EU Has Behaved Over Past Decades Willing to Take Advantage of US Market - Expert

Sputnik: In his interview with CBS, Trump said that the EU was established to take advantage of the US and that is what the block is doing. How much truth is there in this statement?
Srdja Trifkovic: First of all, when it comes to Claude Juncker, the question is whether he has had his morning drink before the meeting and that would be a trivial offence; personal chemistry works better depending on Claude Juncker's own level of inebriation, but seriously speaking, I would respond that Trump has always had a certain Eurosceptic view and I think it is well in line with his sovereignist principles. During the election campaign, he did make skeptical statements and he even received Nigel Farage of UKIP in Washington and so on, because he believes that the European Union is effectively a globalist cabal in which deracinated elites, alienated from their own nations, are finding much more in common with each other then with their own people. To some extent I think this is a perfectly justified assessment, because if you look at the way Brussels is trying to treat, say, Hungry, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic on the issue of migrant quotas, which of course those countries are rejecting, we see that the attempts by the European Union to play the arbiter of social and cultural norms has gotten out of hand, and in that sense I think that Trump wouldn’t be able to articulate the issue in quite the same terms, but this is nevertheless his instinct. Trump went in the right direction when we remember his statements from 2016 and when we bear in mind that, of course, for most leaders of the European Union was the election was the equivalent of a global catastrophe, for instance, the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, could barely conceal her disdain and her shock. So no doubt that Jean-Claude Junker and the rest of the Brussels nomenclatura would’ve been infinitely more comfortable with Hillary Clinton in the White House, but at the same time, I think when push comes to shove, there will be some give-and-take because at least with the European Union we’re not looking at a potential existential geopolitical foe of the United States as we are in the case of China, where escalation of the trade war is accompanied by an escalation of geopolitical rivalry in the South China Sea and elsewhere.
