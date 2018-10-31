Register
13:18 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mikhail Gorbachev (left) and Ronald Reagan after signing the INF Treaty, December 8, 1987

    'The INF Treaty Doesn't Include China That's Why US Feels Its Outdated' - Prof

    © AP Photo / Bob Daugherty
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The five permanent members of the UN Security Council have refused to sign a nuclear ban treaty. In a joint statement issued on Monday, Russia, the UK, China, the US and France noted that they oppose the agreement.

    Sputnik discussed the refusal to sign the nuclear treaty with James D.J. Brown, Associate Professor and Academic Program Coordinator for International Affairs at Temple University in Japan.

    Sputnik: How justified is the five nations' reasoning behind their rejection of the ban?

    James D.J. Brown: Well frankly it's no great surprise; the position of these established nuclear powers has long been that the basis for nuclear issues should be the Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1968 and in the process of this agreement being negotiated at the UN, in the General Assembly, those five established nuclear powers have always made it clear that they didn't support this approach and indeed that they saw it as destabilizing.

    READ MORE: NATO, Russia 'Will Likely' Discuss INF Treaty Amid Bloc's War Games in Europe

    Sputnik: How conducive is a nuclear weapons ban to peace, especially if we talk about a ban that would be applied to nuclear powers?

    James D.J. Brown: It really depends on your perspective. The five established nuclear powers, their argument is that we don't live in an ideal world and the alternative to having these five established powers is not for nuclear disarmament instead; their argument is that it would lead to nuclear proliferation, and the position of these five established nuclear powers is that by having these recognized nuclear powers, by having them as upholding the Non-Proliferation Treaty, that's actually the best way to keep a stable status quo when it comes to nuclear weapons. And I keep going back to the Non-Proliferation Treaty because it really is seen as very much the key point when it comes to nuclear arms and the agreement that makes is that you get these five established nuclear powers having the right to maintain their weapons for the time being and other countries by agreeing not to pursue nuclear weapons, in exchange, they gain access to civilian nuclear power, and that's very much the approach being supported by the five establish nuclear powers.

    Sputnik: Is that pretty much a working approach, has that been successful from your point of view?

    James D.J. Brown: In some ways it has really, but earlier in the 20th century there were many people who were concerned that now that the nuclear genie was out of the bottle you were going to get nuclear proliferation to almost every country around the world, now obviously that has not occurred, it hasn't remained as just being the five established nuclear weapons states, it spread beyond that to the unofficial nuclear powers — India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — but nonetheless, it is still a relatively limited list. So I suppose you can make the case that the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty supported by the five nuclear weapon states has had some success.

    Sputnik: Other hand would you say that a blanket nuclear ban is pretty much a utopian idea especially on the back of the US threat of withdrawing from INF right now?

    James D.J. Brown: I think denuclearization throughout the world remains the ideal, but I don't think it's far wrong to describe it as utopian because we are so far away from that. As you say, we have, if anything, a move towards a reduction on limitations on nuclear weapons with the US likely withdraw from the INF, and also if you just look at the incentives for the establish nuclear powers, it's very hard for them to make the case to their own public that they should give up their nuclear weapons. Their nuclear weapons give them not only defensive benefits, deterrence but also significant international status, and it's very unlikely that any of those five established powers or indeed the unofficial nuclear weapon states would actually give up that status and that defensive benefit.

    READ MORE: US Does Not Seek to Change Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons in Space — Pence

    Sputnik: So now we have the upcoming NATO-Russia summit, what do you think will be the primary topics on the agenda? Do you think that there will be talk about this rejection of the nuclear ban at all?

    James D.J. Brown: I think when it comes to the rejection of the nuclear ban, on that point probably the leading NATO states and Russia somewhat see eye-to-eye. The INF is different, but when it comes to the United States, UK, France and Russia they're very much in agreement in rejecting this nuclear ban, so it's actually an area of some agreement.

    I think when it comes to NATO and Russia, the big issue at the moment is the large scale military exercises. And just beginning a few days ago NATO began the so-called Trident Juncture military exercises with about 50,000 NATO troops involved and NATO sees this as a defensive move preparing, training to defend a NATO ally against an attack, whereas from the Russian point of view it is seen as a rather provocative, offensive act. So that seems to be one of the main issues at the moment.

    READ MORE: Hiroshima Mayor Urges Washington, Moscow to Comply With INF Treaty

    Sputnik: Obviously, I think there'll probably be some attention to the US threat to withdraw from the INF treaty. What are the prospects for some kind of a conversation on that? Do you think there will be any movement forward in terms of pressuring or convincing the US to stay in that treaty until another one, a better one, a more widespread one would be introduced?

    James D.J. Brown: President Trump didn't entirely rule out the possibility of renegotiating the INF. Previously with his foreign policy he has been open to the renegotiation of deals that he has previously spoken against. But here the problem is the US reason for rejecting the INF is not only because the US accuses Russia of breaking the boundaries of that agreement, but also because of China. The INF treaty was an agreement between the Soviet Union and the United States, it doesn't include China and that's one of the reasons why the US feels that it's essentially become outdated.

    If China were to say that they were to be willing to join a revised INF then in some way it could be re-instituted, but that is extremely unlikely. The majority of China's nuclear missiles would fall within the banned range within the INF treaty and they're simply not going to agree to that, so I think that it looks like the INF treaty is going to be rejected by the US, and this also create some divisions within NATO. The leadership of NATO has spoken out essentially in support of the United States criticizing Russia for alleged violations of the INF, but within Europe itself, there are many people who are very critical of the US move and believe that this is a very large-scale mistake.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia, China, UK, US, France Refuse to Sign Nuclear Ban Treaty
    Mattis Attempts to Sell US Exit From INF Treaty to EU Allies
    Russia Considers US Decision to Exit INF Treaty an 'Objective Fact'
    Tags:
    INF treaty, United States, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse