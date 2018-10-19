Register
18:14 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, January 11, 2016.

    In the Near Future I See US Becoming More and More Divided and Angry – Prof

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    US Republicans, their staffers and offices have seen at least eight attacks this year, the Daily Caller reported. Sputnik has discussed the reports of growing violence against politicians in the US with Daniel Kovalik, Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Pittsburgh.

    Sputnik: Now in your view why are the Republican politicians getting attacked this year?

    Daniel Kovalik: Well look, I think in general in the United States there is real division amongst the population politically and it's become a country frankly where things are being settled through violence rather than discussion; and I think you're seeing that played out a bit in these attacks.

    Sputnik: I think the interesting question is why is it Republican politicians that are getting attacked more so than Democrats, I haven't got any figures obviously, but is there a reason why they're getting attacked? Is it to do with this political divisive environment that the American country is living in with this current president of the United States that you've got?

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Bachman
    Democrats Must See Past Trump ‘Shenanigans’ to Get Ahead in 2020 Election
    Daniel Kovalik: I think it's not just the president. I think people do not feel that their voices are being heard in Congress. You really have, frankly, a real economic divide. There's a lot of class content to the struggle here, and you have the Republicans fleecing the population with tax cuts for the rich while they threaten to cut off social programs, very popular social programs, and there seems to be very little that the population can do to stop that and I think some of the frustration may be manifested in violence because folks do not feel they have the democratic means to deal with these issues.

    Sputnik: Very interesting, the situation politically in the United States in the last few years. I was reading an article by Ken Livingstone, the ex-London mayor, who actually wrote an article and said it's not particularly the president and the current administration, it's the political situation; the American political functionality is broken. It's a broken political arena within the United States, how would you assess that, do you think he's fair in saying that or is that not correct?

    Fake news
    CC BY 2.0 / Mike MacKenzie / Fake News - Person Reading Fake News Article
    Most Republicans, Democrats Believe US Media Knowingly Report Fake News - Poll
    Daniel Kovalik: Absolutely, in fact, former President Jimmy Carter also said that we do not have a functioning democracy and I believe that. Congress doesn't legislate; really the only body in the government that legislates is the Supreme Court. So you now have nine people who really make the decisions about the law in this country, and that's not a very democratic system and these people have appointments for life.

    READ MORE: US House Republicans Mull Subpoenaing Comey to Testify on Russia Probe — Reports

    And I think people are very frustrated by that, and I think you see some of that being played out through violence. I think the other thing that needs to be kept in mind is that a lot of the issues that divided this country during the Civil War, particular issues of race, continue to reverberate in this country and to motivate people politically and in their daily lives and I think that can never be forgotten.

    Sputnik: If the political machine is broken how is it going to be repaired then? You're the number one global economy, the policeman of the world, how can this political position be changed to be more democratic? It's very, very divisive the Democratic-Republican situation you've just alluded to the situation with the nine Supreme Court judges having absolute autonomy. There's lots of people being frustrated, you're on the back of a populist administration being voted in and people are still unhappy with the situation, and that's on the backdrop of some good economic figures. It's a very, very complex situation in the US at the moment, isn't it?

    President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Disapproval of Congress Reaches 73% but Midterms Unlikely to Bring New Blood
    Daniel Kovalik: Yes, and I want to emphasize that those economic figures are very misleading. You now have levels of poverty never seen in this country really since the Great Depression. The UN just did a study in the US and they said particularly in the south, in states like Alabama they have not seen this type of poverty in any other first world industrialized country in the world. This economic boom is not benefiting most people and how is the system going to be changed? We really need a constitutional convention. We have a Constitution that's now well over 200 years old. It's now out of date. It's not working, and we need to kind of go back to formula and do something different.

    Sputnik: What role has the US media played in these attacks against politicians in your opinion? Because similar to the political parties you've got the likes of CNN with a political ideology and you've got completely the reversed ideology with the likes of Fox, and the interesting thing that somebody actually pointed out that they're either all pro-President Trump debated on Fox,  or anti-President Trump on CNN. There's never a mixture of the two pros and cons. It's very much a focused ideology, either pro or against on the television and that can't be helpful either, can't it?

    Homeless Children, Yemen
    © AP Photo /
    Republicans Block US Senate Bid to End Support for Saudi Killing of Yemen Kids
    Daniel Kovalik: I think the media definitely sharpens the divisions in this country, that's how they get ratings, and I think they probably make things worse than they have to be. So I definitely think that the media is playing a very divisive and negative role in the political system; and unfortunately for the near future I just see the country becoming more and more divided and more and more angry.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Daniel Kovalik and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Twitter Accounts of Prominent US Republican Leaders ‘Shadow Banned’
    US Republican Senator: Imposing Tariffs Mistake Due to Potential for Retaliation
    US Republican Fundraiser Files Lawsuit Against Qatar Over Hacked Emails
    US Tariffs: 125 Republican Congressmen Asked Trump 'Don’t Do This' - Lawyer
    Tags:
    Republicans, US Congess, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse