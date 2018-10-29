Register
18:47 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sharia law courts in UK

    UKIP Official Warns Islamic Schools Encouraging War of Terror Against UK

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Earlier this month, the senior management of a London-based Islamic school were fined for operating an unregistered educational institution which reportedly taught young Muslim students extremist material. Sputnik spoke to two experts about the broader issue of unregulated Islamic schools in Britain and what can be done to curb extremism.

    Researchers have long identified mosques and Islamic schools as potential hubs of domestic radicalization in the West, with numerous such institutions playing active roles in promoting extremism and even directly organizing terror attacks in recent years.

    Authorities have found numerous cases of Islamic schools, especially private institutions, being at the center of terror plots.

    In one of the most alarming cases, a teacher at an East London fee-charging Islamic school was sentenced to jail on terror charges, with investigators reporting that the 25-year-old attempted to recruit an “army” of children to launch multiple terror attacks across the capital.

    Grave Threat

    Speaking to Sputnik News, David Kurten, the UK Independence Party’s (UKIP) education spokesperson and a member of the London Assembly, stressed that many Islamic schools, some of which have ties to and receive funding from radical groups and mosques, are teaching material “incompatible with British society”, creating a generation of radicalized Muslims instilled with hatred of the West.

    READ MORE: US Lobbying Group Accuses UK of 'Attempting to Silence Criticism of Islamism'

    Hand grenades
    CC0
    Increase in Number of Grenades Smuggled Into UK Stokes Terror Attack Fears
    He warned that “dangerous things are being taught”, with some Islamic institutions indoctrinating their young pupils and encouraging them to wage a war of terror against the UK.

    “[They are taught that] Britain is at war with Islam and needs to be converted into ‘Dar al Islam’ or a ‘land of submission’, where there is no more resistance to radical Islam and Sharia law,” the UKIP official said.

    Moreover, Mr. Kurten insisted such schools pose a “grave threat to the security and social cohesion of the United Kingdom.”

    Funding

    Sputnik spoke to Imam Mansoor Ahmad Clarke, the Ahmaddiya Muslim community’s London missionary, to gain a better understanding of how Islamic schools, especially those with ties to radical groups, are funded in the UK.

    Römosseskolan
    © Photo: Facebook / Römosseskolan
    Shock as Islamic Fundamentalist Gets Green Light to Start School in Sweden
    The imam noted that there is a great deal of variation from community to community, with some relying on donors or the backing of Islamic charities, while others are self-funded or charge tuition fees.

    Moreover, he underscored the importance of schools and Islamic networks being self-funded, like the Ahmaddiya community, to ensure they don’t come under undue pressure from external groups, including those with ties to extremists.

    Under the Radar

    Although Mr. Kurten applauded the government’s tougher stance against institutions teaching students for over 18 hours per week, he warned that up to 2,000 “informal madrassas” are currently classified alongside extracurricular activities, such as sports clubs, and therefore receive less scrutiny.

    “Children attend these facilities for many hours, but if the time spent there is less than 18 hours per week they do not count as unregistered schools and are classified in the same way as extra-curricular activities like sports clubs.”

    However, the UKIP official advised against “draconian regulation” for all informal extra-curricular activities, insisting only madrassas with ties to radical Islamic sects and groups, such as Hizb-ut-Tahrir and Tablighi Jamaat, should be investigated and potentially shuttered under existing powers derived from the Terrorism Act and Public Order Act.

    READ MORE: Hate Preacher Anjem Choudary to Take UK's 1st Anti-Extremism Course — Report

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Illegal Islamic School Fined for Teaching Only Muslims Were Saved on Noah's Ark
    Islamic School in Xinjiang Offers Anti-Extremism Courses to Imams
    Shock as Islamic Fundamentalist Gets Green Light to Start School in Sweden
    Family of UK Cop Killed in Terror Attack Ask Why He Was Left With No Protection
    The Unusual Suspects: The Odder Terror Groups Banned Along With Daesh in UK
    Increase in Number of Grenades Smuggled Into UK Stokes Terror Attack Fears
    Tags:
    terror, radicalization, islam, UK Government, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), David Kurten, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse