Register
06:50 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The flag of Israel

    Likud Foreign Affairs Director on Australian Embassy Relocation: It's Logical

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Australia is contemplating relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told reporters that he has discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Radio Sputnik has discussed Australia's intentions with Eli Hazan, foreign affairs director for the Israeli party Likud.

    Sputnik: What is your reaction to the Australian Prime Minister's intention?

    Eli Hazan: Of course, we are quite satisfied and very happy with this decision. Hopefully, they will apply it as soon as possible; and we call to other countries to join the Australians. After the Americans and Guatemala, more countries should do it because we see Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and we say thank you in general.

    READ MORE: Aussie PM Criticized After Saying Canberra 'Open' to Moving Embassy to Jerusalem

    Sputnik: How likely do you think it is that Morrison will actually go through with the embassy relocation? How much support does he have for that move within his own country?

    Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED ABED
    Professor Explains Why US Move to Open Embassy in Jerusalem Unlikely to Advance Peace
    Eli Hazan: It's disputed in Australia, we know that. But don't forget that he created some kind of a new direction; and if he has a lot of power, and we know how logical it is to move the embassy, I hope he will get a lot of power in order to do it. We are looking forward to that. Don't forget one more thing which is extremely important is that there have been a lot of prime ministers in Australia in the last years. They change or replace their prime ministers all the time, so it means a lot about the future. As soon as the current prime minister decides to move the embassy, the question is what will be after that; whether the other parties and other MPs will accept it. We hope so. We're trying to convince all the nations and all the MPs around the world about the need to do it. And, as I told you, we're quite satisfied with the decision of the Australian prime minister.

    Sputnik: Actually, his predecessor had a very different point of view in regards to moving the embassy; what would this mean for Israeli-Australian relations?

    Eli Hazan: First of all, the relationship between Israel and Australia is extremely good. We have a lot of cooperation. We have good connections between the two countries almost in every field, if I have to mention that. Moreover, only one year ago and maybe even less; the previous Australian prime minister paid a visit to Israel to commemorate 100 years since the battle of Beersheba when Australian soldiers occupied the city of Beersheba during WWI. Besides that, if you look at economic issues, cultural issues, science issues we have a tight cooperation with Australia. I guess that this kind of move of moving the embassy to Jerusalem will strengthen the relationship more.

    READ MORE: Just No, Mate: Australia Refuses Pressure to Move Israel Embassy to Jerusalem

    Sputnik: And it will have a completely different effect on Australia's ties with Arab nations, according to many experts; what's your take on this? For example, Egypt's ambassador to Australia said that that would hurt the ties that Australia has with Arab nations; what's your take on this?

    Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott
    © AFP 2018 / MARTY MELVILLE
    Ex Australia PM Abbott Lobbies Embassy Move to Jerusalem, Backs Trump's Stance
    Eli Hazan: It depends. Because look at the Americans, they have less good relations with the Arab States, not necessarily. Look at the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia; look at the relationship between the United States and Jordan, nothing really changed. In some ways it became more tightened. We don't know, but if the Australians are strong enough and the Arab States need them, nothing is going to change. Moreover, don't forget one more thing, before the Americans moved the embassy last May there had been a lot of predictions about the situation and the outcome of this move; and I don't see any real difference.

    Sputnik: Now Trump, last year, his announcement did spark outrage and violence on the Israeli-Palestinian border; how likely do you think this decision will also see some kind of controversy and, perhaps, even a conflict?

    Eli Hazan: Let me, first of all, make something clear. It's not necessarily that the outrage has come because of moving the embassy. You have to remember that if we go back through history, all along the Israeli-Palestinian conflict there is a wave of hostility; it doesn't matter what is the cause, but it repeats itself all the time. I don't believe that the decision of Trump to move the embassy was the real cause for the demonstrations in Gaza. It's more than that. There's a lot of pressure against Hamas from the Gazan people. And therefore they have encouraged people to go against Israel in order to distort their failures. Regarding Australia, I don't think so because it is a long process that in the end, I belive a lot of countries will move their embassies. Moreover, I want to remind you one more thing, Russia was the first country to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and this did not really affect the relationship of Russia with other Arab countries.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Ex-Campaign Chief Sought Help From Israel in US Election Meddling – Report
    Israel, Palestine Need Own Peace Plan Over Proposals 'From Outside' - Ex-PM
    Iranian Parliament Speaker Believes Israel Cannot Attack Russian S-300s in Syria
    Tags:
    Arabs, relocation, embassy, Australia, Israel, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse