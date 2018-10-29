Register
15:12 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anjem Choudary, right, a British Muslim social and political activist and spokesman for Islamist group, Islam4UK, speaks following prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, London, Friday, April 3, 2015.

    Hate Preacher Anjem Choudary to Take UK's 1st Gov Anti-Extremism Course - Report

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    After handing the Daesh-sympathiser Choudary an early release from prison, UK authorities have tightened the leash on him in the hopes that it will prevent him from returning to a life of glorifying terrorist causes.

    Britain's infamous Islamist hate preacher, Anjem Choudary, will be obliged to take what is being touted as "Britain's first compulsory deradicalization" initiative as part of his probation following an early release from prison, according to The Times of London.

    To the frustration of many Brits, Mr. Choudary, 51, was released on October 19 after serving only half of his five-and-a-half-year sentence for propagating support for the Daesh terrorist group. It has been decided however, that he will be subject to a strict surveillance programme.

    The Times reported that as part of his early release, Choudary must undertake, "mentoring and theological advice" on religious scripture and how to discuss religion in the public space. Reportedly, if the extremist fails to attend the course, he will be forcibly returned to prison to see out the remainder of his sentence.

    On top of attending the programme, Choudary will also have to wear an electronic tag so that authorities can trace his location at all times. He will also be expected to abide by a night-time curfew and will be banned from making any contact with past associates along with those who have been charged with extremist-related offences. 

    READ MORE: Islamist Preacher Choudary Reportedly Dubbed Corbyn 'Voice of the Oppressed'

    Additionally, his name has been added to a United Nations' sanctions list, which will mean that UK authorities can prevent him from traveling overseas.

    The initiative, which is called the ‘desistance and disengagement programme,' has so far been trialed by upward of 100 people with terrorist-related offences, including some who fought with Daesh in Syria and Iraq, according to the Times.

    READ MORE: Researcher: Western Elites Cover Up Reality of Islam to Create 'Muslim Europe'

    Additional aims of the programme reportedly include psychological support and the challenging of extremist narratives.

    Returning fighters who cannot be taken to court due to a lack of evidence against them must still take the programme in order to be allowed back into the UK.

    Mr. Choudary has become somewhat of a feared and loathed household name across the UK after leading a number of radical Islamist groups over the years, including the widely known ‘al-Muhajiroun' and ‘Islam4UK.' Both of those organizations called for the blanket imposition of Sharia Law in Britain.

    READ MORE: UK Could Release Jailed Hate Preacher Anjem Choudary Within 12 Months

    Choudary's name has been connected to a number of high profile terrorist attacks in the UK, including the daylight murder of soldier Lee Rigby in 2013 by two Al-Qaeda-inspired terrorists.

    However, his activities came to a grinding halt in 2014 when his name was noticed on a widely shared online proclamation that called for Muslims to recognize the legitimacy of the "Islamic Caliphate State" in Iraq and Syria. He was eventually sentenced by the courts in 2016 under the UK's anti-Terrorism Act for urging Muslims to support Daesh in a series of talks posted on Youtube.

    READ MORE: New Counter-Terrorism Bill Puts at Risk Human Rights in Britain – Scholar

    *Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State, is a terrorist organization, banned in Russia

    Tags:
    UK, Daesh, radical Islam, terrorism, Daesh, Anjem Choudary, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse