In the Near Future I See US Becoming More and More Divided and Angry – Prof

Sputnik: Now in your view why are the Republican politicians getting attacked this year?
Daniel Kovalik: Well look, I think in general in the United States there is real division amongst the population politically and it's become a country frankly where things are being settled through violence rather than discussion; and I think you're seeing that played out a bit in these attacks.
Sputnik: I think the interesting question is why is it Republican politicians that are getting attacked more so than Democrats, I haven't got any figures obviously, but is there a reason why they're getting attacked? Is it to do with this political divisive environment that the American country is living in with this current president of the United States that you've got?
Sputnik: Very interesting, the situation politically in the United States in the last few years. I was reading an article by Ken Livingstone, the ex-London mayor, who actually wrote an article and said it's not particularly the president and the current administration, it's the political situation; the American political functionality is broken. It's a broken political arena within the United States, how would you assess that, do you think he's fair in saying that or is that not correct?
And I think people are very frustrated by that, and I think you see some of that being played out through violence. I think the other thing that needs to be kept in mind is that a lot of the issues that divided this country during the Civil War, particular issues of race, continue to reverberate in this country and to motivate people politically and in their daily lives and I think that can never be forgotten.
Sputnik: If the political machine is broken how is it going to be repaired then? You're the number one global economy, the policeman of the world, how can this political position be changed to be more democratic? It's very, very divisive the Democratic-Republican situation you've just alluded to the situation with the nine Supreme Court judges having absolute autonomy. There's lots of people being frustrated, you're on the back of a populist administration being voted in and people are still unhappy with the situation, and that's on the backdrop of some good economic figures. It's a very, very complex situation in the US at the moment, isn't it?
Sputnik: What role has the US media played in these attacks against politicians in your opinion? Because similar to the political parties you've got the likes of CNN with a political ideology and you've got completely the reversed ideology with the likes of Fox, and the interesting thing that somebody actually pointed out that they're either all pro-President Trump debated on Fox, or anti-President Trump on CNN. There's never a mixture of the two pros and cons. It's very much a focused ideology, either pro or against on the television and that can't be helpful either, can't it?
