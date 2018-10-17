Register
09:50 GMT +317 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US and EU flags, left and right, fly side by side at the European Council building in Brussels

    EU Has Behaved Over Past Decades Willing to Take Advantage of US Market - Expert

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Trump recently said that the European Union was created to take advantage of the United States and accused the bloc of doing precisely that. Sputnik discussed Trump's statements with Srdja Trifkovic, a Serbian-American writer on international affairs and foreign affairs editor for Chronicles magazine.

    Sputnik: In his interview with CBS, Trump said that the EU was established to take advantage of the US and that is what the block is doing. How much truth is there in this statement?

    The shoes of Dutch Vice Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge, second right, stand out as he poses with King Willem-Alexander, center, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, second left, and other ministers for the official photo of the new Dutch government on the steps of Royal Palace Noordeinde in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Four Chinese Initiatives Paving the Way for EU Free Trade Amid US Tariff War
    Srdja Trifkovic: If you’re looking at the early days, it started as the European coal and steel community and its primary purpose was to facilitate the movement of goods and services within the core of six regional countries and this was done with the explicit blessing of the United States, of the Truman and Eisenhower administrations, back in the early 1950s. Now if you’re looking at the establishment of the European Union as it exists in its present form, specifically since the Lisbon agreement was signed, when the current institutional framework was created, then there may be some truth to it. Because in reality it has behaved over the past two decades like a trading block ready and willing to take advantage of the very open US market while inciting all sorts of subtle or not so subtle protectionist clauses into its own trading group. Also, we need to bear in mind that very often European products have an built-in subsidy which is not directly visible, it is not like a subsidy that goes straight to the manufacturer or to the farmer but it goes via circuitous routes so that very often it’s hard to tell what is the percentage of built-in subsidies from Brussels which have found a way, for instance, through the French Ministry of Agriculture, coming from European funds and making French cheese, for instance, more competitive than it otherwise would have been.

    ExpoForum in the run-up to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    EU Energy System to Collapse if US Sanctions Affect Russian Oil and Gas Companies – BP Head
    Sputnik: Now we know that in the summer the United States and the EU agreed to tone down the trade dispute, I think that was after a meeting in the White House between Jean-Claude Juncker and President Donald Trump, but what do you make of Trump’s latest comments about the EU hostility towards the US and what message does this send out?

    Srdja Trifkovic: First of all, when it comes to Claude Juncker, the question is whether he has had his morning drink before the meeting and that would be a trivial offence; personal chemistry works better depending on Claude Juncker's own level of inebriation, but seriously speaking, I would respond that Trump has always had a certain Eurosceptic view and I think it is well in line with his sovereignist principles. During the election campaign, he did make skeptical statements and he even received Nigel Farage of UKIP in Washington and so on, because he believes that the European Union is effectively a globalist cabal in which deracinated elites, alienated from their own nations, are finding much more in common with each other then with their own people. To some extent I think this is a perfectly justified assessment, because if you look at the way Brussels is trying to treat, say, Hungry, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic on the issue of migrant quotas, which of course those countries are rejecting, we see that the attempts by the European Union to play the arbiter of social and cultural norms has gotten out of hand, and in that sense I think that Trump wouldn’t be able to articulate the issue in quite the same terms, but this is nevertheless his instinct. Trump went in the right direction when we remember his statements from 2016 and when we bear in mind that, of course, for most leaders of the European Union was the election was the equivalent of a global catastrophe, for instance, the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, could barely conceal her disdain and her shock. So no doubt that Jean-Claude Junker and the rest of the Brussels nomenclatura would’ve been infinitely more comfortable with Hillary Clinton in the White House, but at the same time, I think when push comes to shove, there will be some give-and-take because at least with the European Union we’re not looking at a potential existential geopolitical foe of the United States as we are in the case of China, where escalation of the trade war is accompanied by an escalation of geopolitical rivalry in the South China Sea and elsewhere.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Won’t Bully Us With Economic Embargo Threat, Brexit Sec Confirms No Deal Prep
    Ex-EU Adviser: Gravity of US Charges Against China Not Matched by Details
    EU Tries to Persuade US to Exempt SWIFT From Iran Sanctions
    EU Can't be Reshaped in the Image and Likeness of the US – Czech Politician
    Tags:
    advantage, market, European Union, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse