Walsh, Donald Trump, China, Russia, United States
