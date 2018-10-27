Catalan Trial Could Have Enormous Impact on Independence Movement - Lecturer

Sputnik spoke with Dr Andrew Dowling, Senior Lecturer in Catalan and Spanish History at Cardiff University for more insight on the issue.
Dr Andrew Dowling: The movement is absolutely not over.
I think once the trial starts; it will bring massive attention to the Catalan independence cause, it will be an opportunity for those on trial to communicate with the wider public, so it will draw a lot of attention.
Once the decisions are made; and it’s possible they could all go to prison for ten, fifteen, maybe even twenty years, I think that will have an enormous impact on the general Catalan independence movement, it’s in a bit of a crisis at the moment, but the trials early next year and in spring will draw new attention to it.
Dr Andrew Dowling: The government has changed its ton and their attitude is much more open. They’re interested in establishing bilateral arrangements, to give greater powers to Catalonia, a better economic deal is certainly on the table, a range of cultural measures are certainly on the table.
These things are going to take time to go through but it’s a big contrast to the right wing conservative government that was in power for the past six years, which essentially offered nothing at all. It’s a change, but whether it’s enough is a different issue.
